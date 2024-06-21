(Reuters) - British events organiser Informa said on Friday it was on track to achieve annual earnings at the upper end of its guidance range, benefitting from strong performance across its markets.

The world's largest exhibition group reiterated its adjusted operating profit forecast of 950 million pounds to 970 million pounds (1.20 billion-$1.23 billion), while underlying revenue growth is expected to be in the high-single digits.

($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)