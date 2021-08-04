Infocom : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021 Company name: Infocom Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4348 URL https://www.infocom.co.jp/ Representative: President and CEO Norihiro Takehara Inquiries: Head of Corporate Communications Office Shinya Tanaka TEL 03-6866-3160 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 11, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2021 15,873 1.8 2,157 3.2 2,191 3.1 1,514 5.1 Three months ended June 30, 2020 15,589 22.9 2,091 68.6 2,126 67.6 1,441 67.7 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2021 27.65 27.52 Three months ended June 30, 2020 26.33 26.22 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2021 53,887 40,757 75.1 As of March 31, 2021 56,435 41,839 73.5

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 10.00 - 27.00 37.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 13.00 - 27.00 40.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 35,000 5.4 4,800 (2.5) 4,800 (3.0) 3,250 (3.8) 59.35 September 30, 2021 Full year 77,000 13.1 11,000 1.7 11,000 0.6 7,300 16.3 133.31

