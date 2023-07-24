INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Format of holding of specified securities

  1. Name of Listed Entity:
  2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security
  3. Share Holding Pattern Filed under Regulation 31(1)(b)

Infomedia Press Limited

BSE - 509069 & NSE - INFOMEDIA /EQUITY

30th June, 2023

Particulars

Yes

No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Differential Voting Rights?

7

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Category

Category of shareholder

Nos. of

No. of fully paid

No. of Partly

No. of

Total nos.

Shareholding

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of

No. of Shares

Shareholding , as

Number of Locked

Number of Shares

Number of

Sub-categorization of shares

(I)

(II)

shareholders

up equity shares

paid-up

shares

shares held

as a % of

securities (IX)

Underlying

a % assuming full

in shares(XII)

pledged or otherwise

equity shares

(XV)

(III)

held

equity shares

underlying

(VII)

total no. of

Outstanding

conversion of

encumbered(XIII)

held in

(IV)

held

(V)

Depository

=(IV)+(V)+(VI)

shares

convertible

convertible

dematerialized

Receipts

(calculated

securities

securities (as a

form (XIV)

(VI)

as per SCRR,

Number of Voting

Total as a

(including

percentage of

No.

As a % of

No.

As a % of

Shareholding (No. of shares) under

1957) (VIII)

Rights

% of

Warrants) (X)

diluted share

(a)

total

(a)

total

As a % of

(A+B+C)

capital) (XI)=

Shares

Shares

Sub

Sub

Sub

(A+B+C2)

Class X

Class

Total

(VII)+(X) As a % of

held (b)

held (b)

category

category

category

(Equity)

Y

(A+B+C2)

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

(A)

Promoter & Promoter Group

12

25442694

0

0

25442694

50.69

25442694

0

25442694

50.69

0

50.69

0

0.00

0

0.00

25442694

(B)

Public

15020

24751478

0

0

24751478

*

49.31

24751478

0

24751478

49.31

0

49.31

0

0.00

NA

NA

24360539

0

0

0

(C)

Non Promoter-Non Public

(C1)

Shares underlying DRs

0

0

0

0

0

NA

0

0

0

0.00

0

NA

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

(C2)

Shares held by Employee Trusts

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

NA

0

Total

15032

50194172

0

0

50194172

100.00

50194172

0

50194172

100.00

0

100.00

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

49803233

0

0

0

  • This includes 51546 equity shares held in Unclaimed Shares Suspense A/c (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) and 54245 equity shares held by Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, on which voting rights are frozen.
    Note : NA denotes "Not Applicable"

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(A)

Category & Name of the shareholders (I)

Entity type

Nos. of

No. of fully

No. of Partly

No. of shares

Total nos.

Shareholding % Number of Voting Rights held in each class

No. of Shares

Shareholding, as a %

Number of

Number of Shares

Number of

i.e.

shareholder

paid up equity

paid-up equity

underlying

shares held

calculated as

of securities (IX)

Underlying

assuming full

Locked in

pledged or

equity shares

promoter

(III)

shares held

shares held

Depository

(VII)=

per SCRR, 1957

Outstanding

conversion of

shares(XII)

otherwise

held in

OR

(IV)

(V)

Receipts (VI)

(IV)+(V)+(VI)

As a % of

convertible

convertible securities

encumbered(XIII)

dematerialize

promoter

(A+B+C2)(VIII)

securities

(as a percentage of

d form (XIV)

Number of Voting Rights

Total as

No.(a)

As a %

No. (a)

As a % of

group entity

(including

diluted share capital)

Class

Class

Total

a % of

of total

total Shares

(except

Warrants) (X)

(XI)= (VII)+(X) as a % of

X(Equity)

Y

Total

Shares

held (b)

promoter)

(A+B+C2)

Voting

held (b)

rights

(1)

Indian

(a) Individuals/Hindu undivided Family

(b) Central Government/ State Government(s)

(c) Financial Institutions/ Banks

(d) Any Other (specify)

Bodies Corporate/Trust

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

Promoter

1

25442694

0

0

25442694

50.69

25442694

0

25442694

50.69

0

50.69

0

0.00

0

0.00

25442694

Adventure Marketing Private Limited *

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Watermark Infratech Private Limited*

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Independent Media Trust (through its Trustee-Sanchar Content

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Private Limited)*

Colorful Media Private Limited*

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

RB Media Holdings Private Limited*

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

RB Mediasoft Private Limited*

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

RRB Mediasoft Private Limited*

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Reliance Industries Limited*

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

RB Holdings Private Limited*

Promoter

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Siddhant Commercials Private Limited*

Promoter Group

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited*

Promoter Group

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Sub-Total (A)(1)

12

25442694

0

0

25442694

50.69

25442694

0

25442694

50.69

0

50.69

0

0.00

0

0.00

25442694

(2)

Foreign

(a) Individuals (Non- Resident Individuals/Foreign Individuals)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(b) Government

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(c) Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(d) Foreign Portfolio Investor

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

(e) Any Other (specify)

Sub-Total (A)(2)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group

12

25442694

0

0

25442694

50.69

25442694

0

25442694

50.69

0

50.69

0

0.00

0

0.00

25442694

(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

* Currently these entities do not hold any share in the Company however they form part of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company.

Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc. - Nil

Note :

The term "Encumbrance" has the same meaning as assigned under regulation 28(3) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(B) Category & Name of the shareholders

Nos. of

No. of fully

No. of Partly

No. of

Total nos.

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of Shares

Shareholding, as a %

Number of

Number of Shares

Number of

Sub-categorization of shares

(I)

shareholder

paid up equity

paid-up

shares

shares held (VII)

ding %

class of securities (IX)

Underlying

assuming full

Locked in

pledged or otherwise

equity

(XV)

(III)

shares held

equity shares

underlying

= (IV)+(V)+ (VI)

calculate

Outstanding

conversion of

shares(XII)

encumbered(XIII)

shares held

(IV)

held (V)

Depository

d as per

Number of Voting Rights

Total as

convertible

convertible securities

No.(a)

As a %

No. (Not

As a % of

in

Shareholding (No. of shares) under

Receipts

SCRR,

Class

Class

Total

a % of

securities

(as a percentage of

of total

applicabl

total Shares

dematerializ

Sub

Sub

Sub

(VI)

1957 As a

X(Equity)

Y

Total

(including

diluted share capital)

Shares

e)

held (Not

ed form (XIV)

category

category

category

% of

Voting

Warrants) (X)

(XI)= (VII)+(X) as a %

held

(a)

applicable)

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

(A+B+C2)

rights

of (A+B+C2)

(b)

(b)

(VIII)

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(a)

Mutual Funds

2

611

0

0

611

0.00

611

0

611

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

95

0

0

0

(b)

Venture Capital Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(c)

Alternate Investment Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(d)

Banks

1

64

0

0

64

0.00

64

0

64

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

64

0

0

0

(e)

Insurance Companies

1

625925

0

0

625925

1.25

625925

0

625925

1.25

0

1.25

0

0.00

NA

625925

0

0

0

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited

625925

0

0

625925

1.25

625925

0

625925

1.25

0

1.25

0

0.00

NA

625925

0

0

0

(f)

Provident Funds/ Pension Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(g)

Asset Reconstruction Companies

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(h)

Sovereign Wealth Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(i)

NBFCs registered with RBI

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(j)

Other Financial Institutions

1

258

0

0

258

0.00

258

0

258

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

258

0

0

0

(k)

Any Other (specify)

Sub-Total (B)(1)

5

626858

0

0

626858

1.25

626858

0

626858

1.25

0

1.25

0

0.00

NA

626342

0

0

0

(2)

Institutions (Foreign)

(a)

Foreign Direct Investment

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(b)

Foreign Venture Capital Investors

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(c)

Sovereign Wealth Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(d)

Foreign Portfolio Investors Category I

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(e)

Foreign Portfolio Investors Category II

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(f)

Overseas Depositories (holding DRs)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(balancing figure)

(g)

Any Other (specify)

i)Foreign Banks

3

472

0

0

472

0.00

472

0

472

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

86

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(2)

3

472

0

0

472

0.00

472

0

472

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

86

0

0

0

(3)

Central Government / State

Government(s)

(a)

Central Government /

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

President of India

(b)

State Government / Governor

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(c)

Shareholding by Companies

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

or Bodies Corporate where

Central / State Government is

a promoter

Sub-Total (B)(3)

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

0

NA

0

0

0

0

(4)

Non-institutions

(a)

Associate companies / Subsidiaries

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(b)

Directors and their relatives

1

10

0

0

10

0.00

10

0

10

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

10

0

0

0

(excluding independent

directors and nominee

directors)

(c)

Key Managerial Personnel

2

201

0

0

201

0.00

201

0

201

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

200

0

0

0

(d)

Relatives of promoters (other

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

than 'immediate relatives' of

promoters disclosed under

'Promoter and Promoter

Group' category

(e)

Trusts where any person

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

belonging to 'Promoter and

Promoter Group' category is

'trustee', 'beneficiary', or

'author of the trust'

(f)

Investor Education and

1

54245

0

0

54245

0.11

54245

0

54245

0.11

0

0.11

0

0.00

NA

54245

0

0

0

Protection Fund (IEPF)

(g)

Resident Individuals holding

14230

9509573

0

0

9509573

18.95

9509573

0

9509573

18.95

0

18.95

0

0.00

NA

9120950

0

0

0

nominal share capital up to

Rs. 2 lakhs

(h)

