Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Differential Voting Rights?

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(A) Category & Name of the shareholders (I) Entity type Nos. of No. of fully No. of Partly No. of shares Total nos. Shareholding % Number of Voting Rights held in each class No. of Shares Shareholding, as a % Number of Number of Shares Number of i.e. shareholder paid up equity paid-up equity underlying shares held calculated as of securities (IX) Underlying assuming full Locked in pledged or equity shares promoter (III) shares held shares held Depository (VII)= per SCRR, 1957 Outstanding conversion of shares(XII) otherwise held in OR (IV) (V) Receipts (VI) (IV)+(V)+(VI) As a % of convertible convertible securities encumbered(XIII) dematerialize promoter (A+B+C2)(VIII) securities (as a percentage of d form (XIV) Number of Voting Rights Total as No.(a) As a % No. (a) As a % of group entity (including diluted share capital) Class Class Total a % of of total total Shares (except Warrants) (X) (XI)= (VII)+(X) as a % of X(Equity) Y Total Shares held (b) promoter) (A+B+C2) Voting held (b) rights (1) Indian (a) Individuals/Hindu undivided Family (b) Central Government/ State Government(s) (c) Financial Institutions/ Banks (d) Any Other (specify) Bodies Corporate/Trust Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Promoter 1 25442694 0 0 25442694 50.69 25442694 0 25442694 50.69 0 50.69 0 0.00 0 0.00 25442694 Adventure Marketing Private Limited * Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Watermark Infratech Private Limited* Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Independent Media Trust (through its Trustee-Sanchar Content Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Private Limited)* Colorful Media Private Limited* Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 RB Media Holdings Private Limited* Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 RB Mediasoft Private Limited* Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 RRB Mediasoft Private Limited* Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Reliance Industries Limited* Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 RB Holdings Private Limited* Promoter 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Siddhant Commercials Private Limited* Promoter Group 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited* Promoter Group 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Sub-Total (A)(1) 12 25442694 0 0 25442694 50.69 25442694 0 25442694 50.69 0 50.69 0 0.00 0 0.00 25442694 (2) Foreign (a) Individuals (Non- Resident Individuals/Foreign Individuals) 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 (b) Government 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 (c) Institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 (d) Foreign Portfolio Investor 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 (e) Any Other (specify) Sub-Total (A)(2) 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group 12 25442694 0 0 25442694 50.69 25442694 0 25442694 50.69 0 50.69 0 0.00 0 0.00 25442694 (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

* Currently these entities do not hold any share in the Company however they form part of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company.

Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc. - Nil

Note :

The term "Encumbrance" has the same meaning as assigned under regulation 28(3) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.