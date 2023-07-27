INFORMA : Covid-cured Informa rides the Chinese wave

Informa PLC specializes in organizing events and publishing books, documents and journals. The activity is organized around four sectors: - organization of exhibitions; - publishing of academic and scientific research contents: human and social sciences, technology, medicine, physical sciences, etc.; - publishing of professional and commercial contents: sciences and health, finances, legal sciences, trading, transport, telecommunication, etc.; - organization of conferences and professional training trade shows. The group's contents are marketed in the form of publications on paper, electronic download, and CD-ROM. Net sales break down by activity into sale of subscriptions (38.3%), organization of events (26%), sale of publications (17.2%), sale of advertising space (6.9%) and other (11.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (7.6%), Continental Europe (15.1%), North America (50.3%), China (12.5%) and other (14.5%).

Sector Business Support Services