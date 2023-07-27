  1. Markets
Security INF

INFORMA PLC

Equities INF GB00BMJ6DW54

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:00 2023-07-27 am EDT
762.00 GBX +2.20% +1.87% +22.98%
INFORMA : Covid-cured Informa rides the Chinese wave
11:42am Informa says Event Investment Fund has bought Tahaluf stake AN

INFORMA : Covid-cured Informa rides the Chinese wave

Today at 02:42 pm

Company Profile

Informa PLC specializes in organizing events and publishing books, documents and journals. The activity is organized around four sectors: - organization of exhibitions; - publishing of academic and scientific research contents: human and social sciences, technology, medicine, physical sciences, etc.; - publishing of professional and commercial contents: sciences and health, finances, legal sciences, trading, transport, telecommunication, etc.; - organization of conferences and professional training trade shows. The group's contents are marketed in the form of publications on paper, electronic download, and CD-ROM. Net sales break down by activity into sale of subscriptions (38.3%), organization of events (26%), sale of publications (17.2%), sale of advertising space (6.9%) and other (11.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7.6%), Continental Europe (15.1%), North America (50.3%), China (12.5%) and other (14.5%).
Sector
Business Support Services
02:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Informa PLC

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
7.456GBP
Average target price
8.221GBP
Spread / Average Target
+10.26%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Exhibition & Conference Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INFORMA PLC
Chart Analysis Informa PLC
+22.98% 13 440 M $
DLG EXHIBITIONS & EVENTS CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis Dlg Exhibitions & Events Corporation Limited
+29.49% 892 M $
ZHEJIANG MEORIENT COMMERCE EXHIBITION INC.
Chart Analysis Zhejiang Meorient Commerce Exhibition Inc.
+37.83% 818 M $
GL EVENTS
Chart Analysis GL events
+16.61% 615 M $
VIAD CORP
Chart Analysis Viad Corp
+14.72% 586 M $
EMERALD HOLDING, INC.
Chart Analysis Emerald Holding, Inc.
+29.10% 289 M $
PICO FAR EAST HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Pico Far East Holdings Limited
+7.75% 222 M $
BOUTIQUES, INC.
Chart Analysis Boutiques, Inc.
+60.85% 201 M $
FIERA MILANO SPA
Chart Analysis Fiera Milano SpA
-16.72% 190 M $
MESSE ESANG CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Messe eSang Co.,Ltd
-25.53% 99 M $
Exhibition & Conference Services
