Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Infocom Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4348   JP3153450006

INFOCOM CORPORATION

(4348)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/04/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results Briefing for Q1 FY03/2022

INFOCOM CORPORATION

2021.07.30

Copyright © 2021 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Q1 FY03/22 Results (Consolidated)

Digital Entertainment and Business Solutions both performed solidly

Net sales

Operating profit

1.8%3.2%

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

5.1%

(Billion yen)

20

15.5

15.8

15

10

5

0

FY03/21

FY03/22

(Billion yen) 4

3

2.0

2.1

2

1

0

FY03/21 FY03/22

(Billion yen) 4

3

2

1.5

1.4

1

0

FY03/21

FY03/22

Digital Entertainment Business Solution

Copyright © 2021 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

1

Management Performance (Consolidated)

(Billion yen)

FY03/21

FY03/22

YoY

Q1

Q1

Change

%

Net sales

15.5

15.8

+0.2

1.8%

2.2

+0.1

7.9%

(14.2%)

Operating profit

2.0

Cost of HQ relocation (0.1)

(Operating margin)

(13.4%)

2.1

+0.0

3.2%

(13.6%)

EBITDA

2.3

2.5

+0.1

5.9%

2.1

Ordinary profit

2.1

+0.0

3.1%

Profit attributable to

1.4

1.5

+0.0

5.1%

owners of the parent

Copyright © 2021 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

2

Business Areas and Segment Structure

Digital Entertainment

Business Solution Group

Group

Digital

Entertainment

E-comic

General consumers

Health IT

Package services

for medical institutions

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies Nursing care companies Health industry

Business

Enterprise Service

Software

Management

ERP

System integration

Business package

for major companies

cloud services

Companies

Textile manufacturers

Trading companies

Government offices

Pharmaceutical wholesalers

Local governments

Mobile phone companies

Copyright © 2021 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

3

Digital Entertainment Results (Consolidated)

(Billion yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

(Billion yen)

(Billion yen)

15

6

90%

FY03/21

FY03/22

YoY

Q1

Q1

Change

%

Net sales

10.6

10.7

+0.1

1.6%

2.0

Operating profit

1.9

+0.1

8.2%

10.6 10.7

10

5

460%

1.9 2.0

230%

(Operating margin)

(18.2%)

(19.4%)

Net sales

Despite the negative impact of pirate sites, measures including original comics and stronger marketing resulted in higher sales

18.2%

19.4%

Operating profit

0

FY03/21 FY03/22

Q1 Q1

00%

FY03/21FY03/22

Q1 Q1

Higher profits due to higher sales. Optimized advertising

Copyright © 2021 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infocom Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFOCOM CORPORATION
04:36aINFOCOM : Financial Results Briefing for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
04:36aINFOCOM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the F..
PU
07/29Infocom Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
07/29Infocom Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending Sept..
CI
07/29Infocom Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fisc..
CI
07/13INFOCOM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Ma..
PU
07/13INFOCOM : Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
05/19COMPUAGE INFOCOM : Extends Partnership With Chinese Electronics Company
MT
04/26Infocom Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March..
CI
04/26Infocom Corporation Declares Dividend for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83 100 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2022 9 500 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 131 B 1 201 M 1 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 196
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart INFOCOM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Infocom Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOCOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 392,00 JPY
Average target price 6 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norihiro Takehara President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshihiro Satomi Chief Financial Officer, Senior MD & CTO
Kazuhiko Tsuda Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Fujita Independent Outside Director
Toshihiro Ozaki Director, Chief Safety & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOCOM CORPORATION-29.44%1 201
ACCENTURE PLC21.94%200 438
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.46%160 174
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.45%126 758
INFOSYS LIMITED29.92%93 083
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.87%88 744