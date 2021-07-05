Info Edge India : IEIL Reg 30 Zomato 04-07-2021

July 4, 2021

Ref.: Initial public offering ("IPO") of equity shares of Face Value of INR 1 each ("Equity Shares") of Zomato Limited ("Zomato") (the "Offer").

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please refer to our intimation dated April 27, 2021 regarding the approval given by the Board of Directors of Info Edge (India) Limited (the "Company") for its participation in the offer for sale of up to such number of Equity Shares of Zomato, as would aggregate upto ₹ 7,500 million, in the IPO of Zomato ("Offer for Sale").

The Committee of Executive Directors of the Company, having been duly authorized in this regard, have considered and given their approval today (further to the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on April 27, 2021) for a reduction in the size of the Offer for Sale by the Company to the extent permitted under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, such that the revised Offer for Sale by the Company would comprise of such number of Equity Shares held by the Company in Zomato, as would aggregate upto ₹ 3,750 million, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the red herring prospectus and the prospectus filed in relation to the Offer, and in other Offer related documents and agreements.

