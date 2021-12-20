Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Infomedia Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFM   AU000000IFM0

INFOMEDIA LTD

(IFM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
1.45 AUD   -2.03%
05:50pINFOMEDIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IFM
PU
12/10INFOMEDIA : Change in substantial holding from PDL
PU
11/25Nuix New CEO to Start Office in December
MT
Infomedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IFM

12/20/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

INFOMEDIA LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 21, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights issued under the Company's

935,752

20/12/2021

to be confirmed

Equity Bonus Plan

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

INFOMEDIA LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

63003326243

1.3

ASX issuer code

IFM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights issued under the Company's Equity

Bonus Plan

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

68,260

Gareth Turner

Gareth Turner

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Performance Rights (PRs) issued under the IFM Equity Bonus Plan. The following key terms apply:

  • The PRs are issued for nil consideration.
  • The PRs are subject to the IFM Equity Bonus Plan Rules and the terms of the offer.
  • The PRs are non-transferable, carry no dividend or voting rights, unless they convert to fully paid ordinary (FPO) IFM shares
  • Upon vesting, each participant is entitled to receive one FPO Infomedia share for each vested PR. Vesting of the PRs remains subject to the ongoing employment of the participant at the relevant vesting dates. No exercise price is payable upon conversion to FPO shares.
  • Unvested and expired PRs shall automatically lapse and will be cancelled.
  • The PRs will be tested for vesting as follows:
  • 204,181 PRs on 31 March 2022;
  • 34,130 PRs on 1 July 2022;
  • 204,181 PRs on 31 December 2022;

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

* 34,130 PRs on 1 July 2023; and * 459,130 on 1 December 2023. * Expiry Date 31 December 2023

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

935,752

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infomedia Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
