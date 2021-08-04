Infocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Financial Results Briefing for Q1 FY03/2022
INFOCOM CORPORATION
2021.07.30
Q1 FY03/22 Results (Consolidated)
Digital Entertainment and Business Solutions both performed solidly
|
Net sales
|
Operating profit
＋1.8%＋3.2%
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
＋5.1%
(Billion yen)
|
20
|
|
15.5
|
15.8
|
15
|
|
10
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
|
FY03/21
|
FY03/22
(Billion yen) 4
FY03/21 FY03/22
(Billion yen) 4
3
|
2
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
FY03/21
|
FY03/22
Digital Entertainment Business Solution
|
|
1
Management Performance (Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
(Billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY03/21
|
FY03/22
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
15.5
|
15.8
|
|
+0.2
|
＋1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
+0.1
|
＋7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
(14.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
2.0
|
Cost of HQ relocation (0.1)
|
|
|
|
|
(Operating margin)
|
(13.4%)
|
2.1
|
|
+0.0
|
＋3.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
|
+0.1
|
＋5.9%
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
2.1
|
|
+0.0
|
＋3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
|
+0.0
|
＋5.1%
|
|
|
owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
Business Areas and Segment Structure
|
Digital Entertainment
|
Business Solution Group
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Digital
Entertainment
E-comic
・General consumers
Health IT
Package services
for medical institutions
・Hospitals
・Pharmaceutical companies ・Nursing care companies ・Health industry
|
Business
|
Enterprise Service
|
Software
|
Management
|
ERP
|
System integration
|
Business package
|
for major companies
|
cloud services
|
|
・Companies
|
・Textile manufacturers
|
・Trading companies
|
・Government offices
|
・Pharmaceutical wholesalers
|
・Local governments
|
・Mobile phone companies
|
|
|
3
Digital Entertainment Results (Consolidated)
(Billion yen)
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billion yen)
|
(Billion yen)
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY03/21
|
FY03/22
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
10.6
|
10.7
|
+0.1
|
＋1.6%
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
1.9
|
+0.1
|
＋8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Operating margin)
|
(18.2%)
|
(19.4%)
|
|
|
Net sales
Despite the negative impact of pirate sites, measures including original comics and stronger marketing resulted in higher sales
Higher profits due to higher sales. Optimized advertising
|
|
4
