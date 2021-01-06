Informa : forecasts profit plunge as pandemic crushes events industry

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Events group Informa Plc on
Wednesday forecast a more than 70% plunge in 2020 profit as the
industry was ravaged by coronavirus-driven restrictions and
halts in physical exhibitions worldwide.
Hundreds of global events organized by Informa were
canceled or postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
denting a major chunk of revenue for the firm behind shows
including China Beauty Expo, Monaco Yacht Show, World of
Concrete and Arab Health.
Mainland China resumed events since June last year, but
several major markets including the United States and Europe
remained virtually shut and Britain imposed another national
lockdown to stem the spread of a new coronavirus variant.
The world's largest exhibitions group said it ran its first
physical events in the last few months of 2020 in Thailand, Hong
Kong, Taiwan, Egypt and Japan. Informa added that 90% of
physical events outside Mainland China are now scheduled to run
from June.
"(2021) is likely to be a year of return for physical
events, rather than full rebound and recovery," Informa said in
a statement.
To buffer the impact on its finances, Informa last year laid
off staff, closed offices, canceled dividends, raised 1 billion
pounds in equity and restructured its debt.
The company expects adjusted operating profit in the range
of 250 million pounds ($341.13 million) to 270 million pounds
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. That compares with a profit of
933.1 million pounds in 2019.
Separately, the company on Tuesday named John Rishton to
succeed Derek Mapp as chairman.
($1 = 0.7329 pounds)
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)