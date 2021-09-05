Infomedia Press : Annual Report 2020-21

NOTICE is hereby given that the 66th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Infomedia Press Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business.
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
To consider and adopt the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an
Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon, as circulated to the Members, be and are hereby considered and adopted."
To appoint Ms. Kshipra Jatana (DIN: 02491225), who retires by rotation as a Director and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as anOrdinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Kshipra Jatana (DIN: 02491225), who retires by rotation at this Annual General Meeting, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company."
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
3. To appoint Mr. Vivek Jain (DIN: 00005034) as an Independent
Director and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 149 and 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the
Act') and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), Mr. Vivek Jain (DIN: 00005034), who was appointed as an Additional Director pursuant to the provisions of Section 161(1) of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act, from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as an
Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for term of 5 (five) consecutive
years with effect from September 24, 2020 to September 23, 2025;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this resolution."
Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has vide its circular dated
January 13, 2021 read together with circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020 and May 5, 2020 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") permitted convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" / "Meeting") through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without physical presence of the Members at a common venue. In accordance with the MCA Circulars, provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), the AGM of the Company is being held through VC / OAVM. The deemed venue for the AGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company.
A statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Act, relating to the Special Business to be transacted at the AGM is annexed hereto.
Generally, a member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on a poll instead of himself and the proxy need not be a member of the Company. Since this AGM is being held through VC / OAVM pursuant to the MCA Circulars, physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not
be available for the AGM and hence the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed hereto.
Since the AGM will be held through VC / OAVM, the route map of the venue of the Meeting is not annexed hereto.
In terms of the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, Ms. Kshipra Jatana, Director, retires by rotation at the Meeting. Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company commend her re-appointment.
Further, Ms. Kshipra Jatana is interested in the Ordinary Resolution set out at Item No. 2 of the Notice with regard to her re-appointment. The relatives of Ms. Kshipra Jatana may be deemed to be interested in the resolution set out at Item No. 2 of the Notice, to the extent of their shareholding interest, if any, in the Company.
Save and except the above, none of the Directors/Key Managerial Personnel of the Company/their relatives are, in any way, concerned or interested, financially or otherwise, in the Ordinary Business set out under Item Nos. 1 and 2 of the Notice.
Details of Directors seeking appointment/ re-appointment at this Meeting are provided in the "Annexure" to the Notice.
DISPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT THROUGH ELECTRONIC MODE:
In compliance with the MCA Circulars and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") Circular dated January 15, 2021 read with Circular dated May 12, 2020, Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2020-21 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email address is registered with the Company / Depository Participants. Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report 2020- 21 will also be available on the Company's website www.infomediapress.in, websites of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively, and on the website of Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent, KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFinTech") at https://evoting.kfintech.com.
For receiving all communication (including Annual Report) from the Company electronically:
Members holding shares in physical mode and who have not registered / updated their email address with the Company are requested to register / update the same by writing to the Company with details of folio number and attaching a self-attested copy of PAN card at investors@infomedia18.in or to KFinTech at implinvestor@kfintech.com
Members holding shares in dematerialized mode are requested to register /update their email addresses with the relevant Depository Participant(s).
PROCEDURE FOR JOINING THE AGM THROUGH VC/OAVM:
9. The Company will provide VC / OAVM facility to its Members for participating at the AGM.
Members will be able to attend the AGM through VC/ OAVM by using their login credentials provided in the accompanying communication.
Members are requested to follow the procedure given below:
Enter the login credentials (i.e. User ID and password provided in the accompanying communication) and click on "Login".
Upon logging in, you will enter the Meeting Room.
Members who do not have or who have forgotten the User ID and Password may obtain/ generate/ retrieve the same for attending the AGM, by following the procedure given in the instructions at note No. 13 (C) (vii)(III).
Members will be allowed to attend the AGM through
VC / OAVM on first come, first served basis.
