Stock INF INFORMA PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Informa PLC

Equities

INF

GB00BMJ6DW54

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 04:31:39 2024-06-21 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
864.9 GBX +0.59% Intraday chart for Informa PLC +2.80% +10.86%
10:00am INFORMA : AGM update: Informa on track Alphavalue
09:36am Informa celebrates revenue growth as sees AI tech benefit AN
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Informa PLC

INFORMA : AGM update: Informa on track Alphavalue
Informa celebrates revenue growth as sees AI tech benefit AN
FTSE 100 edges higher; Britvic rebuffs Carlsberg AN
Informa Maintains FY24 Revenue Guidance MT
Informa has "changed gears"; JLEN ups dividend AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 21 RE
UK's Informa says annual earnings on track to meet upper end of forecast RE
Informa plc Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Berenberg cuts Mobico; RBC raises Fresnillo AN
Moody’s Upgrades Informa on Solid Operating, Financial Performance MT
INFORMA : Target upgrade by 1.9% Alphavalue
UBS raises Trainline, cuts Kingspan AN
Barclays Maintains Informa at Overweight, Raises PT MT
NatWest target raised, other lenders backed AN
London Stocks Advance as Policy Easing Spreads Through Europe MT
Shares rise as eyes turn to Bank of England AN
FTSE 100 hits record again ahead of BoE call AN
Informa Names First Chief Marketing Officer MT
Informa Bumps Up FY24 Share Buyback to GBP500 Million MT
Informa beefs up buyback as sees top-end sales and profits AN
Informa raises buybacks; OSB and Wetherspoon rise AN
Informa Says Digital Businesses' Merger With TechTarget On Track for Q4 Completion MT
Informa ups share buybacks value; boohoo loss widens AN
Informa plc Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Informa plc Announces Executive Appointments CI

Chart Informa PLC

Chart Informa PLC
More charts

Company Profile

Informa PLC specializes in organizing events and publishing books, documents and journals. The activity is organized around four sectors: - organization of exhibitions; - publishing of academic and scientific research contents: human and social sciences, technology, medicine, physical sciences, etc.; - publishing of professional and commercial contents: sciences and health, finances, legal sciences, trading, transport, telecommunication, etc.; - organization of conferences and professional training trade shows. The group's contents are marketed in the form of publications on paper, electronic download, and CD-ROM. Net sales break down by activity into sale of organization of events (36.3%), subscriptions (23.6%), sale of publications (14.9%), sale of advertising space (8.1%) and other (17.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.7%), Continental Europe (13.4%), North America (56%), China (4.4%) and other (20.5%).
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
06:00am - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Informa PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
8.598 GBP
Average target price
9.598 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+11.63%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Exhibition & Conference Services

1st Jan change Capi.
INFORMA PLC Stock Informa PLC
+10.86% 14.63B
EMERALD HOLDING, INC. Stock Emerald Holding, Inc.
+7.02% 1.3B
VIAD CORP Stock Viad Corp
-5.30% 724M
DLG EXHIBITIONS & EVENTS CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Dlg Exhibitions & Events Corporation Limited
-9.28% 574M
ZHEJIANG MEORIENT COMMERCE EXHIBITION INC. Stock Zhejiang Meorient Commerce Exhibition Inc.
-27.22% 565M
GL EVENTS Stock GL events
-9.07% 561M
FIERA MILANO SPA Stock Fiera Milano SpA
+31.46% 282M
PICO FAR EAST HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Pico Far East Holdings Limited
+9.09% 265M
BOLOGNAFIERE S.P.A. Stock BolognaFiere S.p.A.
0.00% 261M
MESSE ESANG CO.,LTD Stock Messe eSang Co.,Ltd
+4.60% 76.76M
Exhibition & Conference Services
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. INF Stock
  4. News Informa PLC
  5. Informa: AGM update