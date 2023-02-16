Advanced search
    INFA   US45674M1018

INFORMATICA INC.

(INFA)
16/02/2023
18.47 USD   -0.43%
02/15Informatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/09UBS Adjusts Informatica Price Target to $19 From $18, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/09Informatica's Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines
MT
Informatica Recognizes the Most Influential Data Leaders of 2022

02/16/2023 | 06:38pm GMT
The second annual Informatica CDO Awards highlight recipients across four categories, celebrating leaders who foster innovation and empower their organizations to bring their data to life

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the recipients of the 2022 Informatica CDO Awards. The awards highlight data-driven leaders who have had a profound impact on their organization’s data culture, digital transformation, and business outcomes.

Aligned with IDC’s four archetypes for data-driven leadership, the 2022 awards class honors 12 recipients across four categories: Analytics Champions, Digital Innovators, Governance Gurus, and Operational Optimizers. The recipients mark significant data innovation and reflect overall market adoption of data-led business initiatives continuing this year. In a recent Informatica global survey, chief data officers overwhelmingly said they are increasing their investments in both cloud (71%) and data management (68%) in 2023.

“Today’s Chief Data Officers are so much more than just their organizations’ data evangelists; they’re multifaceted leaders whose influence on business productivity, efficiency, and overall success continues to broaden,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “As more enterprises embrace data-driven strategies and prioritize the vast benefits of effectively managed data, the value of CDOs will increase exponentially. We are honored to acknowledge the transformative work the CDOs, and data leaders brought to their organizations and industries last year.”

2022 Informatica CDO Award Recipients

The award categories reveal the multiple areas in which CDOs affect change, from cloud migration and application modernization to data democratization and stewardship:

  • Analytics Champions — recognizes data & analytics leaders who prioritize data democratization, data-driven decision making, and operationalizing artificial intelligence.
    • North America: Ken Finnerty, President of Applications and Analytics, UPS
    • Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Lien Bailey, Chief Data Officer, IPO
    • Asia, Pacific & Japan: Anthony Perera, Director, Data & Analytics, La Trobe University

  • Digital Innovators — recognizes data & analytics leaders who prioritize an aligned data and digital strategy, business transformation and innovation, and measuring business outcomes.
    • North America: Jim Young, Global Chief Data Officer, AIG
    • Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Abdulagder Attiah, Chief Data Officer, Saudi Airlines
    • Asia, Pacific & Japan: Taran Khera, Director of Data Strategy Group, GIC

  • Governance Gurus — recognizes data & analytics leaders who prioritize democratizing trusted data for data-driven decision making balanced with managing risk and compliance.
    • North America: Sandip Sahota, Enterprise Chief Data and Analytics Officer, BMO
    • Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Carl-Johan Nakamura, Group Data Officer, Carl Zeiss
    • Asia, Pacific & Japan: Kimio Katsuyama, Financial Chief Data Officer, LINE

  • Operational Optimizers — recognizes data & analytics Leaders who prioritize increasing productivity and efficiency, process optimization, and automation through their data strategies.
    • North America: Maggie Hubble, Vice President, Digital Transformation, GE Digital
    • Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Robin Miller, Group Data Officer, Lowell
    • Asia, Pacific & Japan: Kate Skinner, Executive – Data, Analytics and Strategy, BNZ

Inspired by these results-driven trailblazers? Join us at the 2023 Informatica CDO Data Strategy Virtual Forum to hear more about how these market trends drive a greater need for data management: https://now.informatica.com/cdo_datastrategy_forum_february2023.html?Source=SurveyPR

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical information. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 511 M - 1 258 M
Net income 2022 -57,5 M - -47,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 230 M - 1 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 -128x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 264 M 5 264 M 4 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 39,7%
