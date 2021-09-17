Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Info Edge (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/17 07:14:06 am
6614.7 INR   -3.55%
08/31INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Annual Report 2021
PU
08/28INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL AGM Proceedings 2021
PU
08/23INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Con call Tran 16-08-2021 to 21-08-2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Info Edge India : SE intimation merger

09/17/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 17, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Symbol: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This has a reference to our earlier communications with respect to the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Highorbit Careers Private Limited ("Transferor Company") into and with Info Edge (India) Limited ("Transferee Company"), under Sections 230-232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder ("Scheme").

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench ("NCLT") in its hearing dated September 16, 2021, has reserved the order with respect to the Scheme.

The detailed order of Hon'ble NCLT in the Scheme is awaited. We shall update you accordingly.

We request you to take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Murlee Manohar Jain

SVP - Secretarial & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 17:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
08/31INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Annual Report 2021
PU
08/28INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL AGM Proceedings 2021
PU
08/23INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Con call Tran 16-08-2021 to 21-08-2021
PU
08/18INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Newspaper Publication Q1 Results 14-08-2021
PU
08/17INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Con call Results 30-06-2021 to 16-08-2021
PU
08/14Info Edge India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
08/10INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Con call Results 30-06-2021 10-08-2021
PU
08/03INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL AGM Notice and Annual Report 2021
PU
08/01INFO EDGE (INDIA) : Acquires Additional Stake in Real Estate Technology Services..
MT
07/30INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Reg 304B Networks
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 503 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2022 4 609 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net cash 2022 36 312 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 184x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 850 B 11 538 M 11 545 M
EV / Sales 2022 56,1x
EV / Sales 2023 44,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 283
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 6 614,70 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Arvind Heda Executive VP-Engineering & Technology
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED44.14%11 976
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.12%551 990
PROSUS N.V.-20.93%261 762
NETFLIX, INC.8.46%259 582
AIRBNB, INC.14.54%104 159
DOORDASH, INC.55.17%74 853