Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Infocom Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4348   JP3153450006

INFOCOM CORPORATION

(4348)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-16 am EST
2047.00 JPY   +1.44%
01:29aInfocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
11/11Infocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
10/27Infocom Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

11/16/2022 | 01:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results Briefing for Q2 FY03/2023

INFOCOM CORPORATION

October 28,2022

On November 16,2022, "Earnings Forecast for FY03/2"(Page 13,14) was added.

Copyright © 2022 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Contents

Financial Results for Q2 FY03/23

Earnings Forecast for FY03/23

Initiatives in Key Businesses

E-Comic

HealthIT

EvolveIntoaServicesOrientedBusiness

Copyright © 2022 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

FinancialResultsResults for Q2 FY03/23

Copyright © 2022 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

Q2 FY03/23 Results (Consolidated)

E-comic business growth based on stronger marketing

Net sales

Operating profit

1.8%-25.8

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

-50.4

(Billion yen)

40

32.4

33.0

30

20

10

0

FY03/22

FY03/23

(Billion yen)

10

7.5

5

4.9

3.7

2.5

0

FY03/22 FY03/23

(Billion yen)

10

7.5

5

3.4

2.5

1.7

0

FY03/22

FY03/23

Digital Entertainment

Business Solution

Copyright © 2022 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

3

Management Performance (Consolidated)

(Billion yen)

FY03/22

FY03/23

YoY

Q2

Q2

Change

%

Net sales

32.4

33.0

+0.5

1.8%

Operating profit

4.9

3.7

(1.2)

-25.8

(Operating margin)

15.4%

11.2%

4.2

EBITDA

5.6

(1.3)

-24.4

Ordinary profit

5.0

3.7

(1.2)

-25.1

Profit attributable to

3.4

1.7 *

(1.7)

owners of the parent

-50.4

*Recorded an extraordinary loss considering the future business environment for consolidated subsidiaries

Copyright © 2022 INFOCOM CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infocom Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFOCOM CORPORATION
01:29aInfocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
PU
11/11Infocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
PU
10/27Infocom Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
10/27Infocom Corporation Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023, Payable on..
CI
10/27Infocom Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
09/05Docquity Holdings PTE Limited announced that it has received $44 million in funding fro..
CI
08/26Compuage Infocom Appoints New CFO
MT
08/17Compuage Infocom Posts Sharp Rise in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
08/03Infocom : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Mar..
PU
08/03Infocom : Financial Results Briefing for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 3..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 68 500 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2023 7 900 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net cash 2023 35 002 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 111 B 794 M 794 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart INFOCOM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Infocom Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOCOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 018,00 JPY
Average target price 4 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norihiro Takehara President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshihiro Satomi Chief Financial Officer, Senior MD & CTO
Kazuhiko Tsuda Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Fujita Independent Outside Director
Toshihiro Ozaki Director, Chief Safety & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOCOM CORPORATION-6.14%794
ACCENTURE PLC-30.31%182 036
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.78%150 668
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.99%130 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.42%103 740
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.02%82 099