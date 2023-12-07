|
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.09 USD
|-1.10%
|+6.91%
|+66.30%
|Dec. 07
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Informatica to $26 From $23, Keeps Neutral Rating
|MT
|Dec. 07
|Deutsche Bank Adjusts Informatica Price Target to $31 From $23, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
Presenter SpeechUnknown Analyst (Analysts)Good afternoon, and welcome to our next session. My name is Shell McMean...
Informatica Inc. is an enterprise cloud data management company. The Company provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, which connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to advance their data strategies. The Company's platform enables enterprises to create a single source of truth for their data, allowing them to create compelling 360-degree customer experiences, automate data operations across enterprise-wide business processes like supply chain management, financial planning and operations, and provide governed and secure data access to their employees. The Company's platform also consists of a range of interoperable data management products, including data integration, data quality, master data management, customer and business 360 applications, data catalog, data marketplace, and governance and privacy. Its AI engine, CLAIRE, is designed to manage petabytes of active meta
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
