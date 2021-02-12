Log in
Info Edge (India) Limited    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/12
5373.8 INR   -0.83%
04:01aINFO EDGE (INDIA) : announces Q3 FY21 results
PU
01/12INFO EDGE INDIA : Reg74(5) RTA Certificate 31/12/2020
PU
01/01INFO EDGE INDIA : Newspaper Publication Q3 BM
PU
Info Edge (India) : announces Q3 FY21 results

02/12/2021 | 10:01am EST
Info Edge (India) Limited announces Q3 FY21 results for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, Q3 Net Sales (Revenue) down by 15.0%, Billing down by 1.0%, Total Income down by 10.9%, Operating EBITDA down by 35.6%

Quarter Ended on Dec 31, 2020

Billing at 297.0 crore, down by 1.0% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

 

Net sales (Revenue) at 272.3 crore, down by 15.0% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

 

Total Income at 303.9 crore, down by 10.9% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

Operating EBITDA at 68.2 crore, down by 35.6% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

New Delhi, Feb 12, 2021: Info Edge (India) Limited today announced results for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020.

Info Edge recorded Billing of 297.0 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to 299.9 crore in quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, down by 1.0%. Net Sales (Revenue) of 272.3 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to 320.5 crore in quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, down by 15.0%. The deferred sales revenue (amount collected in advance) as at Dec 31, 2020 is 393.5 crore, down by 13.9% over the quarter ended Dec 31, 2019. Operating EBITDA has decreased by 35.6% from 105.9 crore (Q3, FY 2019-20) to 68.2 crore. The company reported PBT (before exceptional item) of ₹87.5 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to 114.3 crore for quarter ended Dec 31, 2019.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Chintan Thakkar, CFO said "We have witnessed continued recovery during the quarter. The Billings are up by 19% quarter over quarter basis. The Recruitment Solution and 99acres billing are nearing pre-pandemic levels on YoY basis."

About Info Edge (India) Ltd

Info Edge (India) Limited (NSE: NAUKRI) is among the leading internet companies in India. Info Edge runs leading internet businesses - Naukri.com - India's no. 1 job site, Jeevansathi.com - one of the leading matrimonial portals, 99acres.com - India's No.1 real estate portal and Shiksha.com - India's leading education portal. The company also owns Quadrangle - an offline executive search business, and Naukri Gulf (a leading jobsite in the Middle East market).

Apart from this, Info Edge has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

Info Edge has ventured into newer businesses & markets, invested in internet start-ups. The company has attracted a very high quality list of institutional shareholders. With its headquarters in Noida (NCR), the company employs around 4500 people and operates through 75 offices in 46 cities in India and other overseas offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain catering to the Middle East market.

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 317 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 3 027 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net cash 2021 34 124 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 219x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 690 B 9 487 M 9 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 57,9x
EV / Sales 2022 45,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 697
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5 373,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Jai Prakash Sharma Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED13.89%9 566
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED34.22%929 911
NETFLIX, INC.3.12%246 954
PROSUS N.V.18.49%205 428
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.04%107 078
NASPERS LIMITED22.87%106 880
