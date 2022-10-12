Advanced search
    INFA   US45674M1018

INFORMATICA INC.

(INFA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09 2022-10-12 pm EDT
18.54 USD   +1.81%
Informatica Extends Microsoft Partnership to Help Enterprises Operationalize AI

10/12/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Microsoft Names Informatica as Initial Partner for Intelligent Data Platform Ecosystem

Today Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, is announcing its inclusion as an initial partner of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem. Microsoft announced the launch of this ecosystem during its Microsoft Ignite 2022. This initiative represents an investment both companies are making towards helping enterprises truly operationalize AI with trusted and governed data.

By bringing the end-to-end data management capabilities of the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) which includes data ingestion, analytics and governance to augment the Analytics, AI/ML capabilities of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform (MIDP), the two companies will be deepening their partnership to drive the next phase of AI-driven digital transformation.

“Informatica and Microsoft have been strong partners for years,” said Stewart Bond, research vice president, Data Intelligence and Integration Software research at IDC. “This latest announcement highlights again the complementary capabilities of these two data leaders and should benefit customers of both companies.”

This announcement follows the recently announced Multidomain Master Data Management-as-a-Service on Microsoft Azure. Informatica has also just launched its Data Loader for Microsoft Azure to further help enterprises speed-up the time from ingestion to business insights. The no-cost, zero-code, zero-devops, zero infrastructure required cloud data management SaaS offering will help departmental users across the organization to move from data to insights in minutes, as opposed to weeks. Informatica’s Data Loader provides a simple three-step, wizard-driven experience that automatically captures data and schema changes the source systems. Users can load unlimited data into Microsoft Synapse Analytics, putting the latest data at their fingertips to unlock meaningful analytics.

“Whether customers are focused on accelerating innovation by democratizing data-driven decision-making, achieving agility by reducing friction in data flows across their data and analytics systems, or ensuring security and governance of their full-data estate Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud offers a best-in-class solution to address each need,” said Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica. “We’re proud to be deepening our partnership with Microsoft, working together in new ways to power customers’ accelerated digital transformations.”

“We unveiled the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform to integrate databases, analytics and governance and help customers address fragmentation and focus time on creating value. We’re excited to partner with Informatica to bring more value, and meet our customers where they are,” said Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data,

Learn More at: Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform Partner Ecosystem.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.


© Business Wire 2022
01:01pInformatica Extends Microsoft Partnership to Help Enterprises Operationalize AI
BU
10:47aInformatica to Provide Data Management Services to Government Entities in Abu Dhabi
MT
09:03aInformatica and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Di..
BU
10/11Valmont Industries Selects Informatica for Cloud Data Governance
BU
10/11Valmont Industries Selects Informatica for Cloud Data Governance
CI
10/10Informatica to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022
BU
09/27Informatica CEO, Amit Walia, Named Top Cloud Executive in 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud..
BU
09/20Informatica to Provide Cloud Platform to UK Export Finance
MT
09/20UK Export Finance Leverages Informatica Cloud Platform to Help Businesses Scale Globall..
BU
09/20UK Export Finance Leverages Informatica Cloud Platform to Help Businesses Scale Globall..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -47,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -463x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 119 M 5 119 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 34,1%
Amit Walia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric F. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce R. Chizen Executive Chairman
Graeme Thompson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janice Durbin Chaffin Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATICA INC.-50.76%5 119
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-31.84%1 681 083
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-45.54%52 936
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.31%43 245
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.74%42 408
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.56%40 544