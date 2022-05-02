Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Infomedia Press Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    509069   INE669A01022

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

(509069)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
4.820 INR   -3.02%
05:07aINFOMEDIA PRESS : Standalone (Audited) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/22INFOMEDIA PRESS : March 31, 2022
PU
01/24INFOMEDIA PRESS : December 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infomedia Press : Standalone (Audited) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2022

05/02/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

lnfomedia

Press Limited

May 2, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No.C/1,

P J Towers

G-Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Trading Symbol: INFOMEDIA

SCRIP CODE: 509069

Sub: Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31. 2022

Dear Sirs,

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 2, 2022, has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 along with the Auditors' Report on the same.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried Audit for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 of the aforesaid results and have issued unmodified opinion.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 1:15 p.m.

The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, as approved by the Board will also be available on the Company's website w.infomediapress.in.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

for lnfomedia Press Limited

Tasneem Cementwala Company Secretary

Encl. as above

lnfomedia Press Limited

CIN: L219MH1955PLC281164

Regd. office: First Floor, Empire Complex, 414 Seropoti Bapat Marg, Lower Porel, Mumbai - 4 013

T +91 22 4001 9, W w.infomediapress.in E investors@inforred1ol8.in

lnfomediap

Presa Limited

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31sr MARCH, 2022

(ii' in lakh, except per share data)

Particulars

31st Mar'22

31•1 Mar'21

31'1 Mar'22

31'1 Mar'21

1

Income Other Income

Total Income

  • 2Expenses

    Finance Costs

    Depreciation and Amortisation Expense

    Total Expenses

  • 3Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax (1 - 2)

4

Tax Expense Current Tax

Total Tax Expense

5 6

Profit/ (Loss) for the period/ year from continuing operatio ns (3 -4)

Loss for the period/ year from discontinued operations

7

Tax expense of discontinu ed operations 8 Profit/ (Loss) for the period/ year from discontinued operations (6 7)

  • 9 Profit/ (Loss) for the period/ year (5 + 8)

  • 10 Other Comprehensive Income

    Items that will not be reclassified to Profit or Loss

    Total Comprehensive Income for the Period/ Year (9 + 10)

  • 11 Earnings per Equity Share (Face Value of~ 1O each) (Not Annualised)

    (for continuing operation) Basic and Diluted (in ~)

12 Earnings per Equity Share (Face Value of~ 1O each) (Not Annualised)

(for discontinued operat ion} Basic and Diluted (in ~}

13 Earnings per Equity Share (Face Value of~ 1O each) (Not Annualised)

(for continuing and discontinued operation) Basic and Diluted (in ~

14 Paid-up Equity Share Capital , Equity Shares of f 10 each

15 Other Equity excluding Revaluation Reserve

-

-

-

.

.

.

.

-

-

-

58.05 1.38

57 .11

61 .75

229.38

261.63

1.34

1.34 63.09 (63.09)

5.46

5.46

58.45

59.43

234.84

267.09

(58.45)

(59.43)

(234.84)

(267.09)

.

.

-

.

-

-

-

-

.

-

(58.45)

(59.43)

(63.09)

(234.84)

(267.09)

(87.07)

(17 .14)

(22.98)

(20.59)

.

(86.62)

.

.

.

.

(17.14)

(22.98)

(20.59)

(86.62)

(87.07)

(75.59)

(82.41)

(83.68)

(321.46)

(354.16)

0.12

0.06

0.10

0.17

(0.36)

(75.47)

(82.35)

(83.58)

(321.29)

(354.52)

(0.12)

(0.12)

(0.13)

(0.47)

(0.53)

(0.03)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.17)

(0.17)

(0.15)

(0.16)

(0.17)

(0.64)

(0.70)

5,019.42

5,019.42

5,019.42

5,0 19.42

5,019.42

(9,734.10)

(9,412.81)

12.81)

17)

lnfomediar

Prass Limited

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31sr MARCH, 2022

(f' in lakh)

Particulars

As at 31 '1 Mar'22

(Audited)

As at 31 t Mar'21

(Audited)

ASSETS Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment Financia l Assets

Other Financia l Assets Other Non-Current Assets Total Non-Current Assets Current Assets

Financial Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Bank Balances other than Cash and Cash Eq uivalents Other Financial Assets

