    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
Info Edge India : IEIL Reg 30 Zomato 04-07-2021

07/05/2021 | 09:12am EDT
July 4, 2021

  1. The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)

  1. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Ref.: Initial public offering ("IPO") of equity shares of Face Value of INR 1 each ("Equity Shares") of Zomato Limited ("Zomato") (the "Offer").

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please refer to our intimation dated April 27, 2021 regarding the approval given by the Board of Directors of Info Edge (India) Limited (the "Company") for its participation in the offer for sale of up to such number of Equity Shares of Zomato, as would aggregate upto ₹ 7,500 million, in the IPO of Zomato ("Offer for Sale").

The Committee of Executive Directors of the Company, having been duly authorized in this regard, have considered and given their approval today (further to the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on April 27, 2021) for a reduction in the size of the Offer for Sale by the Company to the extent permitted under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, such that the revised Offer for Sale by the Company would comprise of such number of Equity Shares held by the Company in Zomato, as would aggregate upto ₹ 3,750 million, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the red herring prospectus and the prospectus filed in relation to the Offer, and in other Offer related documents and agreements.

This is for your information and record purposes.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Limited.

MM Jain

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 04 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 215 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2021 2 880 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net cash 2021 34 067 M 459 M 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 228x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 690 B 9 253 M 9 283 M
EV / Sales 2021 58,5x
EV / Sales 2022 45,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 5 365,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Alok Vij Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Jai Prakash Sharma Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED12.76%8 588
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.86%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.25%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-6.65%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.39%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.2.34%91 048