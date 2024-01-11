Stock INF INFORMA PLC
Informa PLC

Equities

INF

GB00BMJ6DW54

Business Support Services

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:21 2024-01-11 am EST
765.6 GBX -2.50% Intraday chart for Informa PLC -1.21% -2.00%
07:34pm INFORMA : Informa delivers a strong performance and aims for B2B Digital Services leadership Alphavalue
06:46pm FTSE 100 Closed Down 1% as Banking Sector Lags Market DJ
Chart Informa PLC

Company Profile

Informa PLC specializes in organizing events and publishing books, documents and journals. The activity is organized around four sectors: - organization of exhibitions; - publishing of academic and scientific research contents: human and social sciences, technology, medicine, physical sciences, etc.; - publishing of professional and commercial contents: sciences and health, finances, legal sciences, trading, transport, telecommunication, etc.; - organization of conferences and professional training trade shows. The group's contents are marketed in the form of publications on paper, electronic download, and CD-ROM. Net sales break down by activity into sale of organization of events (36.3%), subscriptions (23.6%), sale of publications (14.9%), sale of advertising space (8.1%) and other (17.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.7%), Continental Europe (13.4%), North America (56%), China (4.4%) and other (20.5%).
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Informa PLC

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
7.852 GBP
Average target price
8.921 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+13.61%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Exhibition & Conference Services

1st Jan change Capi.
INFORMA PLC Stock Informa PLC
-2.00% 13 703 M $
ZHEJIANG MEORIENT COMMERCE EXHIBITION INC. Stock Zhejiang Meorient Commerce Exhibition Inc.
-3.72% 746 M $
VIAD CORP Stock Viad Corp
-5.69% 719 M $
DLG EXHIBITIONS & EVENTS CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Dlg Exhibitions & Events Corporation Limited
+1.47% 654 M $
GL EVENTS Stock GL events
+0.41% 645 M $
EMERALD HOLDING, INC. Stock Emerald Holding, Inc.
+0.84% 390 M $
BOLOGNAFIERE S.P.A. Stock BolognaFiere S.p.A.
0.00% 267 M $
PICO FAR EAST HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Pico Far East Holdings Limited
-1.30% 238 M $
FIERA MILANO SPA Stock Fiera Milano SpA
+5.61% 225 M $
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A. Stock Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.
+2.27% 108 M $
Exhibition & Conference Services
