(Securities Code 4348) May 31, 2024 (Measures for electronic provision start on May 30, 2024)
Dear Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Jun Kuroda
President and CEO
INFOCOM CORPORATION
9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 42nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are hereby informed that the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of INFOCOM CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.
The Company has taken measures for electronic provision in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition to the matters included in this Notice, matters to be provided electronically are posted on the following website on the Internet as "NOTICE OF THE 42nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."
The Company's website: https://www.infocom.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html
In addition to the above, the information is posted on the following website on the Internet for your reference, as necessary.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do
Please access the above-mentioned website, enter the Company's name or securities code to search, and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to review the information.
If you will not be attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights by postal mail in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on the matters to be provided electronically and exercise your voting rights by following the below "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights."
1. Date and Time: Monday, June 24, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Japan time (reception desk opens at 3:30 p.m.)
2. Venue:
Hall B, Tokyo Midtown Hall, Midtown East B1F
9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
*
The venue is different from that for the previous meeting. Please confirm the
location of the venue provided at the end of this document (available in Japanese
only).
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated
Financial Statements for the 42nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Auditors
4. Predetermined Matters concerning Convocation
Among the matters to be provided electronically, the following items are not provided in the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it, pursuant to provisions of laws and regulations as well as Article 14 of the
Company's Articles of Incorporation.
Therefore, the paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have requested it is a part of documents that have been audited by Auditors and by the Accounting Auditors in preparing their respective audit reports.
Business Report:
Matters regarding share acquisition rights
Outline of the contents of resolution for the establishment of an Internal Control System
Outline of the operation status of the Internal Control System
Consolidated Financial Statements:
Consolidated statements of changes in net assets
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Non-consolidated Financial Statements:
Non-consolidated statements of changes in net assets
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- Should the matters to be provided electronically require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on each of the websites where the information has been posted.
-
Japanese and English versions of this Notice can be viewed on the Company's website.
The Company's Japanese website: https://www.infocom.co.jp/
The Company's English website: https://www.infocom.co.jp/en/
- We will be offering small gifts to shareholders attending the meeting in person. *One gift per shareholder.
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights
Exercise by attending the meeting
Shareholders who will be attending the meeting
Please present the Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
Please be advised that persons other than shareholders with voting rights, such as proxies who are not shareholders and persons accompanying shareholders, are not permitted to enter the venue of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Date and time of the meeting
Monday, June 24, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Japan time
Shareholders who will not be attending the meeting
Exercise by postal mail in writing
Exercise via the Internet
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it by mail.
If you do not indicate your vote for or against any of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, you will be deemed to have approved that proposal.
Deadline
Voting Rights Exercise Forms should arrive no later than 5:30
p.m. Japan time on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Please refer to the "Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet" on the next page and indicate your vote for or against.
Deadline
Voting rights should be exercised no later than 5:30 p.m. Japan
time on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet
You can exercise your voting rights via the Internet only by accessing the Company's designated Voting Rights Exercise Website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) via a personal computer or a smartphone, etc.
Scanning QR code by your smartphone
You can exercise voting rights without entering "login ID" and "temporary password" by using your smartphone. You may login to the website by scanning the "QR code for log in" provided on the voting stub (right-hand side) of the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form.
Entering login ID and temporary password
How to use Voting Rights Exercise Website
- Access the Voting Rights Exercise Website.
- Enter your "login ID" and "temporary password" printed at the bottom right of the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
- Indicate your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen.
(Notes)
- Votes via the Internet will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. Japan time on the business day before the general meeting of shareholders (Friday, June 21, 2024).
- If you have exercised your voting rights both by postal mail and via the Internet, only the vote exercised via the Internet will be valid.
- If you have exercised your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote will be valid.
Inquiries regarding the system, etc. (Help Desk)
Stock Transfer Agency Department, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Toll-free number 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., toll-free within Japan)
To Institutional Investors: The Electronic Voting System Platform is available.