Resident Individuals holding

122

10340770

0

0

10340770

20.60

10340770

0

10340770

20.60

0

20.60

0

0.00

NA

10340770

0

0

0

nominal share capital in

excess of Rs. 2 lakhs

Vijay Omprakash Sethi

780090

0

0

780090

1.55

780090

0

780090

1.55

0

1.55

0

0.00

NA

780090

0

0

0

Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah

607820

0

0

607820

1.21

607820

0

607820

1.21

0

1.21

0

0.00

NA

607820

0

0

0

Renu Devi Patni

518750

0

0

518750

1.03

518750

0

518750

1.03

0

1.03

0

0.00

NA

518750

0

0

0

Kishore Kumar Patni

515821

0

0

515821

1.03

515821

0

515821

1.03

0

1.03

0

0.00

NA

515821

0

0

0

Mahendra Girdharilal Wadhwani

504025

0

0

504025

1.00

504025

0

504025

1.00

0

1.00

0

0.00

NA

504025

0

0

0

(i)

Non Resident Indians (NRIs)

123

126456

0

0

126456

0.25

126456

0

126456

0.25

0

0.25

0

0.00

NA

125611

0

0

0

(j)

Foreign Nationals

1

472

0

0

472

0.00

472

0

472

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

472

0

0

0

(k)

Foreign Companies

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

0

0

0

0

(l)

Bodies Corporate

134

1727154

0

0

1727154

3.44

1727154

0

1727154

3.44

0

3.44

0

0.00

NA

1726964

0

0

0

(m)

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

i) Clearing Member

2

225

0

0

225

0.00

225

0

225

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

NA

225

0

0

0

ii) Unclaimed Shares Suspense Account

1

51546

0

0

51546

0.10

51546

0

51546

0.10

0

0.10

0

0.00

NA

51546

0

0

0

(Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations,

2015)

iii) Trusts

3

3062

0

0

3062

0.01

3062

0

3062

0.01

0

0.01

0

0.00

NA

3000

0

0

0

iv) HUF

392

2310434

0

0

2310434

4.60

2310434

0

2310434

4.60

0

4.60

0

0.00

NA

2310118

0

0

0

Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai

682252

0

0

682252

1.36

682252

0

682252

1.36

0

1.36

0

0.00

NA

682252

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(4)

15012

24124148

0

0

24124148

48.06

24124148

0

24124148

48.06

0

48.06

0

0.00

NA

23734111

0

0

0

Total Public Shareholding (B)=

15020

24751478

0

0

24751478

*

49.31

24751478

0

24751478

49.31

0

49.31

0

0.00

NA

24360539

0

0

0

(B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)( 3)+B4

* This includes 51546 equity shares held in Unclaimed Shares Suspense A/c (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) and 54245 equity shares held by Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, on which voting rights are frozen.

Note:

  1. The above format needs to be disclosed along with the names of the shareholders holding 1% or more than 1% of shares of the listed entity. Column no. (XIII) is not applicable in the above format.
  2. W.r.t. the information pertaining to Depository Receipts, the same may be disclosed in the respective columns to the extent information available and the balance to be disclosed as held by custodian.
  3. Categorization and disclosure of each shareholder category should be carried out in the order prescribed in the above format. If a shareholder is falling under more than one category, then the same shall be classified in the category falling first in the order prescribed in the above format.
  4. Sub-categorizationof shares under column no. (XV) will be based on shareholding (no. of shares) under the following sub-categories:
  1. Shareholders who are represented by a nominee Director on the board of the listed entity or have the right to nominate a representative (i.e. Director) on the board of the listed entity.
  2. Shareholders who have entered into shareholder agreement with the listed entity.
  3. Shareholders acting as persons in concert with promoters
  1. NA denotes "Not Applicable"

Details of the shareholders acting as persons in Concert including their Shareholding (No. and %):

Serial

Name of

Number of

Percentage of

Name of the PAC

shareholding by

No.

Shareholder

shares

PAC

1

Bhavesh

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Sanjiv

Dhireshbhai Shah

202690

0.40

Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai (HUF)

(HUF)

Bhavesh

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Chetan Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF,

2

Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai

278498

0.55

Dhireshbhai Shah

(HUF)

3

Chetan Dhireshbhai

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan D Shah

433305

0.86

Shah

HUF, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai

Dhireshbhai (HUF)

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai

4

Chetan D Shah HUF

Shah, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai

396317

0.79

Dhireshbhai (HUF)

Sanjiv Dhireshbhai

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai

5

Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai, Shah Sanjivbhai

607820

1.21

Shah

Dhireshbhai (HUf)

Shah Krinaben

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUf), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai

6

Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Sanjivbhai Dhireshbhai

419633

0.84

Sanjivbhai

(HUF)

7

Shah Sanjivbhai

Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah (HUF), Bhavesh Dhireshbhai Shah, Chetan Dhireshbhai

682252

1.36

Dhireshbhai (HUF)

Shah, Chetan D Shah HUF, Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah, Shah Krinaben Sanjivbhai

Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc:

Disclosure of

notes on shares

Searial

Number of

Outstanding shares held in demat or unclaimed suspense account

voting rights

which remain

No.

shareholders

which are frozen

unclaimed for

public

shareholders

1

303

51546

51546

