June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, with futures down 0.01%.

* RETAIL SALES: British retail sales volumes rose 2.9% in May, rising sharply from a revised 1.8% fall in April when heavy rain kept shoppers away, the Office for National Statistics said.

* PUBLIC BORROWING: British public borrowing was 15.024 billion pounds ($19.02 billion) in May, the Office for National Statistics said.

* INFORMA: British events organiser Informa said it was on track to achieve annual earnings at the upper end of its outlook range, benefiting from strong performance across its markets.

* M&C SAATCHI: British advertising group M&C Saatchi said Simon Fuller has been appointed as its next chief financial officer, effective from July 1.

* CONSUMER SENTIMENT: British consumer sentiment rose to a two-and-a-half year high this month, as households' improved assessment of the broader economy outweighed greater concerns about their personal finances, a survey showed.

* OCTOPUS ENERGY: Octopus Energy is set to hand the next UK government an early 3-billion-pound windfall as it pledged to repay all the state support it received to take over collapsed energy supplier Bulb, the Financial Times reported. * REVOLUT: Britain's financial technology firm Revolut could be valued at north of $40 billion in a share sale, even as it still awaits a UK banking licence, according people familiar with the situation.

* OIL: Oil prices set for second week of gains on signs demand improving

* GOLD: Gold set for weekly gain on U.S. rate-cut optimism, geopolitical woes

