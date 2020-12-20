Infomedia : Audi Selects Infomedia's Superservice Triage to Drive Exceptional Service Experience

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM), a leading software provider in parts, service and data insights to the global automotive industry, today announced that it has partnered with Audi Australia to provide its Superservice Triage ™ electronic vehicle health check (eVHC) solution to their Australian dealer network from January 2021.

Superservice Triage offers Audi Australia a powerful vehicle inspection and service selling application with process controls that deliver a consistent and trusted customer experience.

'We're excited to announce that Audi Australia has selected Infomedia as a partner to provide the Audi dealer network with Superservice Triage. The transparent inspection and quoting process will help Audi customers understand the need for additional repairs, leading to higher job authorisation rates and improved CEM (Customer Experience Management),' said Jerome Figuiere, Aftersales Director at Audi Australia.

'Superservice Triage supports Audi Australia in their mission to provide the highest level of care to their customers and to keep every Audi vehicle in perfectly safe condition,' said Jonathan Rubinsztein, the CEO of Infomedia.

'Our aim is to provide our partners with innovative technology solutions that will advance their productivity and deliver their customer's an exceptional service experience,' he said.

The endorsement of Superservice Triage eVHC supports Audi's vision for its Genuine Care Service program, which ensures Audi vehicles maintain maximum performance and peak condition for years to come. Audi vehicle owners can be confident of a consistent and trusted service experience at every Audi dealership.

Audi service departments will have new capability to capture and share photo and video evidence of required repairs, giving Audi customers the power to review recommendations, approve repairs and track the status of the work on any internet-enabled device.

'A very successful pilot program of Superservice Triage across three Audi dealerships in 2020 delivered an immediate impact. We look forward to supporting the entire Audi dealer network in the new year,' concluded Warren Brugger, Infomedia's Head of Asia Pacific.