Infomedia Press : March 31, 2022

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED Format of holding of specified securities
BSE - 509069 & NSE - INFOMEDIA /EQUITY 31st March, 2022
Particulars
Yes
No
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
|
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?
|
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?
|
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
|
5
|
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?
|
6
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Differential Voting Rights?
|
7
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Category
(I)Category of shareholder
(II)
Nos. of shareholders
(III)
No. of fully paid up equity shares held
(IV)
No. of Partly paid-up equity shares held (V)No. of shares underlying Depository Receipts
(VI)
(VII) =(IV)+(V)+(VI)
Total nos. shares held
Shareholding Number of Voting Rights held in each class of No. of Shares securities (IX)
as a % of total no. of shares (calculated as per SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As a % of (A+B+C2)Underlying Outstanding convertible securities (including Warrants) (X)Shareholding , as a % assuming full conversion of convertible securities (as a percentage of diluted share capital) (XI)= (VII)+(X) As a % of
(A+B+C2)
Number of equity shares held in dematerialize d form (XIV)
(A) (B) (C)
Promoter & Promoter Group Public
12 15366
25442694 24751478
0 0
0 0
25442694 24751478 *
50.69 49.31
25442694 24751478
0 0
25442694 24751478
50.69 49.31
0 0
50.69 49.31
0 0
0.00 0.00
NA
0
0.00
NA
25442694 24341079
Non Promoter-Non Public
Total
0 0 15378
0 0 50194172
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 50194172
NA 0.00 100.00
0 0 50194172
0 0 0
0 0 50194172
0.00 0.00 100.00
0 0 0
NA 0.00 100.00
0 0 0
0.00 0.00 0.00
NA NA 0.00
NA NA 0.00
0 0 49783773
* This includes 51546 equity shares held in Unclaimed Shares Suspense A/c (Reg. 39 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015) and 54245 equity shares held by Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority, on which voting rights are frozen.
Note :
NA denotes "Not Applicable"
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Indian
(a) (b) (c) (d)
Individuals/Hindu undivided Family Central Government/ State Government(s) Financial Institutions/ Banks
Any Other (specify)
Bodies Corporate/Trust
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Adventure Marketing Private Limited * Watermark Infratech Private Limited*
Independent Media Trust (through its Trustee-Sanchar Content Private Limited)*
Colorful Media Private Limited*
RB Media Holdings Private Limited* RB Mediasoft Private Limited* RRB Mediasoft Private Limited* Reliance Industries Limited* RB Holdings Private Limited* Teesta Retail Private Limited*Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited*
Sub-Total (A)(1)
(2)Foreign
(a) (b) (c) (d) (e)
Individuals (Non- Resident Individuals/Foreign Individuals) Government
Institutions
Foreign Portfolio Investor Any Other (specify)
Sub-Total (A)(2)
Total Shareholding of Promoter and Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
Promoter Promoter Promoter PromoterPromoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Promoter Group
Promoter Group
12
0 12
1 1 1 1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1 1
0 0 0 0
0 25442694
25442694 0 0 0
25442694
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0
0
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0
0
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 25442694
25442694 0 0 0
25442694
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0 0 0 0
50.69 0.00 0.00 0.00
50.69
0.00 50.69
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
25442694 0 0 0
25442694
0 25442694
0 0
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0 0 0
0 0
0 0
0
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25442694 0 0 0
25442694
0 25442694
0 0
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
50.69 0.00 0.00 0.00
50.69
0.00 50.69
0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.00 50.69
50.69 0.00 0.00 0.00
50.69
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
0.00 0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Number of
equity shares
held in
dematerialize
d form (XIV)
No.(a)
As a %
No. (a)
As a % of
of total
total Shares
Shares
held (b)
held (b)
0.00
0
0.00
25442694
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
25442694
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
25442694
0 0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0
0 0 0 0
0 0
Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc. - Nil
* Currently these entities do not hold any share in the Company however they form part of Promoter/Promoter Group of the Company.
Note: The term "Encumbrance" has the same meaning as assigned under regulation 28(3) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
Institutions
(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (g)
Mutual Funds/UTI Venture Capital Funds Alternate Investment Funds Foreign Venture Capital Investors Foreign Portfolio Investors Financial Institutions/ Banks Insurance Companies
(h)
(i)
Provident Funds/ Pension Funds Any Other (specify)
(i)Qualified Institutional Buyers The Oriental Insurance Company Limited
Sub-Total (B)(1)
(2)Central Government/ State Government(s)/ President of IndiaSub-Total (B)(2)
(3)Non-institutions
(a)Individuals - i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital up to Rs. 2 lakhs.
ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 2 lakhs.
Nitinkumar Karsandas Patel Vijay Omprakash Sethi Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah
(b) (c)NBFCs registered with RBI Employee Trusts
(d)
Overseas Depositories (holding DRs) (balancing figure)
(e)Any Other (specify)
Repatriable
vii) Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority
Sub-Total (B)(3)
Total Public Shareholding (B)= (B)(1)+(B)(2)+(B)( 3)
14533
15358 15366
128
148 33
4 416
81
12 1 1
3
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
1
8
0
0
0 0 0
1
10445638
10006507
24124148 24751478
1029661 756323 607820
1699070 85857 44457
6562 1712493
625925 625925
627330
17301 472 51546
54245
869
536
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0
0 0
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0 0
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0 0
0 0
0 0
0
10445638
10006507
24124148 24751478 *
1029661 756323 607820
1699070 85857 44457
6562 1712493
625925 625925
627330
17301 472 51546
54245
869
536
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20.81
19.94
48.06 49.31
0.03 0.00 0.10
0.11
0.09
1.25 1.25
0.00
0.00 0.00 0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01 3.41
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.25
0.00
2.05 1.51 1.21
3.38 0.17
0.00
Number of Voting Rights held in each
class of securities (IX)
|
No. of Shares
Number of
Underlying
equity
Outstanding
shares held
convertible
in
securities
dematerialize
Total as
(including
d form (XIV)
a % of
Warrants) (X)
Total
Class
Total
Voting
Y
rights
869
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
353
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
536
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
150
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
625925
1.25
0
1.25
0
0.00
NA
625925
625925
1.25
0
1.25
0
0.00
NA
625925
627330
1.25
0
1.25
0
0.00
NA
626428
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
0
NA
0
10006507
19.94
0
19.94
0
0.00
NA
9598423
10445638
20.81
0
20.81
0
0.00
NA
10445638
1029661
2.05
0
2.05
0
0.00
NA
1029661
756323
1.51
0
1.51
0
0.00
NA
756323
607820
1.21
0
1.21
0
0.00
NA
607820
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
0
1699070
3.38
0
3.38
0
0.00
NA
1698880
85857
0.17
0
0.17
0
0.00
NA
85857
44457
0.09
0
0.09
0
0.00
NA
43612
17301
0.03
0
0.03
0
0.00
NA
17301
472
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
NA
472
51546
0.10
0
0.10
0
0.00
NA
51546
54245
0.11
0
0.11
0
0.00
NA
54245
6562
0.01
0
0.01
0
0.00
NA
6500
1712493
3.41
0
3.41
0
0.00
NA
1712177
24124148
48.06
0
48.06
0
0.00
NA
23714651
24751478
49.31
0
49.31
0
0.00
NA
24341079
0 0
869
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
536
0
0
0
0
0
625925 625925
627330
0
0
0
0
0
10006507
0
10445638
0
1029661 756323 607820
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
1699070 85857 44457
0 0
0
17301 472 51546
0 0 0
54245
0
6562 1712493
0 0
24124148 24751478
0 0
Details of the shareholders acting as persons in Concert including their Shareholding (No. and %): Nil
Details of Shares which remain unclaimed may be given hear along with details such as number of shareholders, outstanding shares held in demat/unclaimed suspense account, voting rights which are frozen etc.
Note:
(1) The above format needs to be disclosed along with the name of following persons: Institutions/Non Institutions holding more than 1% of total number of shares.
(2) W.r.t. the information pertaining to Depository Receipts, the same may be disclosed in the respective columns to the extent information available and the balance to be disclosed as held by custodian,
(3) NA denotes "Not Applicable"
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
(C)
Category & Name of the shareholders
(I)
Nos. of shareholder (III)
No. of fully paid up equity shares held (IV)No. of Partly paid-up equity shares held
(V)
No. of shares underlying Depository Receipts (VI)
(VII)= (IV)+(V)+(VI)Total nos. shares held
Shareholding % calculated as per SCRR, 1957
As a % of (A+B+C2)(VIII)No. of Shares Underlying Outstanding convertible securities (including Warrants) (X)Shareholding, as a % assuming full conversion of convertible securities (as a percentage of diluted share capital) (XI)= (VII)+(X) as a % of
(A+B+C2)
Number of equity shares held in dematerialized form (XIV)
Note:
(1) The above format needs to disclose name of all holders holding more than 1% of total number of shares
(2) W.r.t. the information pertaining to Depository Receipts, the same may be disclosed in the respective columns to the extent information available,
(3) NA denotes " Not Applicable"
