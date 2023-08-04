INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT

On August 3, 2023, Infobird Co., Ltd, a Cayman Island exempted company (the "Company"), entered into a securities purchase agreement (the "Securities Purchase Agreement") with certain purchasers listed on the signature pages thereto (the "Purchasers"), in connection with the offer and sale (the "Offering") of an aggregate of 44,117,648 ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company, par value $0.025 per share. The purchase price per Share is $0.34. The sale of the Shares is being made pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-268993) initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 23, 2022, and declared effective on February 17, 2023, and the prospectus contained therein, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated August 4, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2023.

The Company anticipates to close the Offering on or around August 4, 2023 and to receive gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $15,000,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund its global business expansion, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Securities Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and the Purchasers, and indemnification obligations of the Company against certain liabilities, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The foregoing description of the Securities Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of that agreement, the form of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

The legal opinion of Ogier relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Shares in the Offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.