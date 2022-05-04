Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Informa PLC
  News
  Summary
    INF   GB00BMJ6DW54

INFORMA PLC

(INF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/04 10:39:25 am EDT
572.90 GBX   -0.33%
ICMI's Contact Center Expo Announces Keynotes, Event Brings the Call Center Industry Together to Learn and Innovate October 24-27 in Orlando
BU
S&P Raises Outlook on Publishing Company Informa to Stable from Negative on Asset Disposals
MT
INFORMA PLC : Security operations
CO
ICMI's Contact Center Expo Announces Keynotes, Event Brings the Call Center Industry Together to Learn and Innovate October 24-27 in Orlando

05/04/2022 | 10:02am EDT
ICMI Global Contact Center Awards Nominations Open Through May 27

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo, which brings call center industry professionals together to tackle the challenges and opportunities that will enable positive growth and change in the contact center industry, today announces the event keynotes. The event takes place October 24-27 at the Omni Orland Resort at Championsgate, in Orlando, Florida. Register here.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo said, “With rapid change affecting contact centers more than ever before, there’s one thing call center professionals can be sure of – the knowledge they gain at ICMI's Contact Center Expo will help them move their contact center forward. We have a terrific program planned for our event and we look forward to reuniting the contact center community.”

Paul Long, Speaker, Author, Master of Shenanigans and Former Director of Call Center Operations at Farmers Insurance will present “Connecting the Workplace and Life Through F.U.N.” Through a concept Long developed called Fundamism, he will discuss how the best companies accelerate business results by engaging their employees, celebrating the good and creating a culture of experience that improves customer experience and employee engagement, reduces attrition and inspires growth across nearly every performance metric.

Sara Ross, Speaker and the Chief Vitality Officer at BrainAMPED, a research and strategy firm dedicated to redefining how we succeed at work and thrive in life, will present “Building Emotional Vitality to Thrive Through Change.” This session will combine emotional intelligence and energy management to provide leadership-focused, brain-based strategies to help make business decisions.

ICMI Global Contact Center Awards

ICMI's Global Contact Center Awards program honors and recognizes the companies, contact centers, and individuals that provide a platform for leadership, vision, innovation, and strategic accomplishments in the profession and their industries.

Categories include:

  • Best Contact Center Agent
  • Best Contact Center Supervisor
  • Best Contact Center Manager
  • Best Contact Center Trainer
  • Best Contact Center Workforce Manager
  • Customer Hero of the Year
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Best Small, Medium, or Large Contact Center
  • Best Strategic Value to the Organization
  • Best Contact Center Culture
  • Best Digital Customer Experience
  • Best Learning and Development Program
  • Best Outsourcing Provider
  • Best New Technology Solution

For additional information or to make a nomination, click here. Nominations close on May 27.

The winners will be announced at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards Party at the event.

Learn more about ICMI’s Contact Center Expo here. Click here to register. Use code SIGNMEUP to get $200 off any paid live conference pass. Mega early bird pricing is available until May 27. Group registration is available. Buy 3, get 1 free.

Media interested in attending ICMI Contact Center Expo, email Meryl Franzman at meryl.franzman@informa.com.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact us at ICMISales@informa.com.

ABOUT ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.


Financials
Sales 2022 2 167 M 2 712 M 2 712 M
Net income 2022 94,9 M 119 M 119 M
Net cash 2022 11,6 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 92,0x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 8 340 M 10 437 M 10 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 999
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart INFORMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Informa PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 574,80 GBX
Average target price 678,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Andrew Carter Non-Executive Director
Gareth Richard Wright Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John F. Rishton Chairman
Patrick Martell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Helen Owers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMA PLC11.27%10 437
PEARSON PLC28.73%7 368
SCHIBSTED ASA-42.40%4 690
LAGARDÈRE S.A.2.54%3 689
KADOKAWA CORPORATION9.44%3 512
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.86%2 747