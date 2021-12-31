Log in
    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/31 06:16:45 am
5576.7 INR   +2.00%
INFO EDGE INDIA : Trading window closure notice
PU
12/03INFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Reg 30 4B 02-12-2021
PU
12/02Info Edge (India) Injects Fresh Funding into Broker Network Platform Operator
MT
Info Edge India : Trading window closure notice

12/31/2021 | 08:17am EST
Date: December 31, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing
    BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Intimation of Trading Window Closure

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's 'Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading in Securities of the Company', the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will remain closed from January 01, 2022 till Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ending on December 31, 2021.

The date of Board Meeting for consideration & approval of the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ending on December 31, 2021 will be intimated in due course.

You are requested to take note of the same.

Thanking you,

By Order of the Board

For Info Edge (India) Limited,

(MM Jain)

SVP- Secretarial

& Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 13:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 14 587 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2022 85 528 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net cash 2022 24 281 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 703 B 9 443 M 9 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 46,5x
EV / Sales 2023 35,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 52,4%
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5 467,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Arvind Heda Executive VP-Engineering & Technology
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED14.91%9 443
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.38%542 170
NETFLIX, INC.13.20%271 127
PROSUS N.V.-18.32%209 360
AIRBNB, INC.14.97%105 688
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.35%82 765