INFORMA PLC    INF   GB00BMJ6DW54

INFORMA PLC

(INF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/05 11:35:18 am
537 GBX   -0.74%
02:42aINFORMA : forecasts profit plunge as pandemic crushes events industry
RE
02:24aINFORMA : Expects 2020 Revenue, Operating Profit Within Guidance Range
MT
02:11aINFORMA : Names New Chairman
MT
Summary 
News

Informa : forecasts profit plunge as pandemic crushes events industry

01/06/2021 | 02:42am EST
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Events group Informa Plc on Wednesday forecast a more than 70% plunge in 2020 profit as the industry was ravaged by coronavirus-driven restrictions and halts in physical exhibitions worldwide.

Hundreds of global events organized by Informa were canceled or postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, denting a major chunk of revenue for the firm behind shows including China Beauty Expo, Monaco Yacht Show, World of Concrete and Arab Health.

Mainland China resumed events since June last year, but several major markets including the United States and Europe remained virtually shut and Britain imposed another national lockdown to stem the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

The world's largest exhibitions group said it ran its first physical events in the last few months of 2020 in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Egypt and Japan. Informa added that 90% of physical events outside Mainland China are now scheduled to run from June.

"(2021) is likely to be a year of return for physical events, rather than full rebound and recovery," Informa said in a statement.

To buffer the impact on its finances, Informa last year laid off staff, closed offices, canceled dividends, raised 1 billion pounds in equity and restructured its debt.

The company expects adjusted operating profit in the range of 250 million pounds ($341.13 million) to 270 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. That compares with a profit of 933.1 million pounds in 2019.

Separately, the company on Tuesday named John Rishton to succeed Derek Mapp as chairman. ($1 = 0.7329 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 662 M 2 264 M 2 264 M
Net income 2020 -710 M -968 M -968 M
Net Debt 2020 1 793 M 2 443 M 2 443 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 0,06%
Capitalization 8 063 M 10 974 M 10 984 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart INFORMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Informa PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 544,24 GBX
Last Close Price 537,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Andrew Carter Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Martell Group Chief Operating Officer
Gareth Richard Wright Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Simon Peter Hollins Group Chief Information Officer & CISO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMA PLC-2.19%10 974
SCHIBSTED ASA-4.56%8 962
PEARSON PLC-1.26%6 858
LAGARDÈRE SCA-5.08%3 084
SANOMA OYJ-1.46%2 711
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-1.57%2 609
