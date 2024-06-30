54,484,368 Ordinary Shares of Infoline Tec Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

54,484,368 Ordinary Shares of Infoline Tec Group Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 730 days starting from 1-JUL-2022 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The moratorium applies to Promoter?s entire shareholding for a period of 6 months from the date of Listing and upon the expiry of the First 6-Month Moratorium, the Promoter?s shareholding amounting to at least 45% of the enlarged issued share capital remain under moratorium for a further 6 months. Thereafter, Promoter may sell, transfer or assign up to a maximum of 1/3 per annum (on a straight-line basis) of his Shares under moratorium.