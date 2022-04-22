Infomedia Press : March 31, 2022

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED Format of holding of specified securities

1 Name of Listed Entity:

2 Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security

3 Share Holding Pattern Filed under Regulation 31(1)(b)Infomedia Press Limited

BSE - 509069 & NSE - INFOMEDIA /EQUITY 31st March, 2022

Particulars Yes No 1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?  2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?  3 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?  4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?  5 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?  6 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Differential Voting Rights?  7 Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner? 

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Category

(I)Category of shareholder

(II)

Nos. of shareholders

(III)

No. of fully paid up equity shares held

(IV)

No. of Partly paid-up equity shares held (V)No. of shares underlying Depository Receipts

(VI)

(VII) =(IV)+(V)+(VI)

Total nos. shares held

Shareholding Number of Voting Rights held in each class of No. of Shares securities (IX)

as a % of total no. of shares (calculated as per SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As a % of (A+B+C2)Underlying Outstanding convertible securities (including Warrants) (X)Shareholding , as a % assuming full conversion of convertible securities (as a percentage of diluted share capital) (XI)= (VII)+(X) As a % of

(A+B+C2)

Number of equity shares held in dematerialize d form (XIV)

(A) (B) (C)

Promoter & Promoter Group Public

12 15366

25442694 24751478

0 0

0 0

25442694 24751478 *

50.69 49.31

25442694 24751478

0 0

25442694 24751478

50.69 49.31

0 0

50.69 49.31

0 0

0.00 0.00

NA

0

0.00

NA

25442694 24341079

Non Promoter-Non Public

(C1) Shares underlying DRs

(C2) Shares held by Employee Trusts

Total

0 0 15378

0 0 50194172

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0 50194172

NA 0.00 100.00

0 0 50194172

0 0 0

0 0 50194172

0.00 0.00 100.00

0 0 0

NA 0.00 100.00

0 0 0

0.00 0.00 0.00

NA NA 0.00

NA NA 0.00

0 0 49783773

* This includes 51546 equity shares held in Unclaimed Shares Suspense A/c (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) and 54245 equity shares held by Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, on which voting rights are frozen.

Note :

NA denotes "Not Applicable"

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a) (b) (c) (d)

Individuals/Hindu undivided Family Central Government/ State Government(s) Financial Institutions/ Banks

Any Other (specify)

Bodies Corporate/Trust

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Adventure Marketing Private Limited * Watermark Infratech Private Limited*

Independent Media Trust (through its Trustee-Sanchar Content Private Limited)*

Colorful Media Private Limited*

RB Media Holdings Private Limited* RB Mediasoft Private Limited* RRB Mediasoft Private Limited* Reliance Industries Limited* RB Holdings Private Limited* Teesta Retail Private Limited*Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited*

Sub-Total (A)(1)

(2)Foreign

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e)

Individuals (Non- Resident Individuals/Foreign Individuals) Government

Institutions

Foreign Portfolio Investor Any Other (specify)

Sub-Total (A)(2)

Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

Promoter Promoter Promoter PromoterPromoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Group

Promoter Group

12

0 12

1 1 1 1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1 1

0 0 0 0

0 25442694

25442694 0 0 0

25442694

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

0 0 0 0

0 0

0 0 0 0

0 0

0

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

0 0 0 0

0 0

0

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 25442694

25442694 0 0 0

25442694

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

0 0 0 0

50.69 0.00 0.00 0.00

50.69

0.00 50.69

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

25442694 0 0 0

25442694

0 25442694

0 0

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0 0 0

0 0

0 0

0

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25442694 0 0 0

25442694

0 25442694

0 0

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

50.69 0.00 0.00 0.00

50.69

0.00 50.69

0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0 0 0 0

0 0 0 0

0 0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00 50.69

50.69 0.00 0.00 0.00

50.69

0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

0.00 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Number of equity shares held in dematerialize d form (XIV) No.(a) As a % No. (a) As a % of of total total Shares Shares held (b) held (b) 0.00 0 0.00 25442694 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 25442694 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 25442694 0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

0

0 0 0 0

0 0

Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc. - Nil

* Currently these entities do not hold any share in the Company however they form part of Promoter/Promoter Group of the Company.

Note: The term "Encumbrance" has the same meaning as assigned under regulation 28(3) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (g)

Mutual Funds/UTI Venture Capital Funds Alternate Investment Funds Foreign Venture Capital Investors Foreign Portfolio Investors Financial Institutions/ Banks Insurance Companies

(h)

(i)

Provident Funds/ Pension Funds Any Other (specify)

(i)Qualified Institutional Buyers The Oriental Insurance Company Limited

Sub-Total (B)(1)

(2)Central Government/ State Government(s)/ President of IndiaSub-Total (B)(2)

(3)Non-institutions

(a)Individuals - i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital up to Rs. 2 lakhs.

ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 2 lakhs.

Nitinkumar Karsandas Patel Vijay Omprakash Sethi Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah

(b) (c)NBFCs registered with RBI Employee Trusts

(d)

Overseas Depositories (holding DRs) (balancing figure)

(e)Any Other (specify)

i) Bodies Corporate

ii) Non Resident Indians-Repatriable

iii) Non Resident Indians-Non

Repatriable

iv) Clearing Member

v) Foreign National

vi) Unclaimed Shares Suspense Account (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015)

vii) Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority

viii) Trusts

ix) HUF

Sub-Total (B)(3)

Total Public Shareholding (B)= (B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)( 3)

14533

15358 15366

128

148 33

4 416

81

12 1 1

3

0

0

0

0

4

0

0

1

8

0

0

0 0 0

1

10445638

10006507

24124148 24751478

1029661 756323 607820

1699070 85857 44457

6562 1712493

625925 625925

627330

17301 472 51546

54245

869

536

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0 0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0

0 0

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0 0

0 0

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0 0

0 0

0 0

0

10445638

10006507

24124148 24751478 *

1029661 756323 607820

1699070 85857 44457

6562 1712493

625925 625925

627330

17301 472 51546

54245

869

536

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

20.81

19.94

48.06 49.31

0.03 0.00 0.10

0.11

0.09

1.25 1.25

0.00

0.00 0.00 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01 3.41

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.25

0.00

2.05 1.51 1.21

3.38 0.17

0.00

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX) No. of Shares Number of Underlying equity Outstanding shares held convertible in securities dematerialize Total as (including d form (XIV) a % of Warrants) (X) Total Class Total Voting Y rights 869 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 353 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 536 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 150 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 625925 1.25 0 1.25 0 0.00 NA 625925 625925 1.25 0 1.25 0 0.00 NA 625925 627330 1.25 0 1.25 0 0.00 NA 626428 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 NA 0 10006507 19.94 0 19.94 0 0.00 NA 9598423 10445638 20.81 0 20.81 0 0.00 NA 10445638 1029661 2.05 0 2.05 0 0.00 NA 1029661 756323 1.51 0 1.51 0 0.00 NA 756323 607820 1.21 0 1.21 0 0.00 NA 607820 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 0 1699070 3.38 0 3.38 0 0.00 NA 1698880 85857 0.17 0 0.17 0 0.00 NA 85857 44457 0.09 0 0.09 0 0.00 NA 43612 17301 0.03 0 0.03 0 0.00 NA 17301 472 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 NA 472 51546 0.10 0 0.10 0 0.00 NA 51546 54245 0.11 0 0.11 0 0.00 NA 54245 6562 0.01 0 0.01 0 0.00 NA 6500 1712493 3.41 0 3.41 0 0.00 NA 1712177 24124148 48.06 0 48.06 0 0.00 NA 23714651 24751478 49.31 0 49.31 0 0.00 NA 24341079 0 0

869

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

536

0

0

0

0

0

625925 625925

627330

0

0

0

0

0

10006507

0

10445638

0

1029661 756323 607820

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0 0

1699070 85857 44457

0 0

0

17301 472 51546

0 0 0

54245

0

6562 1712493

0 0

24124148 24751478

0 0

* This includes 51546 equity shares held in Unclaimed Shares Suspense A/c (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) and 54245 equity shares held by Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, on which voting rights are frozen.

Details of the shareholders acting as persons in Concert including their Shareholding (No. and %): Nil

Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc.

Note:

(1) The above format needs to be disclosed along with the name of following persons: Institutions/Non Institutions holding more than 1% of total number of shares.

(2) W.r.t. the information pertaining to Depository Receipts, the same may be disclosed in the respective columns to the extent information available and the balance to be disclosed as held by custodian,

(3) NA denotes "Not Applicable"

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

(C)

Category & Name of the shareholders

(I)

Nos. of shareholder (III)

No. of fully paid up equity shares held (IV)No. of Partly paid-up equity shares held

(V)

No. of shares underlying Depository Receipts (VI)

(VII)= (IV)+(V)+(VI)Total nos. shares held

Shareholding % calculated as per SCRR, 1957

As a % of (A+B+C2)(VIII)No. of Shares Underlying Outstanding convertible securities (including Warrants) (X)Shareholding, as a % assuming full conversion of convertible securities (as a percentage of diluted share capital) (XI)= (VII)+(X) as a % of

(A+B+C2)

Number of equity shares held in dematerialized form (XIV)

Note: