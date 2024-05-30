Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 4348) May 31, 2024 (Measures for electronic provision start on May 30, 2024)

Dear Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Jun Kuroda

President and CEO

INFOCOM CORPORATION

9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 42nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are hereby informed that the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of INFOCOM CORPORATION (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below.

The Company has taken measures for electronic provision in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition to the matters included in this Notice, matters to be provided electronically are posted on the following website on the Internet as "NOTICE OF THE 42nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website: https://www.infocom.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the above, the information is posted on the following website on the Internet for your reference, as necessary.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

Please access the above-mentioned website, enter the Company's name or securities code to search, and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to review the information.

If you will not be attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights by postal mail in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted on the matters to be provided electronically and exercise your voting rights by following the below "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights."

1. Date and Time: Monday, June 24, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Japan time (reception desk opens at 3:30 p.m.)

2. Venue: Hall B, Tokyo Midtown Hall, Midtown East B1F 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan * The venue is different from that for the previous meeting. Please confirm the location of the venue provided at the end of this document (available in Japanese only).

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Non-consolidated

Financial Statements for the 42nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Distribution of Surplus

Proposal 2: Election of Nine (9) Directors

Proposal 3: Election of Two (2) Auditors