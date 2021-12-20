Infomedia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - IFM

For personal use only

Entity name

INFOMEDIA LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 21, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Performance Rights issued under the Company's 935,752 20/12/2021 to be confirmed Equity Bonus Plan

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement