Info Edge India : SE intimation merger

September 17, 2021

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Symbol: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This has a reference to our earlier communications with respect to the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Highorbit Careers Private Limited ("Transferor Company") into and with Info Edge (India) Limited ("Transferee Company"), under Sections 230-232 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder ("Scheme").

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench ("NCLT") in its hearing dated September 16, 2021, has reserved the order with respect to the Scheme.

The detailed order of Hon'ble NCLT in the Scheme is awaited. We shall update you accordingly.

We request you to take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Murlee Manohar Jain

SVP - Secretarial & Company Secretary