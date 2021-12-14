Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Discrepancies between unaudited and audited accounts

INFORMATICS EDUCATION LTD.

MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN UNAUDITED AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Informatics Education Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement released by the Company on 27 August 2021 in relation to its unaudited full year financial results for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (the "Unaudited FY2021 Results").

Further reference is made to the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (the "Audited FY2021 Financial Statements") set out in the Company's Annual Report for FY2021 (the "FY2021 Annual Report") which will be released to SGX-ST via SGXNet and published on the Company's website on 15 December 2021.

Pursuant to Rule 704(6) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board wishes to highlight and clarify the material differences between the Unaudited FY2021 Results and the Audited FY2021 Financial Statements following the finalisation of the audit. Details of the material variances are set out in the attached Appendix A.

Shareholders of the Company are advised to read this announcement in conjunction with the FY2021 Annual Report.

