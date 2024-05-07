INFOCOM CORPORATION
Financial Results Briefing for FY03/2024
April 25th, 2024 Security code： 4348
Copyright © 2024 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.
Agenda
Financial Results for FY03/24
Earnings Forecast for FY03/25
Initiatives in Key Businesses
Financial Results for FY03/24
FY03/24 Financial Results
FY03/24
Consolidated Earnings Results
- Strong e-comics and healthcare performance led to increase in sales and profit
- M&A transactions for business related to hospitals
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
¥84.4 billion
¥9.7 billion
¥6.6 billion
+20.1% YoY
+14.8% YoY
+85.0% YoY
Management Performance
FY03/23
FY03/24
YoY
（Billion yen）
Change
%
Net sales
70.3
84.4
+14.1
+20.1％
Operating profit
8.5
9.7
+1.2
+14.8％
(Operating margin)
（12.1％）
（11.6％）
EBITDA
9.5
11.0
+1.4
+15.6％
Ordinary profit
8.5
9.8
+1.2
+15.1％
owners of the parent*
3.5
6.6
+3.0
+85.0％
Profit attributable to
Net income
65.20
120.50
+55.30
+84.8％
per share (yen)
ROE
8.0%
14.1%
+6.1pt
-
* In FY03/23, extraordinary loss (2.2 billion yen) was recorded for impairment loss on goodwill related to consolidated subsidiaries and loss on valuation of investment securities.
Segment Structure
Digital Entertainment
FY03/24 Result
Business Solution
E-comic
Health IT
E-Comic Distribution Service32%
Package services
for medical institutions
Business Software
Net sales ratio
ERP
Cloud services
Business package
68%Enterprise Service Management
System integration for major companies
Digital Entertainment Results
Increased activity for pay-as-you-go courses
Hit titles led to increase in sales and profit
Net sales
Operating profit
(Billion yen)
(Billion yen)
+10.8
+1.5
(+23.5%)
(+24.9%)
57.1
7.5
46.2
6.0
FY03/23
FY03/24
FY03/23
FY03/24
E-Comic Business Results
Change in
Start of Pay-as-
(Billion yen)
Net sales
Advertising Strategy
You-Go Course
50
150
15.0
49.8
125
49.6
100
49.4
49.2
75
49
50
48.8
25
48.6
0
48.4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY03/21
FY03/22
FY03/23
FY03/24
Progress according to plan; maintaining growth vector
Business Solution Results
Sales increase due to firm performance in products and services for hospitals and M&A
Decrease in profit due to sales composition differences and up-front investments to create services
Net sales
(Billion yen) Health IT
+3.2
(+13.4%)
Operating profit
(Billion yen)
-0.1
24.0
27.3
(-6.8%)
2.42.3
+3.1
（+32.2％）
9.8
13.0
FY03/23FY03/24
FY03/23FY03/24
Investments
(Billion yen)
6.4
0.5
*4.0
2.7
Business
New business planning, research, etc.
Development
M&A
-
Health IT
(made radiology department systems company J-MAC SYSTEM a subsidiary)
Equity
Investment Investments and business alliances
- E-Comic(capital and business alliance with Korean startup BeRapt)
- Health IT (increased equity in nursing care staffing business Staffplus)
- Evolving into a services-oriented business (business alliance with AI crisis management services company Spectee)
E-Comic (linked web and app ID, functional improvements, etc.)
0.4
0.9
1.2
1.6
Health IT (development of mProbe for regional medical collaboration,
Capital
development of CWS for nursing care, etc.)
Investment
GRANDIT miraimil function improvements
Other (existing services)
0.10.2
FY03/23FY03/24
R&D
AI, new technology research, etc.
Investment