Institutional / corporate members (i.e. other than Individuals, HUFs, NRIs, etc.) are required to send the Board Resolution / Power of Attorney / Authority Letter, etc., together with attested specimen signature(s) of the duly authorized representative(s), at e-mail id info.agmscrutinizer@nw18.com with a copy marked to evoting.infomedia@kfintech.com. Such authorization shall contain necessary authority in favour of its authorized representative(s) to attend the AGM.
Facility to join the Meeting shall be opened thirty minutes before the scheduled time of the Meeting and shall be kept open throughout the proceedings of the Meeting.
Members who need assistance before or during the AGM, can contact KFinTech on emeetings@kfintech.com or call on toll free numbers
1800 309 8998 / 1800 309 4001 (from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on all working days). Kindly quote your name, DP ID-Client ID / Folio no. and E-voting Event Number ("EVEN") in all your communications.
In case of joint holders attending the Meeting, only such joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote at the AGM.
Members attending the AGM through VC / OAVM shall be reckoned for the purpose of quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
Members of the Company under the category of 'Institutional Investors' are encouraged to attend and vote at the AGM.
PROCEDURE FOR REMOTE E-VOTING AND E-VOTING AT THE AGM ("INSTA POLL"):
A. E-VOTING FACILITY :
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, and Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with circular of SEBI on e-Voting Facility provided by Listed Entities, dated December 9, 2020, the Company is providing to its Members facility to exercise their right to vote on resolutions proposed to be passed at AGM by electronic means ("e-voting"). Members may cast their votes remotely, using an electronic voting system on the dates mentioned herein below ("remotee-voting'').
Further, the facility for voting through electronic voting system will also be made available at the Meeting ("Insta Poll") and Members attending the Meeting who have not cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting will be able to vote at the Meeting through Insta Poll.
The Company has engaged the services of KFinTech as the agency to provide e-voting facility.
The manner of voting including voting remotely by
individual shareholders holding shares of the Company in dematerialized mode, (ii) shareholders other than individuals holding shares of the Company in dematerialized mode, (iii) shareholders holding shares of the Company in physical mode, and
shareholders who have not registered their e-mail address is explained in the instructions given under C and D herein below.
The remote e-voting facility will be available during the following voting period:
Commencement of
9:00 a.m. (IST) on Thursday,
remote e-voting
September 23, 2021
End of remote
5:00 p.m. (IST) on Sunday,
e-voting
September 26, 2021
The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time and the remote e-voting module shall be forthwith disabled by KFinTech upon expiry of the aforesaid period.
Voting rights of a member / beneficial owner (in case of electronic shareholding) shall be in proportion to his/ her/ its shareholding in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date, i.e., Monday, September 20, 2021 ("Cut-off Date").
The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. B Narasimhan, a Practising Company Secretary, Proprietor, BN & Associates, Company Secretaries or failing him Mr. Venkataraman K, a Practising Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and Insta Poll process in a fair and transparent manner and they have communicated their willingness to be appointed and will be available for the said purpose.
B. INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS RELATING TO E-VOTING:
The Members who have cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting may also attend the Meeting but shall not be entitled to cast their vote(s) again at the Meeting.
Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, whether partially or otherwise, the member shall not be allowed to change it subsequently or cast the vote again.
A Member can opt for only single mode of voting per EVEN, i.e., through remote e-voting or voting at the Meeting (Insta Poll). If a member casts vote(s) by both modes, then voting done through remote e-voting shall prevail and vote(s) cast at the Meeting shall be treated as "INVALID".
A person, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off Date, only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or for participation at the AGM and voting through Insta Poll. A person who is not a Member as on the Cut-off Date, should treat the Notice for information purpose only.
The Company has opted to provide the same electronic voting system at the Meeting, as used during remote e-voting, and the said facility shall be operational till all the resolutions proposed in the Notice are considered and voted upon at the Meeting and may be used for voting only by the
Members holding shares as on the Cut-off Date who are attending the Meeting and who have not already cast their vote(s) through remote e-voting.
