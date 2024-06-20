ICMI "AI Pulse Check: How Contact Centers Are Really Implementing This Transformative Technology" webinar takes place on June 25

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals, today unveils an AI optimization assessment tool to empower contact centers to better serve their customers.

As contact centers grapple with the complexities of AI adoption, a strategic framework becomes essential for assessing AI optimization and ensuring successful implementation. Before introducing more tech into an organization’s stack, understanding how to optimize the approach is key. Without proper planning of existing infrastructure, skillsets, data governance and success measures, the initiatives may cost more, resources may be wasted, and the result may become unusable.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, ICMI said, “ICMI can help contact centers chart the most effective course when it comes to AI adoption. As the contact center industry’s leading thought leader for nearly 40 years, our expert consultants will work with an organization to assess its AI approach and collaborate with contact center leaders to evolve their strategy and execution plans. Our experts can even help to navigate the rapidly changing vendor landscape, provide guidance about the vendor selection process and offer support through go-live and beyond. Additionally, our holistic, vendor-agnostic approach ensures that an organization selects the right AI solutions using a people-first approach that prepares your operations and workforce for seamless integration.”

To understand where you are on the optimization scale, click here for a free self-assessment survey and scorecard. The survey will consider team readiness, knowledge-based optimization, process intelligence, data centralization and past AI adoption experiences.

In addition, ICMI will be hosting the "AI Pulse Check: How Contact Centers Are Really Implementing This Transformative Technology" webinar on June 25 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Brad Cleveland, Senior Advisor & Co-Founder, ICMI, Steve Campbell, President, Team Rebus and ICMI Consultant, and Josh Streets,CEO and Founder, Scoreboard Group Consulting and ICMI Consultant will discuss the state of AI implementation and its use in the contact center with Daniel Thomas, Enterprise IT Principal Analyst, ICMI, moderating. The webinar will cover where contact centers are on the maturity and adoption scales for AI implementation and management; case studies and lessons learned from actual AI deployments; examples of AI use cases; and strategic insights and guidance for how to address common hurdles in implementation.

Click here to register.

For more information on AI and technology consulting for the contact center, contact Todd Piccuillo at Todd.Piccuillo@informa.com.

Follow ICMI on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

ABOUT ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620321204/en/