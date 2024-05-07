INFOCOM CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) services and information distribution services. The Company operates in two segments. The IT Service segment is engaged in the provision of IT services such as planning, development, operation and management of information systems to companies, pharmaceutical and medical institutions, nursing care providers, as well as public and educational research institutions. The Net Business segment is engaged in the provision of electronic comic distribution services and other services for smartphones and mobile phones to consumers.

Sector Internet Services