- In addition to the voting methods via the Internet described above, trust banks and other nominal shareholders (including standing proxies) can use the Electronic Voting System Platform by applying in advance to use the platform as an electromagnetic means of exercising your voting rights for this General Meeting of Shareholders. The platform is operated by ICJ Inc., a joint venture company established by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., etc.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus
The Company Group considers stable profit distribution an important management issue in order to enhance shareholder value. Our policy is to aim for a dividend payout ratio of 30%, in consideration of the balance of demand for funds, by maintaining a sound financial position and prioritizing investments necessary for mid- to long-term business expansion as well as by striving to provide stable dividends, and increase dividends in line with improved business performance.
Based on this policy, for the year under review, the year-end dividend will be 27 yen per share as detailed below.
- Type of dividend property: Cash
- Matters regarding allocation of dividend property and total amount thereof:
27 yen per ordinary share of the Company
Total amount of dividend
1,481,903,586yen
- Effective date for distribution of surplus: June 26, 2024
Proposal 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors
The terms of office for all eight (8) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
Accordingly, the election of nine (9) Directors is proposed. The candidates are as follows:
Attendance
Number of
at the
years
No.
Name
Current positions
Attributes
Board of
served as
Directors
Director
Meetings
1
Norihiro Takehara
17/17
15 years
Representative director
Reappointment
(100%)
2
Jun Kuroda
President and CEO
Reappointment
17/17
4 years
(100%)
3
Mototaka Kuboi
Director and CSRO
Reappointment
17/17
3 years
(100%)
4
Naohiko Moriyama
Director
14/14
1 year
Reappointment
(100%)
Reappointment
17/17
5
Kazuhiko Tsuda
Outside Director
Outside Director
10 years
(100%)
Independent Officer
Reappointment
17/17
6
Kazuhiko Fujita
Outside Director
Outside Director
8 years
(100%)
Independent Officer
Reappointment
17/17
7
Sachiko Awai
Outside Director
Outside Director
4 years
(100%)
Independent Officer
Reappointment
8
Akihisa Fujita
Outside Director
Outside Director
17/17
2 years
Independent Officer
(100%)
New appointment
9
Kenji Otaka
―
Outside Director
―
―
Independent Officer
No.
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities at the Company
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held:
Norihiro Takehara
October 2003
Deputy General Manager, Mobile and Internet Division of
(September 24, 1957)
the Company
(Age 66)
April 2007
General Manager, Digital Entertainment Business Division
of the Company
June 2008
Executive Officer of the Company
Reappointment
June 2009
Director of the Company
[Attendance at the Board
April 2011
CHO and CSRO of the Company
April 2012
President and CEO of the Company
of Directors Meetings in
April 2023
Representative Director of the Company
FY2023]
June 2023
Chairman of the Company (to present)
17/17 (100%)
62,000
[Term of office as
[Significant concurrent positions]
1
Director as of the day of
―
the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders]
15 years
[Term of office as
Representative Director]
12 years
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
After working to commercialize and strengthen the competitivity of the e-comics business, which grew into the Company's
mainstay business, Mr. Norihiro Takehara has been leading the management and business execution of the Company
Group and producing successful results such as by serving as chief officer and then as President and CEO.
Based on these achievements, we nominated him as candidate for Director in the belief that his abundant knowledge and
ability in management are essential to the Company's management.
Jun Kuroda
April 2011
Deputy General Manager, Digital Entertainment Business
(April 5, 1965)
Division of the Company
(Age 59)
April 2012
General Manager, Digital Entertainment Business Division
of the Company
June 2013
Executive Officer of the Company
Reappointment
October 2013
Representative Director and President of Amutus
[Attendance at the Board
Corporation
April 2017
Managing Executive Officer of the Company
of Directors Meetings in
April 2020
CSRO of the Company
FY2023]
June 2020
Director of the Company
17/17 (100%)
April 2023
President and CEO of the Company (to present)
45,400
[Term of office as
[Significant concurrent positions]
―
Director as of the day of
2
the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders]
4 years
[Term of office as
President]
1 year
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Serving as head of the digital entertainment business department, Mr. Jun Kuroda has directed the operation of the e-
comics business, successfully overseeing its growth into one of the top businesses in the industry. From FY2020, he has
been leading the Company Group's initiatives to address sustainability issues as CSRO. From FY2023, he has been leading
the management and business execution of the Company Group as President and CEO.
