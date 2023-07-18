Event Brings the Call Center Community Together to Learn about Trends and Emerging Issues October 16-19 in Orlando

ICMI’s Contact Center Expo, which brings call center industry professionals together to tackle the challenges and opportunities that will enable positive growth and change in the contact center industry, today announces the event keynotes. ICMI’s Contact Center Expo takes place October 16-19at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida. Register here.

Cindee Stott, Event Director, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo said, “We pride ourselves on offering impactful independent content by industry leaders. From chatbots to remote onboarding to metrics, all of our presentations will help call center professionals move their contact centers forward and deliver on their business’ strategic goals.”

2023 Keynote Presentations

Brad Cleveland,ICMI Founding Partner, will deliver “Your Future in the Contact Center.” Cleveland will delve into how the changes taking place in technology, customer expectations, the workforce, and the economy, will reshape contact centers and how roles need to evolve. This presentation will provide context and perspective to help attendees lead their team and organization into the future.

Alex Weber,American international keynote speaker, award-winning entertainer and American Ninja Warrior,will deliver “UNSTOPPABLE.” As both a host and a competitor on American Ninja Warrior, Weber will talk about overcoming challenges and being unstoppable. In this presentation, Weber will share his battle-tested system to achieve peak leadership and performance in the most critical moments.

Technology strategist and futurist Crystal Washington, CSP, will present “How Generative AI Will Impact The Future of Work.” Technologies like ChatGPT are quickly becoming the most effective and efficient way for busy professionals to increase productivity and for businesses to drive profit. This session will help attendees understand what generative AI is and is not, its limitations and best applications; discover the top ten trends that will impact people, the workplace and the industry; and uncover tips and tactics for getting ahead of the curve.

Learn more aboutICMI's Contact Center Expo here.

Media interested in attending ICMI Contact Center Expo, email Meryl Franzman at meryl.franzman@informa.com.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact us at ICMISales@informa.com.

Follow ICMI's Contact Center Expoon Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

