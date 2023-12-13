Official INFORMATICA INC. press release

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Jeff de Bruges, a fast-growing chocolate manufacturer in France, has selected Informatica’s AI-powered Intelligent Data Management CloudTM (IDMC) platform as a key component of its data modernization project. The combined solution from Informatica, KPMG, and Microsoft will help build a data-driven culture that will significantly improve the overall quality and use of data across the enterprise at Jeff de Bruges.

As part of replacing its enterprise resources planning (ERP) software system with Microsoft’s Dynamics 365, Jeff de Bruges needed to collect, unify and prepare all data across the enterprise for the transition. Informatica’s cloud-based data management solution was selected for its ability to deliver more flexibility and scalability of cloud applications as the company continues to grow, while reducing operational costs and providing fast access to important insights to help make crucial business decisions.

“Data is at the core of our business—it informs every decision we make, from purchasing, to manufacturing, to distribution,” said Pierre Maignan, Chief Information Officer at Jeff de Bruges. “We needed a low-code solution, one that allows us to advance quickly and with confidence. We also need to be prepared for the next step in our data modernization journey and therefore data quality, data governance and AI capabilities were also key factors in our decision process.”

“Retail is a very competitive industry, and every possible advantage needs to be leveraged in order to be successful,” said Georges Anidjar, Managing Director for Southern Europe at Informatica. “The insights gained from modern data management platforms can make a significant difference in the bottom line for a business. Bringing all enterprise data to life, to make it available and useful across the organization in a timely fashion, all contributes to making better, faster, more informed business decisions. We’re excited to help Jeff de Bruges on their growth and innovation journey.”

For more information about Informatica’s IDMC platform, please visit: https://www.informatica.com/platform.html

