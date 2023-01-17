Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Informatica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFA   US45674M1018

INFORMATICA INC.

(INFA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:01:37 2023-01-17 am EST
16.29 USD   -1.00%
10:22aInformatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients
BU
01/12Citigroup Downgrades Informatica to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $18 From $23
MT
01/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Informatica to $22 From $25, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Informatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients

01/17/2023 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Twenty-plus categories recognize global and regional partners that best leverage Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud to help customers accelerate growth, and become more efficient, data-driven organizations

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled the recipients of its inaugural Partner Awards program. The awards highlight a diverse cohort of Informatica’s 400-plus partner ecosystem and acknowledge their unique efforts to empower enterprises on their data management, cloud modernization, and digital transformation journeys in 2022.

Recipients were recognized across 22 key categories, including specialty categories such as cloud modernization, data governance and privacy, innovation, growth, and rising star. Partners have been nominated and selected based on the quality of their engagement with Informatica and our clients, partnership performance, and level of commitment and investment. The awards, in part, reflect a significant revitalization Informatica made to its partner program, partner enablement and overall ease of doing business.

“We’re proud to have such a robust network of trusted, top-tier partners that understand the mission-critical solutions we provide and the mutual benefits we deliver to our community of end users,” said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer, Informatica. “Our deep collaboration with partners across all geographies and industries is an essential component of our brand recognition, go-to-market, and shared success, and I could not think of a more deserving group of recipients to mark our first awards. We are honored to recognize and celebrate them, and we look forward to expanding and strengthening our partnerships even further in the year ahead.”

Informatica Partner Award 2022 recipients:

Ecosystem Awards

Global Ecosystem Partner of the Year | Microsoft

Global Ecosystem Growth Partner of the Year | Amazon Web Services

Global Ecosystem Innovation Partner of the Year | Snowflake

Channel Partner Awards

Channel Partner of the Year | Pacific Data Integrators

Channel Rising Star Partner of the Year | LumenData

Channel Delivery Partner of the Year | NTT DATA

B360 Channel Partner of the Year | Infoverity

DG&P Channel Partner of the Year | Master Works

Cloud Modernization Channel Partner of the Year | Perficient

Regional Channel Awards

Channel Partner of the Year – North America | Huron

Channel Partner of the Year – Europe | Parsionate

Channel Partner of the Year – LATAM | MJV

Channel Partner of the Year – EMEA Emerging Markets | Master Works

Channel Partner of the Year – APJ | SCSK

Channel Partner of the Year – APJ Emerging Markets | ISK

GSI Awards

Global Partner of the Year | Deloitte

Global Innovation Partner of the Year | KPMG

Global Cloud Modernization Partner of the Year | Capgemini

Global Growth Partner of the Year | Tata Consultancy Services

Regional GSI Awards

GSI Partner of the Year – North America | Deloitte

GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA – LATAM | Capgemini

GSI Partner of the Year – APJ | Capgemini

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by Artificial Intelligence and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about INFORMATICA INC.
10:22aInformatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients
BU
01/12Citigroup Downgrades Informatica to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $18 From ..
MT
01/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Informatica to $22 From $25, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
01/10Informatica Plans to Cut Workforce by 7%
MT
01/10Informatica Names New CFO
MT
01/10Informatica Announces CFO Transition
BU
01/10Informatica Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Change in Directors ..
AQ
01/10Informatica Inc. Announces Plan to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 450 Employees
CI
01/10Informatica Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective January 16, 2023
CI
01/10Informatica Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition, Effective January 16, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFORMATICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 511 M - -
Net income 2022 -56,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 656 M 4 656 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart INFORMATICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Informatica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,45 $
Average target price 22,46 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Walia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce R. Chizen Executive Chairman
Graeme Thompson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janice Durbin Chaffin Independent Director
Gerald D. Held Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATICA INC.0.28%4 656
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-0.25%1 783 819
SYNOPSYS INC.4.28%50 750
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.06%50 551
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.5.37%46 431
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION15.01%37 817