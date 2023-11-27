Infomedia Ltd is a desktop as a service (DaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) solution for the data-driven automotive ecosystem. Its segments include Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Americas, representing the combined North, Central and South America. Its parts include Microcat EPC, Microcat Partsbridge, Microcat Market, Microcat CRM, Microcat Messenger and Microcat EPC Origins. Its SaaS service selling platform, which includes Superservice Menus, Superservice Triage, Superservice Register and Superservice Connect. Its DaaS and insights platform, Infodrive, combines data analytics with its expertise in global aftersales to drive predictive marketing and dealer performance programs for global automakers. Its SimplePart is a provider business to business and business to consumer aftersales e-commerce solutions. SimplePart's intuitive platform provides automakers and dealers with a branded website, online store and digital marketing support to sales.

Sector Software