Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Informa PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INF   GB00BMJ6DW54

INFORMA PLC

(INF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:14:56 2023-05-18 am EDT
721.80 GBX   +2.12%
04:44aInforma says Winsight acquisition to further boost earnings
AN
03:42aInforma to Acquire Winsight for $380 Million
MT
02:38aBritain's Informa to buy B2B events group Winsight for $380 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Informa says Winsight acquisition to further boost earnings

05/18/2023 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Informa PLC on Thursday said it bought events group Winsight LLC to strengthen its position in the specialist B2B Foodservice market, reassuring investors that the move is "full funded" and promises "strong financial returns".

Informa, a London-based publishing and events firm, said the acquisition of Winsight was for USD380 million. Winsight is a specialist business-to-business events, data and media group with revenue generated primarily in North America.

Informa said the acquisition will deliver earnings accretion from the outset and "create a category leader offering a range of specialist B2B services". It said this will generate annual revenues of over USD1115 million in the US.

Winsight is expected to gain full year revenues of around USD100 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of over USD35 million.

Informa previously announced its acquisition of B2B events group Tarsus Group for USD940 million on March 9. On Thursday it confirmed the deal's completion.

"Following on from the acquisition of Tarsus, we are delighted to further expand our B2B portfolio through the addition of Winsight. Alongside Technology, Life Sciences and Aviation, this now adds Foodservice to our roster of category leading B2B businesses," said Informa's Chief Executive Stephen Carter.

He added: "This acquisition is fully funded by in-year cash flow growth and our balance sheet, and will further enhance revenues, margins, earnings and cash flow."

Shares in Informa were 2.1% higher at 721.60 pence in London on Thursday.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about INFORMA PLC
04:44aInforma says Winsight acquisition to further boost earnings
AN
03:42aInforma to Acquire Winsight for $380 Million
MT
02:38aBritain's Informa to buy B2B events group Winsight for $380 million
RE
05/11Informa plc Announces Helen Will Not Be Seeking Re-Election
CI
05/11INFORMA PLC : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
05/09INFORMA PLC : Security operations
CO
05/09INFORMA PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
05/05INFORMA PLC : Security operations
CO
05/04INFORMA PLC : Security operations
CO
05/03INFORMA PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFORMA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 776 M 3 463 M 3 463 M
Net income 2023 251 M 313 M 313 M
Net Debt 2023 375 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,2x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 9 944 M 12 408 M 12 408 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 135
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart INFORMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Informa PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 706,80 GBX
Average target price 770,64 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Andrew Carter Non-Executive Director
Gareth Richard Wright Group Finance Director & Executive Director
John F. Rishton Chairman
Patrick Martell Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Helen Owers Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMA PLC14.07%12 408
ZHEJIANG MEORIENT COMMERCE EXHIBITION INC.42.10%837
GL EVENTS33.76%691
VIAD CORP-9.96%476
HYVE GROUP PLC63.59%437
FIERA MILANO SPA-7.59%207
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer