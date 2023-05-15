Informatica to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Time: 6:20 a.m. PT/ 9:20 a.m. ET for approximately 35 minutes

BofA Global Technology Conference in San Francisco

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 9:20 a.m. PT/ 12:20 p.m. ET for approximately 30 minutes

The webcasts for each event will be accessible on Informatica's investor relations website at investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