Based on these achievements, we nominated him as candidate for Director in the belief that his outstanding leadership is
essential for realizing sustainable growth of corporate value of the Company.
No.
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities at the Company
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held:
Mototaka Kuboi
April 2012
Deputy General Manager, Healthcare Business Division of
(February 24, 1962)
the Company
(Age 62)
April 2013
General Manager, Healthcare Business Division of the
Company
June 2014
Executive Officer of the Company
Reappointment
April 2019
Managing Executive Officer of the Company
[Attendance at the Board
June 2021
Director of the Company (to present)
of Directors Meetings in
April 2022
General Manager, Healthcare Business Sector of the
18,100
Company
FY2023]
April 2023
CSRO of the Company (to present)
17/17 (100%)
[Significant concurrent positions]
3
[Term of office as
―
Director as of the day of
the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders]
3 years
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Serving as head of the healthcare business department, Mr. Mototaka Kuboi has successfully increased the market share of
the business for domestic hospitals and expanded to comprehensive regional care sector, as well as directing overseas
expansion of business for hospitals. From FY2023, he has been leading the Company Group's sustainability management
to resolve materialities as CSRO.
Based on these achievements, we nominated him as candidate for Director in the belief that he is an essential person for
realizing sustainable growth of corporate value of the Company.
Naohiko Moriyama
April 2017
Teijin Group Corporate Officer
Responsible for Healthcare Business of Teijin Group of
(May 20, 1965)
Teijin Limited
(Age 59)
April 2019
General Manager, Healthcare New Business Division of
Teijin Limited
Reappointment
April 2021
Teijin Group Executive Officer
[Attendance at the Board
President, Healthcare Business of Teijin Group of Teijin
Limited
of Directors Meetings in
June 2021
Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Teijin Limited
0
FY2023]
October 2022
Chief Officer (Corporate Strategy) of Teijin Limited (to
14/14 (100%)
present)
4
[Term of office as
April 2023
Senior Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Teijin
Limited (to present)
Director as of the day of
June 2023
Director of the Company (to present)
the Annual General
[Significant concurrent positions]
Meeting of Shareholders]
Senior Executive Officer, Member of the Board; Chief Officer (Corporate
1 year
Strategy) of Teijin Limited
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Naohiko Moriyama has experience and knowledge in corporate management from his years of engagement in
expanding the healthcare business field at Teijin Group and his service as Corporate Officer and Member of the Board, etc.
at Teijin Group.
Based on these achievements, we nominated him as candidate for Director in the belief that he is an essential person for
realizing sustainable growth of corporate value of the Company.
No.
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities at the Company
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held:
Kazuhiko Tsuda
March 1994
Completed Systems Engineering, Division of Engineering,
(August 9, 1962)
the University of Tokushima Graduate School (PhD in
(Age 61)
Engineering)
April 1998
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Policy and Planning
Sciences, University of Tsukuba
Reappointment
July 2004
Representative and Director of GSSM Tsukuba, Ltd. (to
Outside Director
present)
Independent Officer
March 2005
Professor, Institute of Business Sciences, University of
[Attendance at the Board
Tsukuba (to present)
April 2006
Head, Doctoral Program in Systems Management Course,
0
of Directors Meetings in
University of Tsukuba
FY2023]
June 2014
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
17/17 (100%)
[Significant concurrent positions]
5
[Term of office as Outside
Professor, Institute of Business Sciences, University of Tsukuba
Director as of the day of
Representative and Director of GSSM Tsukuba, Ltd.
the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders]
10 years
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
Mr. Kazuhiko Tsuda has experience engaging in management of a university venture business and as a specialist in natural
language understanding and information retrieval in the field of management system science and has been providing
appropriate advice from a fair and objective position as Outside Director.
