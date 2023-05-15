Advanced search
    INFA   US45674M1018

INFORMATICA INC.

(INFA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
14.71 USD   -0.88%
09:05aInformatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/10Informatica Deepens Partnership with Google Cloud, Announces Availability of SaaS Master Data Management Natively on Google Cloud to Deliver Trusted Data
BU
05/10Informatica Announces New Capabilities for its Intelligent Data Management Cloud to Power the Modern Data Architecture
BU
Informatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/15/2023 | 09:05am EDT
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston
Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
Time: 6:20 a.m. PT/ 9:20 a.m. ET for approximately 35 minutes

BofA Global Technology Conference in San Francisco
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 9:20 a.m. PT/ 12:20 p.m. ET for approximately 30 minutes

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on Informatica's investor relations website at investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 578 M - -
Net income 2023 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -34,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 211 M 4 211 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 39,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,71 $
Average target price 20,79 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Walia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael I. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Finance
Bruce R. Chizen Executive Chairman
Graeme Thompson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janice Durbin Chaffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATICA INC.-9.70%4 211
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.83%2 297 343
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 175
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.25.22%54 853
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.85%52 040
SEA LIMITED62.93%48 044
