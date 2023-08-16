Informatica (NYSE: INFA),an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference in Dana Point

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Hosting group meetings

Wolfe Research TMT Conference in San Francisco

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Hosting group meetings

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 4:25 p.m. PT for approximately 30 minutes

Webcast: investors.informatica.com

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

