  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Infobird Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFBD   KYG477242013

INFOBIRD CO., LTD

(IFBD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:58 2023-02-23 pm EST
1.459 USD   -7.09%
02/14Infobird : Changes with respect to Registrant's Certifying Accountant - Form 6-K
PU
2022Infobird : Note Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
2022Infobird Receives Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infobird : Letter from Marcum Asia CPAs LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission - Form 6-K

02/23/2023 | 05:57pm EST
February 23, 2023

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re: Infobird Co., Ltd
CIK: 0001815566

Dear Commissioners:

We have read Form 6-K/A dated February 23, 2023 of Infobird Co., Ltd ("Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm. We are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of Registrant contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Marcum Asia CPAs LLP

New York, New York

NEW YORK OFFICE • 7 Penn Plaza • Suite 830 • New York, New York • 10001

Phone 646.442.4845 • Fax 646.349.5200 • www.marcumasia.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Infobird Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:56:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,64 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,0 M 30,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 66,2%
Managers and Directors
Cheuk Yee Li Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Ting Song Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yi Min Wu Chairman
Feng Liu Independent Director
Zhi Xiong Wang Independent Director
