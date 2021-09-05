Infomedia Press : Annual Report 2020-21

NOTICE is hereby given that the 66th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Infomedia Press Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To consider and adopt the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an

Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the audited financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon, as circulated to the Members, be and are hereby considered and adopted." To appoint Ms. Kshipra Jatana (DIN: 02491225), who retires by rotation as a Director and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Kshipra Jatana (DIN: 02491225), who retires by rotation at this Annual General Meeting, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

3. To appoint Mr. Vivek Jain (DIN: 00005034) as an Independent

Director and in this regard, to consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 149 and 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the

Act') and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), Mr. Vivek Jain (DIN: 00005034), who was appointed as an Additional Director pursuant to the provisions of Section 161(1) of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act, from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as an

Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for term of 5 (five) consecutive