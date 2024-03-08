March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 0.1%.

* CURRYS: Currys, the British electricals retailer at the centre of a potential takeover battle, said a deal to sell Greek unit would complete in the first half of April after it was given the go-ahead by authorities there.

* INFORMA: Britain's Informa raised it earnings forecast for this year after its 2023 profit more than doubled as the events organiser benefited from the return of live events post the pandemic-led slump and strong performance across its markets.

* CMA: Britain's antitrust regulator said that T&L Sugars Limited's purchase of Tereos UK & Ireland's assets could result in

higher sugar prices

for UK shoppers.

* ROYAL LONDON: UK life insurer Royal London has entered the market for corporate pension scheme insurance with a so-called bulk annuity deal for Royal Liver UK pension scheme.

* JUST GROUP: British life insurer Just Group recorded a better-than-expected 47% rise in 2023 underlying operating profit to 377 million pounds ($482.82 million).

* MATTIOLI WOODS: British private equity investor Pollen Street Capital has agreed to

buy

wealth manager Mattioli Woods for about 432 million pounds ($553.18 million).

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings announced two senior hires in the private banking sector, as it looks to enhance coverage of ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients in Asia, an official statement said.

* MONDI: Mondi reached an agreement in principle for an all-share offer to buy smaller rival DS Smith for 5.14 billion pounds ($6.58 billion).

* OIL: Oil prices

rose

, driven by growing demand in the world's biggest consumers, the United States and China.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru;)