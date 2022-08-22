Informatica Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for 17 Consecutive Years

Company Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision and Highest for Ability to Execute

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has again recognized Informatica as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report1. Additionally, this year Gartner has positioned Informatica as the furthest on the axis for completeness of vision and highest on the ability to execute axis.

Gartner states, “There needs to be a clear focus on independent data integration tools that do not necessitate the movement and persistence of data into a specific vendor repository or cloud ecosystem. This is more important than ever because embedded data integration capabilities delivered by vendors as part of a broader application (such as analytics and BI or CRM tool) or database, or even CSP-specific data integration solutions, might make it easy for organizations to ingest data into one database, application or CSP ecosystem. However, these same embedded integration capabilities do very little to allow organizations to integrate data across different data stores, applications or multicloud/hybrid environments. This could lead to potential vendor lock-in challenges, high egress costs and data silos, resulting in the inability of organizations to reuse integrated data for general purpose use cases.”

“Informatica’s proven track record of independence and neutrality is a key reason why we believe customers continue to trust us,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “We believe this continued recognition from Gartner is validation of our continued commitment to innovation and customer centricity.“

Access a complimentary copy of 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report here.

