Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Informatica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INFA   US45674M1018

INFORMATICA INC.

(INFA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-08-22 pm EDT
22.71 USD   +1.54%
12:37pInformatica Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for 17 Consecutive Years
BU
08:16aInformatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/18INSIDER SELL : Informatica
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Informatica Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for 17 Consecutive Years

08/22/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision and Highest for Ability to Execute

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has again recognized Informatica as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report1. Additionally, this year Gartner has positioned Informatica as the furthest on the axis for completeness of vision and highest on the ability to execute axis.

Gartner states, “There needs to be a clear focus on independent data integration tools that do not necessitate the movement and persistence of data into a specific vendor repository or cloud ecosystem. This is more important than ever because embedded data integration capabilities delivered by vendors as part of a broader application (such as analytics and BI or CRM tool) or database, or even CSP-specific data integration solutions, might make it easy for organizations to ingest data into one database, application or CSP ecosystem. However, these same embedded integration capabilities do very little to allow organizations to integrate data across different data stores, applications or multicloud/hybrid environments. This could lead to potential vendor lock-in challenges, high egress costs and data silos, resulting in the inability of organizations to reuse integrated data for general purpose use cases.”

“Informatica’s proven track record of independence and neutrality is a key reason why we believe customers continue to trust us,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “We believe this continued recognition from Gartner is validation of our continued commitment to innovation and customer centricity.“

Access a complimentary copy of 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service are mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

______________
1 Gartner® 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Nina Showell, 17 August 2022


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INFORMATICA INC.
12:37pInformatica Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration ..
BU
08:16aInformatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/18INSIDER SELL : Informatica
MT
08/18INFORMATICA NAMED A LEADER IN THE ID : Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2022 Vendor Assessm..
BU
08/18Informatica to Provide Cloud Technology to Australia's La Trobe University
MT
08/17Australia's La Trobe University Selects Informatica Customer 360 SaaS to Enhance Studen..
BU
08/17INSIDER SELL : Informatica
MT
08/15INSIDER SELL : Informatica
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Informatica
MT
07/28UBS Adjusts Informatica Price Target to $28 From $31, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INFORMATICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 551 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -569x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 285 M 6 285 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart INFORMATICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Informatica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 22,36 $
Average target price 26,45 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Walia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric F. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce R. Chizen Executive Chairman
Graeme Thompson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janice Durbin Chaffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATICA INC.-39.53%6 285
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.92%2 134 076
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-29.36%68 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.70%56 104
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.49%55 528
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.91%51 499