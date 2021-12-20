Infomedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IFM

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
INFOMEDIA LTD
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 21, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance Rights issued under the Company's
935,752
20/12/2021
to be confirmed
Equity Bonus Plan
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
INFOMEDIA LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
63003326243
1.3
ASX issuer code
IFM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
21/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Performance Rights issued under the Company's Equity
Bonus Plan
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
20/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
68,260
Gareth Turner
Gareth Turner
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Performance Rights (PRs) issued under the IFM Equity Bonus Plan. The following key terms apply:
The PRs are issued for nil consideration.
The PRs are subject to the IFM Equity Bonus Plan Rules and the terms of the offer.
The PRs are non-transferable, carry no dividend or voting rights, unless they convert to fully paid ordinary (FPO) IFM shares
Upon vesting, each participant is entitled to receive one FPO Infomedia share for each vested PR. Vesting of the PRs remains subject to the ongoing employment of the participant at the relevant vesting dates. No exercise price is payable upon conversion to FPO shares.
Unvested and expired PRs shall automatically lapse and will be cancelled.
The PRs will be tested for vesting as follows:
204,181 PRs on 31 March 2022;
34,130 PRs on 1 July 2022;
204,181 PRs on 31 December 2022;
* 34,130 PRs on 1 July 2023; and * 459,130 on 1 December 2023. * Expiry Date 31 December 2023
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
935,752
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Infomedia Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.