    INFA   US45674M1018

INFORMATICA INC.

(INFA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
18.82 USD   -9.08%
Informatica to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022
BU
09/27Informatica CEO, Amit Walia, Named Top Cloud Executive in 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing
BU
09/20Informatica to Provide Cloud Platform to UK Export Finance
MT
Informatica to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

10/10/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended September 30, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Informatica will hold a conference call on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or (929) 526-1599 internationally with access code 619433.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Informatica's company website at https://investors.informatica.com.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -47,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -526x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 819 M 5 819 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Amit Walia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric F. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce R. Chizen Executive Chairman
Graeme Thompson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janice Durbin Chaffin Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATICA INC.-44.02%5 819
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.35%1 746 937
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-40.14%58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 945
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.14%44 265
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.73%43 518