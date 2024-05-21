Announces new Native SQL ELT capability supporting 250+ Snowflake specific functions

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled new innovations for the Snowflake Data Cloud: Native SQL ELT to deliver better performance for data pipeline workloads and provide access to 250+ native Snowflake functions and a Blueprint for enterprise-grade generative AI application development for Snowflake Cortex AI based on a foundation of rich metadata, trusted data and no-code orchestration. The announcements were made at Informatica World currently underway in Las Vegas.

Native SQL ELT for Snowflake takes advantage of the scale and compute power on the Snowflake Data Cloud and allows customers to develop ELT pipelines guaranteed to run on Snowflake compute for better performance. With a simple and intuitive interface, Native SQL ELT supports 250+ Snowflake specific functions – and easily supports new Snowflake commands as they become available – directly from the Intelligent Data Management CloudTM (IDMC) platform. Native SQL ELT is now generally available.

Blueprint for Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Applications with Cortex AI provides customers with a template architecture to develop generative AI applications that are contextualized with enterprise metadata, grounded with high-quality, trusted data and scaled through no-code development and orchestration. The blueprint combines Snowflake’s Cortex AI generative AI service with key IDMC services including Cloud Data Integration, Cloud Data Quality, Cloud Data Cataloging and Governance, Cloud Data Access Management, Master Data Management and Cloud Application Integration orchestration delivering a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) solution that grounds generative AI applications with trusted data and metadata while ensuring appropriate data access controls.

“For more than nine years, our partnership with Snowflake has allowed us to reduce the digital barriers that make our leading data management solutions more accessible to hundreds of joint enterprise customers,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Group Vice President of Strategic Ecosystems and Alliances at Informatica. “From ingestion, integration and governance to now providing greater context and accuracy for the latest generative AI use cases, our partnership and collective mindshare continue to reset the bar of what’s possible. Trusted data isn’t just a valuable organizational asset - it’s an invaluable advantage.”

“Informatica continues to demonstrate why they’re a valued innovation and technology partner across the Snowflake ecosystem,” said Baris Gultekin, Head of AI at Snowflake. “These latest milestones deliver simplified experiences and improved performance for our joint customers. In particular, trusted data for Cortex AI will give users greater confidence and peace of mind that their generative AI use cases are firmly grounded in highly accurate, highly relevant data from their organizations.”

“At the ground level, the partnership between Informatica and Snowflake adds incredible value for customers. Their partnership is readily apparent as each technology unlocks capability and value in the other almost every day for us. Our Data Management, BI, and Data Science teams have been able to get more done, provide more insights, and produce more solutions with the combined stack than ever before. We are already counting on innovation and efficiencies from that partnership to enable a faster, more agile, and more reliable insights framework,” said Justin Glatz, Chief Information Officer at Petmate.

These are the latest Snowflake integrations since Informatica launched four new product capabilities at Snowflake Summit 2023, including Informatica Superpipe, Enterprise Data Integrator Private Preview, Cloud Data Integration-Free and support for Apache Iceberg on Snowflake. Learn more about the expansive Informatica-Snowflake partnership here.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521296005/en/