Other current Assets Total Current Assets

7.18

0.08 880.08

12.64

- 880.08

887.34

2.20 56.44

0.08 0.03

892.72

2 .19 56.44 0.14 0 .87

58.75

59.64

Total Assets

946.09

952.36

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity

Equ ity Share Capital Other Equity

Total Equity Liabilities Non-Current Liabilities Financial Liabilities

Borrowings

Other F inancial Liabilities

Provisions

Total Non-Current Liabilities Current Liabilities

Financial Liabilities

Trade Payables due to:

Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises

Other than Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises Other Financial Liabilities

Other Current Liabilities Provisions

Total Current Liabilities Total Liabilities

5,019.42 (9,734.10)

5,019.42 (9,412.81)

(4,714.68)

3,438.95 2,136.75 2.56

(4,393.39)

3,346.56 1,931 .10 2.44

5,578.26

0.02 2.72 0.01 79 .70

0.06

5,280.10

0.25

5.68 0.01 59.66

0.05

82.51

65,65

5,660.77

5,345.75

Total Equity and Liabilities

946.09

952.36

lnfomedla

Press Limited

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 ST MARCH, 2022

(" in lakh)

Particulars

Particulars

2021-22 (Audited)

2020-21 (Audited)

A: CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax

Adju sted for:

Depreciation and Amortisation Expense Finance Costs

Operating Profit/ (Loss) before Working Capital Changes Adjusted for:

Trade and Other Receivables Trade and Other Payables Cash Used in Operations Taxes (Paid)/ Refund (Net)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

B: CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Decrease in Other Bank Balances

Net Cash Generated from/ (Used in) Investing Activities

C: CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from Borrowings - Non-Current Finance Costs

Net Cash Generated from Financing Activities

Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash and Cas h Equ ival ents Opening Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents Closing Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents

(321.46)

5.46 229.38

(354. 16)

5.46 261.63

(86.62)

0 .82 17.1 5

(87.07)

(0.51) (8.12)

(68.65)

-

(95.70)

.

(68.65)

(95 .70)

-

0

.

0

92.39 (23.73)

98.58 (2.88

68.66

95.70

0.01 2.19

.

2.19

2.20

2.19

lnf omedia p

Preas L i m i t e d

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER A ND Y EAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

a The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and it's release at their respective meetings held on 2nd May, 2022.The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out an audit of the aforesa id results and issued an unmodified opinion.

  • b The Company had discontinued it's operations in the previous years and has incurred a net loss of~ 75 .59 lakh and~ 321.46 lakh during the quarter and year ended 31 st March , 2022 respectively and as of date the Company's accumu lated losses amount to ~ 9,879.99 lakh which has resulted in negative net worth of the Company. The Management is evaluating various options. includ ing starting a new line of business. Network18 Media & Investments Limited, the Holding Company, has given a support letter. for the foreseeable future, to extend any financial support which may be required by the Company. Conside ring these factors, the results have been prepared on a going concern basis.

  • c The Company has discontinued it's operations, hence there is no separate reportab le business or geographical segments as per Ind AS 108 "Operating Segments" .

  • d The figures of the last quarter are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published year-to-date figu res up to the third quarter of the respective financial years.

e The figures for the corresponding previous periods have been regrouped , wherever necessa,1-, to make them comparable.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors lnfom edia Press Limited

Chairman

Date

2"d May, 2022

INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED CIN: L22219MH1955PLC281164

Regd. Office: First Floor, Empire Complex, 414, Senapati Bapat Marg , Lower Parel, Mumbai , 400013. Tel: +91 22 6666 7777 / 4001 9000

Web: https:/lwww.infomediapress.inEmail: investors@infomedia18.in

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Infomedia Press Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
05:07aINFOMEDIA PRESS : Standalone (Audited) Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended Ma..
PU
04/22INFOMEDIA PRESS : March 31, 2022
PU
01/24INFOMEDIA PRESS : December 31, 2021
PU
01/14INFOMEDIA PRESS : Standalone (Unaudited) Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months..
PU
01/14Infomedia Press Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021INFOMEDIA PRESS : September 30, 2021
PU
2021INFOMEDIA PRESS : Narrows Net Loss in Fiscal Q2; Shares Climb 4%
MT
2021Infomedia Press Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September..
CI
2021INFOMEDIA PRESS : Annual Report 2020-21
PU
2021INFOMEDIA PRESS : Standalone (Unaudited) Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -35,4 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net Debt 2021 334 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 242 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Infomedia Press Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sushil Jain Chief Financial Officer
Lalit Kumar Jain Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tasneem Cementwala Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vivek Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Kshipra Jatana Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFOMEDIA PRESS LIMITED-21.37%3
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-17.39%2 094
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-38.93%521
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.11.50%469
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-42.34%408
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.-6.93%264