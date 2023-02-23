Infobird : Letter from Marcum Asia CPAs LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission - Form 6-K

February 23, 2023

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re: Infobird Co., Ltd CIK: 0001815566

Dear Commissioners:

We have read Form 6-K/A dated February 23, 2023 of Infobird Co., Ltd ("Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm. We are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of Registrant contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Marcum Asia CPAs LLP

New York, New York

