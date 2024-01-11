Informa PLC specializes in organizing events and publishing books, documents and journals. The activity is organized around four sectors: - organization of exhibitions; - publishing of academic and scientific research contents: human and social sciences, technology, medicine, physical sciences, etc.; - publishing of professional and commercial contents: sciences and health, finances, legal sciences, trading, transport, telecommunication, etc.; - organization of conferences and professional training trade shows. The group's contents are marketed in the form of publications on paper, electronic download, and CD-ROM. Net sales break down by activity into sale of organization of events (36.3%), subscriptions (23.6%), sale of publications (14.9%), sale of advertising space (8.1%) and other (17.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (5.7%), Continental Europe (13.4%), North America (56%), China (4.4%) and other (20.5%).

Sector Business Support Services