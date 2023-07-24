INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Format of holding of specified securities
- Name of Listed Entity:
- Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security
- Share Holding Pattern Filed under Regulation 31(1)(b)
Infomedia Press Limited
BSE - 509069 & NSE - INFOMEDIA /EQUITY
30th June, 2023
Particulars
Yes
No
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
5
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?
6
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Differential Voting Rights?
7
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Category
Category of shareholder
Nos. of
No. of fully paid
No. of Partly
No. of
Total nos.
Shareholding
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of
No. of Shares
Shareholding , as
Number of Locked
Number of Shares
Number of
Sub-categorization of shares
(I)
(II)
shareholders
up equity shares
paid-up
shares
shares held
as a % of
securities (IX)
Underlying
a % assuming full
in shares(XII)
pledged or otherwise
equity shares
(XV)
(III)
held
equity shares
underlying
(VII)
total no. of
Outstanding
conversion of
encumbered(XIII)
held in
(IV)
held
(V)
Depository
=(IV)+(V)+(VI)
shares
convertible
convertible
dematerialized
Receipts
(calculated
securities
securities (as a
form (XIV)
(VI)
as per SCRR,
Number of Voting
Total as a
(including
percentage of
No.
As a % of
No.
As a % of
Shareholding (No. of shares) under
1957) (VIII)
Rights
% of
Warrants) (X)
diluted share
(a)
total
(a)
total
As a % of
(A+B+C)
capital) (XI)=
Shares
Shares
Sub
Sub
Sub
(A+B+C2)
Class X
Class
Total
(VII)+(X) As a % of
held (b)
held (b)
category
category
category
(Equity)
Y
(A+B+C2)
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
(A)
Promoter & Promoter Group
12
25442694
0
0
25442694
50.69
25442694
0
25442694
50.69
0
50.69
0
0.00
0
0.00
25442694
(B)
Public
15020
24751478
0
0
24751478
*
49.31
24751478
0
24751478
49.31
0
49.31
0
0.00
NA
NA
24360539
0
0
0
(C)
Non Promoter-Non Public
(C1)
Shares underlying DRs
0
0
0
0
0
NA
0
0
0
0.00
0
NA
0
0.00
NA
NA
0
(C2)
Shares held by Employee Trusts
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
NA
0
Total
15032
50194172
0
0
50194172
100.00
50194172
0
50194172
100.00
0
100.00
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
49803233
0
0
0
- This includes 51546 equity shares held in Unclaimed Shares Suspense A/c (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) and 54245 equity shares held by Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, on which voting rights are frozen.
Note : NA denotes "Not Applicable"
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(A)
Category & Name of the shareholders (I)
Entity type
Nos. of
No. of fully
No. of Partly
No. of shares
Total nos.
Shareholding % Number of Voting Rights held in each class
No. of Shares
Shareholding, as a %
Number of
Number of Shares
Number of
i.e.
shareholder
paid up equity
paid-up equity
underlying
shares held
calculated as
of securities (IX)
Underlying
assuming full
Locked in
pledged or
equity shares
promoter
(III)
shares held
shares held
Depository
(VII)=
per SCRR, 1957
Outstanding
conversion of
shares(XII)
otherwise
held in
OR
(IV)
(V)
Receipts (VI)
(IV)+(V)+(VI)
As a % of
convertible
convertible securities
encumbered(XIII)
dematerialize
promoter
(A+B+C2)(VIII)
securities
(as a percentage of
d form (XIV)
Number of Voting Rights
Total as
No.(a)
As a %
No. (a)
As a % of
group entity
(including
diluted share capital)
Class
Class
Total
a % of
of total
total Shares
(except
Warrants) (X)
(XI)= (VII)+(X) as a % of
X(Equity)
Y
Total
Shares
held (b)
promoter)
(A+B+C2)
Voting
held (b)
rights
(1)
Indian
(a) Individuals/Hindu undivided Family
(b) Central Government/ State Government(s)
(c) Financial Institutions/ Banks
(d) Any Other (specify)
Bodies Corporate/Trust
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
Promoter
1
25442694
0
0
25442694
50.69
25442694
0
25442694
50.69
0
50.69
0
0.00
0
0.00
25442694
Adventure Marketing Private Limited *
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Watermark Infratech Private Limited*
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Independent Media Trust (through its Trustee-Sanchar Content
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Private Limited)*
Colorful Media Private Limited*
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
RB Media Holdings Private Limited*
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
RB Mediasoft Private Limited*
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
RRB Mediasoft Private Limited*
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Reliance Industries Limited*
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
RB Holdings Private Limited*
Promoter
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Siddhant Commercials Private Limited*
Promoter Group
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited*
Promoter Group
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Sub-Total (A)(1)
12
25442694
0
0
25442694
50.69
25442694
0
25442694
50.69
0
50.69
0
0.00
0
0.00
25442694
(2)
Foreign
(a) Individuals (Non- Resident Individuals/Foreign Individuals)
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
(b) Government
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
(c) Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
(d) Foreign Portfolio Investor
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
(e) Any Other (specify)
Sub-Total (A)(2)
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group
12
25442694
0
0
25442694
50.69
25442694
0
25442694
50.69
0
50.69
0
0.00
0
0.00
25442694
(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
* Currently these entities do not hold any share in the Company however they form part of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company.
Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc. - Nil
Note :
The term "Encumbrance" has the same meaning as assigned under regulation 28(3) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(B) Category & Name of the shareholders
Nos. of
No. of fully
No. of Partly
No. of
Total nos.
Sharehol
Number of Voting Rights held in each
No. of Shares
Shareholding, as a %
Number of
Number of Shares
Number of
Sub-categorization of shares
(I)
shareholder
paid up equity
paid-up
shares
shares held (VII)
ding %
class of securities (IX)
Underlying
assuming full
Locked in
pledged or otherwise
equity
(XV)
(III)
shares held
equity shares
underlying
= (IV)+(V)+ (VI)
calculate
Outstanding
conversion of
shares(XII)
encumbered(XIII)
shares held
(IV)
held (V)
Depository
d as per
Number of Voting Rights
Total as
convertible
convertible securities
No.(a)
As a %
No. (Not
As a % of
in
Shareholding (No. of shares) under
Receipts
SCRR,
Class
Class
Total
a % of
securities
(as a percentage of
of total
applicabl
total Shares
dematerializ
Sub
Sub
Sub
(VI)
1957 As a
X(Equity)
Y
Total
(including
diluted share capital)
Shares
e)
held (Not
ed form (XIV)
category
category
category
% of
Voting
Warrants) (X)
(XI)= (VII)+(X) as a %
held
(a)
applicable)
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
(A+B+C2)
rights
of (A+B+C2)
(b)
(b)
(VIII)
(1)
Institutions (Domestic)
(a)
Mutual Funds
2
611
0
0
611
0.00
611
0
611
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
95
0
0
0
(b)
Venture Capital Funds
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(c)
Alternate Investment Funds
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(d)
Banks
1
64
0
0
64
0.00
64
0
64
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
64
0
0
0
(e)
Insurance Companies
1
625925
0
0
625925
1.25
625925
0
625925
1.25
0
1.25
0
0.00
NA
625925
0
0
0
The Oriental Insurance Company Limited
625925
0
0
625925
1.25
625925
0
625925
1.25
0
1.25
0
0.00
NA
625925
0
0
0
(f)
Provident Funds/ Pension Funds
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(g)
Asset Reconstruction Companies
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(h)
Sovereign Wealth Funds
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(i)
NBFCs registered with RBI
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(j)
Other Financial Institutions
1
258
0
0
258
0.00
258
0
258
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
258
0
0
0
(k)
Any Other (specify)
Sub-Total (B)(1)
5
626858
0
0
626858
1.25
626858
0
626858
1.25
0
1.25
0
0.00
NA
626342
0
0
0
(2)
Institutions (Foreign)
(a)
Foreign Direct Investment
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(b)
Foreign Venture Capital Investors
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(c)
Sovereign Wealth Funds
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(d)
Foreign Portfolio Investors Category I
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(e)
Foreign Portfolio Investors Category II
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(f)
Overseas Depositories (holding DRs)
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(balancing figure)
(g)
Any Other (specify)
i)Foreign Banks
3
472
0
0
472
0.00
472
0
472
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
86
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)(2)
3
472
0
0
472
0.00
472
0
472
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
86
0
0
0
(3)
Central Government / State
Government(s)
(a)
Central Government /
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
President of India
(b)
State Government / Governor
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(c)
Shareholding by Companies
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
or Bodies Corporate where
Central / State Government is
a promoter
Sub-Total (B)(3)
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
0
NA
0
0
0
0
(4)
Non-institutions
(a)
Associate companies / Subsidiaries
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(b)
Directors and their relatives
1
10
0
0
10
0.00
10
0
10
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
10
0
0
0
(excluding independent
directors and nominee
directors)
(c)
Key Managerial Personnel
2
201
0
0
201
0.00
201
0
201
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
200
0
0
0
(d)
Relatives of promoters (other
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
than 'immediate relatives' of
promoters disclosed under
'Promoter and Promoter
Group' category
(e)
Trusts where any person
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
belonging to 'Promoter and
Promoter Group' category is
'trustee', 'beneficiary', or
'author of the trust'
(f)
Investor Education and
1
54245
0
0
54245
0.11
54245
0
54245
0.11
0
0.11
0
0.00
NA
54245
0
0
0
Protection Fund (IEPF)
(g)
Resident Individuals holding
14230
9509573
0
0
9509573
18.95
9509573
0
9509573
18.95
0
18.95
0
0.00
NA
9120950
0
0
0
nominal share capital up to
Rs. 2 lakhs
(h)
Resident Individuals holding
122
10340770
0
0
10340770
20.60
10340770
0
10340770
20.60
0
20.60
0
0.00
NA
10340770
0
0
0
nominal share capital in
excess of Rs. 2 lakhs
Vijay Omprakash Sethi
780090
0
0
780090
1.55
780090
0
780090
1.55
0
1.55
0
0.00
NA
780090
0
0
0
Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah
607820
0
0
607820
1.21
607820
0
607820
1.21
0
1.21
0
0.00
NA
607820
0
0
0
Renu Devi Patni
518750
0
0
518750
1.03
518750
0
518750
1.03
0
1.03
0
0.00
NA
518750
0
0
0
Kishore Kumar Patni
515821
0
0
515821
1.03
515821
0
515821
1.03
0
1.03
0
0.00
NA
515821
0
0
0
Mahendra Girdharilal Wadhwani
504025
0
0
504025
1.00
504025
0
504025
1.00
0
1.00
0
0.00
NA
504025
0
0
0
(i)
Non Resident Indians (NRIs)
123
126456
0
0
126456
0.25
126456
0
126456
0.25
0
0.25
0
0.00
NA
125611
0
0
0
(j)
Foreign Nationals
1
472
0
0
472
0.00
472
0
472
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
472
0
0
0
(k)
Foreign Companies
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
0
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0
0
(l)
Bodies Corporate
134
1727154
0
0
1727154
3.44
1727154
0
1727154
3.44
0
3.44
0
0.00
NA
1726964
0
0
0
(m)
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
i) Clearing Member
2
225
0
0
225
0.00
225
0
225
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
225
0
0
0
ii) Unclaimed Shares Suspense Account
1
51546
0
0
51546
0.10
51546
0
51546
0.10
0
0.10
0
0.00
NA
51546
0
0
0
(Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations,
2015)
iii) Trusts
3
3062
0
0
3062
0.01
3062
0
3062
0.01
0
0.01
0
0.00
NA
3000
0
0
0
iv) HUF
392
2310434
0
0
2310434
4.60
2310434
0
2310434
4.60
0
4.60
0
0.00
NA
2310118
0
0
0
Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai
682252
0
0
682252
1.36
682252
0
682252
1.36
0
1.36
0
0.00
NA
682252
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)(4)
15012
24124148
0
0
24124148
48.06
24124148
0
24124148
48.06
0
48.06
0
0.00
NA
23734111
0
0
0
Total Public Shareholding (B)=
15020
24751478
0
0
24751478
*
49.31
24751478
0
24751478
49.31
0
49.31
0
0.00
NA
24360539
0
0
0
(B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)( 3)+B4
* This includes 51546 equity shares held in Unclaimed Shares Suspense A/c (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) and 54245 equity shares held by Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, on which voting rights are frozen.
Note:
- The above format needs to be disclosed along with the names of the shareholders holding 1% or more than 1% of shares of the listed entity. Column no. (XIII) is not applicable in the above format.
- W.r.t. the information pertaining to Depository Receipts, the same may be disclosed in the respective columns to the extent information available and the balance to be disclosed as held by custodian.
- Categorization and disclosure of each shareholder category should be carried out in the order prescribed in the above format. If a shareholder is falling under more than one category, then the same shall be classified in the category falling first in the order prescribed in the above format.
- Sub-categorizationof shares under column no. (XV) will be based on shareholding (no. of shares) under the following sub-categories:
- Shareholders who are represented by a nominee Director on the board of the listed entity or have the right to nominate a representative (i.e. Director) on the board of the listed entity.
- Shareholders who have entered into shareholder agreement with the listed entity.
- Shareholders acting as persons in concert with promoters
- NA denotes "Not Applicable"
Details of the shareholders acting as persons in Concert including their Shareholding (No. and %):
Serial
Name of
Number of
Percentage of
Name of the PAC
shareholding by
No.
Shareholder
shares
PAC
1
Bhavesh
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Sanjiv
Dhireshbhai Shah
202690
0.40
Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai (HUF)
(HUF)
Bhavesh
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Chetan Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF,
2
Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai
278498
0.55
Dhireshbhai Shah
(HUF)
3
Chetan Dhireshbhai
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan D Shah
433305
0.86
Shah
HUF, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai
Dhireshbhai (HUF)
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai
4
Chetan D Shah HUF
Shah, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai
396317
0.79
Dhireshbhai (HUF)
Sanjiv Dhireshbhai
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai
5
Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai
607820
1.21
Shah
Dhireshbhai (HUf)
Shah Krinaben
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUf), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai
6
Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai
419633
0.84
Sanjivbhai
(HUF)
7
Shah Sanjivbhai
Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai
682252
1.36
Dhireshbhai (HUF)
Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai
Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc:
Disclosure of
notes on shares
Searial
Number of
Outstanding shares held in demat or unclaimed suspense account
voting rights
which remain
No.
shareholders
which are frozen
unclaimed for
public
shareholders
1
303
51546
51546
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Infomedia Press Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 14:43:22 UTC.