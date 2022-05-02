Infomedia Press : Standalone (Audited) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2022

lnfomedia Press Limited May 2, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1, P J Towers G-Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Trading Symbol: INFOMEDIA SCRIP CODE: 509069

Sub: Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31. 2022

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 2, 2022, has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 along with the Auditors' Report on the same.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried Audit for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 of the aforesaid results and have issued unmodified opinion.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 1:15 p.m.

The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, as approved by the Board will also be available on the Company's website w.infomediapress.in.

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31sr MARCH, 2022

(ii' in lakh, except per share data)

Particulars 31st Mar'22 31•1 Mar'21 31'1 Mar'22 31'1 Mar'21 1 Income Other Income Total Income 2Expenses Finance Costs Depreciation and Amortisation Expense Total Expenses

3Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax (1 - 2) 4 Tax Expense Current Tax Total Tax Expense 5 6 Profit/ (Loss) for the period/ year from continuing operatio ns (3 -4) Loss for the period/ year from discontinued operations 7 Tax expense of discontinu ed operations 8 Profit/ (Loss) for the period/ year from discontinued operations (6 • 7) 9 Profit/ (Loss) for the period/ year (5 + 8)

10 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss Total Comprehensive Income for the Period/ Year (9 + 10)

11 Earnings per Equity Share (Face Value of~ 1O each) (Not Annualised) (for continuing operation) Basic and Diluted (in ~) 12 Earnings per Equity Share (Face Value of~ 1O each) (Not Annualised) (for discontinued operat ion} Basic and Diluted (in ~} 13 Earnings per Equity Share (Face Value of~ 1O each) (Not Annualised) (for continuing and discontinued operation) Basic and Diluted (in ~ 14 Paid-up Equity Share Capital , Equity Shares of f 10 each 15 Other Equity excluding Revaluation Reserve - - - . . . . - - - 58.05 1.38 57 .11 61 .75 229.38 261.63 1.34 1.34 63.09 (63.09) 5.46 5.46 58.45 59.43 234.84 267.09 (58.45) (59.43) (234.84) (267.09) . . - . - - - - . - (58.45) (59.43) (63.09) (234.84) (267.09) (87.07) (17 .14) (22.98) (20.59) . (86.62) . . . . (17.14) (22.98) (20.59) (86.62) (87.07) (75.59) (82.41) (83.68) (321.46) (354.16) 0.12 0.06 0.10 0.17 (0.36) (75.47) (82.35) (83.58) (321.29) (354.52) (0.12) (0.12) (0.13) (0.47) (0.53) (0.03) (0.04) (0.04) (0.17) (0.17) (0.15) (0.16) (0.17) (0.64) (0.70) 5,019.42 5,019.42 5,019.42 5,0 19.42 5,019.42 (9,734.10) (9,412.81) 12.81)

BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31sr MARCH, 2022

(f' in lakh)

Particulars As at 31 '1 Mar'22 (Audited) As at 31 •t Mar'21 (Audited) ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment Financia l Assets Other Financia l Assets Other Non-Current Assets Total Non-Current Assets Current Assets Financial Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents Bank Balances other than Cash and Cash Eq uivalents Other Financial Assets Other current Assets Total Current Assets 7.18 0.08 880.08 12.64 - 880.08 887.34 2.20 56.44 0.08 0.03 892.72 2 .19 56.44 0.14 0 .87 58.75 59.64 Total Assets 946.09 952.36 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Equ ity Share Capital Other Equity Total Equity Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Financial Liabilities Borrowings Other F inancial Liabilities Provisions Total Non-Current Liabilities Current Liabilities Financial Liabilities Trade Payables due to: Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises Other than Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises Other Financial Liabilities Other Current Liabilities Provisions Total Current Liabilities Total Liabilities 5,019.42 (9,734.10) 5,019.42 (9,412.81) (4,714.68) 3,438.95 2,136.75 2.56 (4,393.39) 3,346.56 1,931 .10 2.44 5,578.26 0.02 2.72 0.01 79 .70 0.06 5,280.10 0.25 5.68 0.01 59.66 0.05 82.51 65,65 5,660.77 5,345.75 Total Equity and Liabilities 946.09 952.36

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 ST MARCH, 2022

(" in lakh)

Particulars

Particulars 2021-22 (Audited) 2020-21 (Audited) A: CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax Adju sted for: Depreciation and Amortisation Expense Finance Costs Operating Profit/ (Loss) before Working Capital Changes Adjusted for: Trade and Other Receivables Trade and Other Payables Cash Used in Operations Taxes (Paid)/ Refund (Net) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities B: CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Decrease in Other Bank Balances Net Cash Generated from/ (Used in) Investing Activities C: CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from Borrowings - Non-Current Finance Costs Net Cash Generated from Financing Activities Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash and Cas h Equ ival ents Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents Closing Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents (321.46) 5.46 229.38 (354. 16) 5.46 261.63 (86.62) 0 .82 17.1 5 (87.07) (0.51) (8.12) (68.65) - (95.70) . (68.65) (95 .70) - 0 . 0 92.39 (23.73) 98.58 (2.88 68.66 95.70 0.01 2.19 . 2.19 2.20 2.19

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER A ND Y EAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

a The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and it's release at their respective meetings held on 2nd May, 2022.The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out an audit of the aforesa id results and issued an unmodified opinion.

b The Company had discontinued it's operations in the previous years and has incurred a net loss of~ 75 .59 lakh and~ 321.46 lakh during the quarter and year ended 31 st March , 2022 respectively and as of date the Company's accumu lated losses amount to ~ 9,879.99 lakh which has resulted in negative net worth of the Company. The Management is evaluating various options. includ ing starting a new line of business. Network18 Media & Investments Limited, the Holding Company, has given a support letter. for the foreseeable future, to extend any financial support which may be required by the Company. Conside ring these factors, the results have been prepared on a going concern basis.

c The Company has discontinued it's operations, hence there is no separate reportab le business or geographical segments as per Ind AS 108 "Operating Segments" .

d The figures of the last quarter are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year-to-date figu res up to the third quarter of the respective financial years.

e The figures for the corresponding previous periods have been regrouped , wherever necessa,1-, to make them comparable.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors lnfom edia Press Limited

2"d May, 2022

