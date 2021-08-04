Infocom : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]
July 30, 2021
Company name:
Infocom Corporation
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4348
URL
https://www.infocom.co.jp/
Representative:
President and CEO
Norihiro Takehara
Inquiries:
Head of Corporate Communications Office
Shinya Tanaka
TEL 03-6866-3160
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 11, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2021
15,873
1.8
2,157
3.2
2,191
3.1
1,514
5.1
Three months ended June 30, 2020
15,589
22.9
2,091
68.6
2,126
67.6
1,441
67.7
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2021
27.65
27.52
Three months ended June 30, 2020
26.33
26.22
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2021
53,887
40,757
75.1
As of March 31, 2021
56,435
41,839
73.5
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
10.00
-
27.00
37.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
13.00
-
27.00
40.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
35,000
5.4
4,800
(2.5)
4,800
(3.0)
3,250
(3.8)
59.35
September 30, 2021
Full year
77,000
13.1
11,000
1.7
11,000
0.6
7,300
16.3
133.31
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
57,600,000
shares
As of March 31, 2021
57,600,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021
2,828,567
shares
As of March 31, 2021
2,829,423
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
54,771,769
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020
54,734,777
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
29,956
29,847
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
12,502
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
-
9,492
contract assets
Inventories
167
209
Other
1,345
2,184
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(7)
(4)
Total current assets
43,964
41,729
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,054
902
Intangible assets
Software
1,592
1,581
Other
47
35
Total intangible assets
1,639
1,616
Investments and other assets
Investments and other assets
9,974
9,849
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(198)
(211)
Total investments and other assets
9,776
9,637
Total non-current assets
12,471
12,157
Total assets
56,435
53,887
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
4,975
4,678
Income taxes payable
2,729
615
Provision for bonuses
1,402
511
Other provisions
-
12
Other
5,133
7,176
Total current liabilities
14,241
12,994
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
16
21
Other
338
113
Total non-current liabilities
355
134
Total liabilities
14,596
13,129
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,590
1,590
Capital surplus
1,556
1,556
Retained earnings
37,479
36,715
Treasury shares
(795)
(795)
Total shareholders' equity
39,829
39,067
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
1,827
1,461
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(153)
(84)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,673
1,377
Share acquisition rights
228
227
Non-controlling interests
107
85
Total net assets
41,839
40,757
Total liabilities and net assets
56,435
53,887
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Net sales
15,589
15,873
Cost of sales
7,909
8,344
Gross profit
7,680
7,528
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,589
5,371
Operating profit
2,091
2,157
Non-operating income
Interest and dividend income
37
36
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
2
2
method
Foreign exchange gains
0
-
Other
0
0
Total non-operating income
41
39
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
0
0
Foreign exchange losses
-
0
Partnership loss
5
1
Loss on extinguishment share-based compensation
-
3
expenses
Other
0
0
Total non-operating expenses
6
5
Ordinary profit
2,126
2,191
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
0
Total extraordinary income
-
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
-
Loss on valuation of investment securities
3
-
Bad debts written off
1
-
Other
0
-
Total extraordinary losses
5
-
Profit before income taxes
2,121
2,191
Income taxes
692
702
Profit
1,428
1,488
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(12)
(25)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,441
1,514
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Infocom Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:35:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFOCOM CORPORATION
Sales 2022
83 100 M
762 M
762 M
Net income 2022
9 500 M
87,1 M
87,1 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
13,8x
Yield 2022
2,17%
Capitalization
131 B
1 201 M
1 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,39x
Nbr of Employees
1 196
Free-Float
36,9%
Chart INFOCOM CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INFOCOM CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2 392,00 JPY
Average target price
6 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
180%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.