Equities INF GB00BMJ6DW54
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:00 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|762.00 GBX
|+2.20%
|+1.87%
|+22.98%
|08:42pm
|INFORMA : Covid-cured Informa rides the Chinese wave
|11:42am
|Informa says Event Investment Fund has bought Tahaluf stake
Today at 02:42 pm
Chart Informa PLC
Company Profile
Informa PLC specializes in organizing events and publishing books, documents and journals. The activity is organized around four sectors: - organization of exhibitions; - publishing of academic and scientific research contents: human and social sciences, technology, medicine, physical sciences, etc.; - publishing of professional and commercial contents: sciences and health, finances, legal sciences, trading, transport, telecommunication, etc.; - organization of conferences and professional training trade shows. The group's contents are marketed in the form of publications on paper, electronic download, and CD-ROM. Net sales break down by activity into sale of subscriptions (38.3%), organization of events (26%), sale of publications (17.2%), sale of advertising space (6.9%) and other (11.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7.6%), Continental Europe (15.1%), North America (50.3%), China (12.5%) and other (14.5%).
SectorBusiness Support Services
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Informa PLC
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
7.456GBP
Average target price
8.221GBP
Spread / Average Target
+10.26%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Exhibition & Conference Services
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+22.98%
|13 440 M $
|+29.49%
|892 M $
|+37.83%
|818 M $
|+16.61%
|615 M $
|+14.72%
|586 M $
|+29.10%
|289 M $
|+7.75%
|222 M $
|+60.85%
|201 M $
|-16.72%
|190 M $
|-25.53%
|99 M $