Informatica Extends Microsoft Partnership to Help Enterprises Operationalize AI

Microsoft Names Informatica as Initial Partner for Intelligent Data Platform Ecosystem

Today Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, is announcing its inclusion as an initial partner of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem. Microsoft announced the launch of this ecosystem during its Microsoft Ignite 2022. This initiative represents an investment both companies are making towards helping enterprises truly operationalize AI with trusted and governed data.

By bringing the end-to-end data management capabilities of the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) which includes data ingestion, analytics and governance to augment the Analytics, AI/ML capabilities of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform (MIDP), the two companies will be deepening their partnership to drive the next phase of AI-driven digital transformation.

“Informatica and Microsoft have been strong partners for years,” said Stewart Bond, research vice president, Data Intelligence and Integration Software research at IDC. “This latest announcement highlights again the complementary capabilities of these two data leaders and should benefit customers of both companies.”

This announcement follows the recently announced Multidomain Master Data Management-as-a-Service on Microsoft Azure. Informatica has also just launched its Data Loader for Microsoft Azure to further help enterprises speed-up the time from ingestion to business insights. The no-cost, zero-code, zero-devops, zero infrastructure required cloud data management SaaS offering will help departmental users across the organization to move from data to insights in minutes, as opposed to weeks. Informatica’s Data Loader provides a simple three-step, wizard-driven experience that automatically captures data and schema changes the source systems. Users can load unlimited data into Microsoft Synapse Analytics, putting the latest data at their fingertips to unlock meaningful analytics.

“Whether customers are focused on accelerating innovation by democratizing data-driven decision-making, achieving agility by reducing friction in data flows across their data and analytics systems, or ensuring security and governance of their full-data estate Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud offers a best-in-class solution to address each need,” said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. “We’re proud to be deepening our partnership with Microsoft, working together in new ways to power customers’ accelerated digital transformations.”

“We unveiled the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform to integrate databases, analytics and governance and help customers address fragmentation and focus time on creating value. We’re excited to partner with Informatica to bring more value, and meet our customers where they are,” said Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data,

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

