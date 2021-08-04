Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Infocom Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4348   JP3153450006

INFOCOM CORPORATION

(4348)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infocom : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/04/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021

Company name:

Infocom Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4348

URL

https://www.infocom.co.jp/

Representative:

President and CEO

Norihiro Takehara

Inquiries:

Head of Corporate Communications Office

Shinya Tanaka

TEL 03-6866-3160

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 11, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2021

15,873

1.8

2,157

3.2

2,191

3.1

1,514

5.1

Three months ended June 30, 2020

15,589

22.9

2,091

68.6

2,126

67.6

1,441

67.7

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2021

27.65

27.52

Three months ended June 30, 2020

26.33

26.22

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2021

53,887

40,757

75.1

As of March 31, 2021

56,435

41,839

73.5

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

10.00

-

27.00

37.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

13.00

-

27.00

40.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

35,000

5.4

4,800

(2.5)

4,800

(3.0)

3,250

(3.8)

59.35

September 30, 2021

Full year

77,000

13.1

11,000

1.7

11,000

0.6

7,300

16.3

133.31

1

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

57,600,000

shares

As of March 31, 2021

57,600,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

2,828,567

shares

As of March 31, 2021

2,829,423

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

54,771,769

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020

54,734,777

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

29,956

29,847

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

12,502

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

-

9,492

contract assets

Inventories

167

209

Other

1,345

2,184

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(7)

(4)

Total current assets

43,964

41,729

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,054

902

Intangible assets

Software

1,592

1,581

Other

47

35

Total intangible assets

1,639

1,616

Investments and other assets

Investments and other assets

9,974

9,849

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(198)

(211)

Total investments and other assets

9,776

9,637

Total non-current assets

12,471

12,157

Total assets

56,435

53,887

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

4,975

4,678

Income taxes payable

2,729

615

Provision for bonuses

1,402

511

Other provisions

-

12

Other

5,133

7,176

Total current liabilities

14,241

12,994

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

16

21

Other

338

113

Total non-current liabilities

355

134

Total liabilities

14,596

13,129

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of June 30, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,590

1,590

Capital surplus

1,556

1,556

Retained earnings

37,479

36,715

Treasury shares

(795)

(795)

Total shareholders' equity

39,829

39,067

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,827

1,461

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(153)

(84)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,673

1,377

Share acquisition rights

228

227

Non-controlling interests

107

85

Total net assets

41,839

40,757

Total liabilities and net assets

56,435

53,887

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Net sales

15,589

15,873

Cost of sales

7,909

8,344

Gross profit

7,680

7,528

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,589

5,371

Operating profit

2,091

2,157

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

37

36

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

2

2

method

Foreign exchange gains

0

-

Other

0

0

Total non-operating income

41

39

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

0

Foreign exchange losses

-

0

Partnership loss

5

1

Loss on extinguishment share-based compensation

-

3

expenses

Other

0

0

Total non-operating expenses

6

5

Ordinary profit

2,126

2,191

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

-

0

Total extraordinary income

-

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

-

Loss on valuation of investment securities

3

-

Bad debts written off

1

-

Other

0

-

Total extraordinary losses

5

-

Profit before income taxes

2,121

2,191

Income taxes

692

702

Profit

1,428

1,488

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(12)

(25)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,441

1,514

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infocom Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFOCOM CORPORATION
04:36aINFOCOM : Financial Results Briefing for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
04:36aINFOCOM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the F..
PU
07/29Infocom Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
07/29Infocom Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending Sept..
CI
07/29Infocom Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fisc..
CI
07/13INFOCOM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Ma..
PU
07/13INFOCOM : Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
05/19COMPUAGE INFOCOM : Extends Partnership With Chinese Electronics Company
MT
04/26Infocom Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year Ending March..
CI
04/26Infocom Corporation Declares Dividend for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83 100 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2022 9 500 M 87,1 M 87,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 131 B 1 201 M 1 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 196
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart INFOCOM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Infocom Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOCOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 392,00 JPY
Average target price 6 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norihiro Takehara President, CEO & Representative Director
Toshihiro Satomi Chief Financial Officer, Senior MD & CTO
Kazuhiko Tsuda Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiko Fujita Independent Outside Director
Toshihiro Ozaki Director, Chief Safety & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOCOM CORPORATION-29.44%1 201
ACCENTURE PLC21.94%200 438
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.46%160 174
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.45%126 758
INFOSYS LIMITED29.92%93 083
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.87%88 744