Infobird : Letter from Marcum Asia CPAs LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission - Form 6-K

February 23, 2023
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20549
Re:
Infobird Co., Ltd
CIK: 0001815566
Dear Commissioners:
We have read Form 6-K/A dated February 23, 2023 of Infobird Co., Ltd ("Registrant") and are in agreement with the statements contained therein as it pertains to our firm. We are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements of Registrant contained therein.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Marcum Asia CPAs LLP
New York, New York
