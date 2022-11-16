Infocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FY03/2023
INFOCOM CORPORATION
October 28,2022
On November 16,2022, "Earnings Forecast for FY03/2３"(Page 13,14) was added.
Contents
Financial Results for Q2 FY03/23
Earnings Forecast for FY03/23
Initiatives in Key Businesses
E-Comic
HealthIT
EvolveIntoaServicesOrientedBusiness
FinancialResultsResults for Q2 FY03/23
Q2 FY03/23 Results (Consolidated)
E-comic business growth based on stronger marketing
＋
|
Net sales
|
Operating profit
1.8%-25.8％
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
-50.4％
(Billion yen)
|
40
|
|
32.4
|
33.0
|
30
|
|
20
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
|
FY03/22
|
FY03/23
(Billion yen)
10
FY03/22 FY03/23
(Billion yen)
10
7.5
|
5
|
|
3.4
|
|
2.5
|
1.7
|
|
0
|
|
FY03/22
|
FY03/23
|
|
Digital Entertainment
|
Business Solution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Management Performance (Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY03/22
|
FY03/23
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
32.4
|
33.0
|
+0.5
|
＋1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
4.9
|
3.7
|
(1.2)
|
-25.8％
|
|
|
(Operating margin)
|
（15.4%）
|
（11.2%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
5.6
|
(1.3)
|
-24.4％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
5.0
|
3.7
|
(1.2)
|
-25.1％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
3.4
|
1.7 *
|
(1.7)
|
|
|
|
owners of the parent
|
-50.4％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Recorded an extraordinary loss considering the future business environment for consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
4
