INFOCOM CORPORATION

Financial Results Briefing for FY03/2024

April 25th, 2024 Security code 4348

Agenda

Financial Results for FY03/24

Earnings Forecast for FY03/25

Initiatives in Key Businesses

Financial Results for FY03/24

FY03/24 Financial Results

FY03/24

Consolidated Earnings Results

  • Strong e-comics and healthcare performance led to increase in sales and profit
  • M&A transactions for business related to hospitals

Net sales

Operating profit

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

¥84.4 billion

¥9.7 billion

¥6.6 billion

+20.1% YoY

+14.8% YoY

+85.0% YoY

Management Performance

FY03/23

FY03/24

YoY

Billion yen

Change

%

Net sales

70.3

84.4

+14.1

+20.1

Operating profit

8.5

9.7

+1.2

+14.8

(Operating margin)

12.1％）

11.6％）

EBITDA

9.5

11.0

+1.4

+15.6

Ordinary profit

8.5

9.8

+1.2

+15.1

owners of the parent*

3.5

6.6

+3.0

+85.0

Profit attributable to

Net income

65.20

120.50

+55.30

+84.8

per share (yen)

ROE

8.0%

14.1%

+6.1pt

-

* In FY03/23, extraordinary loss (2.2 billion yen) was recorded for impairment loss on goodwill related to consolidated subsidiaries and loss on valuation of investment securities.

Segment Structure

Digital Entertainment

FY03/24 Result

Business Solution

E-comic

Health IT

E-Comic Distribution Service32%

Package services

for medical institutions

Business Software

Net sales ratio

ERP

Cloud services

Business package

68%Enterprise Service Management

System integration for major companies

Digital Entertainment Results

Increased activity for pay-as-you-go courses

Hit titles led to increase in sales and profit

Net sales

Operating profit

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

+10.8

+1.5

(+23.5%)

(+24.9%)

57.1

7.5

46.2

6.0

FY03/23

FY03/24

FY03/23

FY03/24

E-Comic Business Results

Change in

Start of Pay-as-

(Billion yen)

Net sales

Advertising Strategy

You-Go Course

50

150

15.0

49.8

125

49.6

100

49.4

49.2

75

49

50

48.8

25

48.6

0

48.4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY03/21

FY03/22

FY03/23

FY03/24

Progress according to plan; maintaining growth vector

Business Solution Results

Sales increase due to firm performance in products and services for hospitals and M&A

Decrease in profit due to sales composition differences and up-front investments to create services

Net sales

(Billion yen) Health IT

+3.2

(+13.4%)

Operating profit

(Billion yen)

-0.1

24.0

27.3

(-6.8%)

2.42.3

+3.1

+32.2

9.8

13.0

FY03/23FY03/24

FY03/23FY03/24

Investments

(Billion yen)

6.4

0.5

*4.0

2.7

Business

New business planning, research, etc.

Development

M&A

  • Health IT
    (made radiology department systems company J-MAC SYSTEM a subsidiary)

Equity

Investment Investments and business alliances

  • E-Comic(capital and business alliance with Korean startup BeRapt)
  • Health IT (increased equity in nursing care staffing business Staffplus)
  • Evolving into a services-oriented business (business alliance with AI crisis management services company Spectee)

E-Comic (linked web and app ID, functional improvements, etc.)

0.4

0.9

1.2

1.6

Health IT (development of mProbe for regional medical collaboration,

Capital

development of CWS for nursing care, etc.)

Investment

GRANDIT miraimil function improvements

Other (existing services)

0.10.2

FY03/23FY03/24

R&D

AI, new technology research, etc.

Investment