Based on these achievements, we nominated him as candidate for Outside Director in the belief that he is an essential
person for realizing sustainable growth of corporate value of the Company.
By utilizing his expertise in the field of management systems and management experience, etc. at venture businesses, the
Company expects him to play a role to supervise the Company's management from an objective perspective independent of
business executors.
Kazuhiko Fujita
April 1976
Joined The Bank of Tokyo, Ltd.
(February 5, 1954)
August 1989
Joined S.G. Warburg & Co.
(Age 70)
March 1993
Joined Yaohan International Holdings Limited
May 2005
Director of TANITA Corporation
October 2015
Personal consulting services regarding business
Reappointment
management, establishment of corporate internal
Outside Director
control, overseas strategy, etc. (to present)
Independent Officer
February 2016
Advisor, Overseas Business Promotion Department of
[Attendance at the Board
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.
June 2016
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
2,600
of Directors Meetings in
June 2018
Representative Director of ESROH Co. Ltd. (to present)
FY2023]
[Significant concurrent positions]
17/17 (100%)
Representative Director of ESROH Co. Ltd.
6
[Term of office as Outside
Director as of the day of
the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders]
8 years
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
Mr. Kazuhiko Fujita has knowledge and experience in corporate management as Director in a health-related company, in
addition to broad experience in overseas business. He has also been providing appropriate advice from a fair and objective
position as Outside Director.
Based on these achievements, we nominated him as candidate for Outside Director in the belief that he is an essential
person for realizing sustainable growth of corporate value of the Company.
By utilizing his abundant management experience in overseas business and a health-related company, the Company expects
him to play a role to supervise the Company's management from an objective perspective independent of business
executors.
No.
Name
Number of the
Career summary, positions and responsibilities at the Company
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held:
July 1984
Joined Japan Office of U.S. Meat Export Federation
January 1991
Joined Estée Lauder Companies
March 1997
Joined NIHON L'ORÉAL K.K.
Sachiko Awai
November 2004
Joined GUERLAIN (LVJ Group)
May 2012
Joined fitfit, inc.
(May 21, 1957)
May 2013
President and Representative Director of La Prairie Japan
(Age 67)
January 2019
General Manager, INCOCO Business Department of
Newport Ltd.
Reappointment
Part Time Adviser, Natural Water Business Department of
Outside Director
Harves Co., Ltd.
Independent Officer
June 2019
External Director (who is an Audit & Supervisory
Committee Member) of A.D.Works. Co., Ltd.
[Attendance at the Board
April 2020
External Director (who is an Audit & Supervisory
0
of Directors Meetings in
Committee Member) of A.D.Works Group Co., Ltd. (to
FY2023]
present)
June 2020
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
17/17 (100%)
March 2022
External Director (who is an Audit & Supervisory
7
[Term of office as Outside
Committee Member) of BP Castrol K.K. (to present)
June 2023
Outside Director of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. (to
Director as of the day of
present)
the Annual General
[Significant concurrent positions]
Meeting of Shareholders]
External Director (who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of
4 years
A.D.Works Group Co., Ltd.
External Director (who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of BP
Castrol K.K.
Outside Director of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc.
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles]
In addition to broad experience in overseas businesses and businesses targeting general consumers, Ms. Sachiko Awai also
has knowledge and experience in corporate activities as a corporate manager. She has been providing appropriate advice
from a fair and objective position as Outside Director.
Based on these achievements, we nominated her as candidate for Outside Director in the belief that she is an essential
person for realizing sustainable growth of corporate value of the Company.
By utilizing her abundant management experience in overseas business and businesses targeting general consumers, the
Company expects her to play a role to supervise the Company's management from an objective perspective independent of
business executors.
