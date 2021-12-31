Info Edge India : Trading window closure notice

Date: December 31, 2021

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing

BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Intimation of Trading Window Closure

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's 'Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading in Securities of the Company', the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will remain closed from January 01, 2022 till Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ending on December 31, 2021.

The date of Board Meeting for consideration & approval of the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine months ending on December 31, 2021 will be intimated in due course.

By Order of the Board

For Info Edge (India) Limited,

(MM Jain)

SVP- Secretarial

& Company Secretary