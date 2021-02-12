Info Edge (India) : announces Q3 FY21 results

Info Edge (India) Limited announces Q3 FY21 results for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, Q3 Net Sales (Revenue) down by 15.0%, Billing down by 1.0%, Total Income down by 10.9%, Operating EBITDA down by 35.6%

Quarter Ended on Dec 31, 2020

Billing at ₹297.0 crore, down by 1.0% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

Net sales (Revenue) at ₹272.3 crore, down by 15.0% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

Total Income at ₹303.9 crore, down by 10.9% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

Operating EBITDA at ₹68.2 crore, down by 35.6% over the corresponding quarter in FY 2019-20.

New Delhi, Feb 12, 2021: Info Edge (India) Limited today announced results for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020.

Info Edge recorded Billing of ₹297.0 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to ₹299.9 crore in quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, down by 1.0%. Net Sales (Revenue) of ₹272.3 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to ₹320.5 crore in quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, down by 15.0%. The deferred sales revenue (amount collected in advance) as at Dec 31, 2020 is ₹393.5 crore, down by 13.9% over the quarter ended Dec 31, 2019. Operating EBITDA has decreased by 35.6% from ₹105.9 crore (Q3, FY 2019-20) to ₹68.2 crore. The company reported PBT (before exceptional item) of ₹87.5 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 compared to ₹114.3 crore for quarter ended Dec 31, 2019.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Chintan Thakkar, CFO said "We have witnessed continued recovery during the quarter. The Billings are up by 19% quarter over quarter basis. The Recruitment Solution and 99acres billing are nearing pre-pandemic levels on YoY basis."

About Info Edge (India) Ltd

Info Edge (India) Limited (NSE: NAUKRI) is among the leading internet companies in India. Info Edge runs leading internet businesses - Naukri.com - India's no. 1 job site, Jeevansathi.com - one of the leading matrimonial portals, 99acres.com - India's No.1 real estate portal and Shiksha.com - India's leading education portal. The company also owns Quadrangle - an offline executive search business, and Naukri Gulf (a leading jobsite in the Middle East market).

Apart from this, Info Edge has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

Info Edge has ventured into newer businesses & markets, invested in internet start-ups. The company has attracted a very high quality list of institutional shareholders. With its headquarters in Noida (NCR), the company employs around 4500 people and operates through 75 offices in 46 cities in India and other overseas offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain catering to the Middle East market.