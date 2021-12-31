Log in
Informatics Education : 1Q Financial Statement

12/31/2021
INFORMATICS EDUCATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

COMPANY REGISTRATION NUMBER: 198303419G

UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Pursuant to Rule 705(2C) of the SGX-ST Listing Rules (Mainboard), the Singapore Exchange Regulation requires the

Company to continue to announce its quarterly financial statements with effect from 7 February 2020.

Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated income statement for quarter ended 30 September 2021 (In Singapore Dollars)

Q1 ended

Q1 ended

Note

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Change

$'000

$'000

%

Revenue

5.2

1,881

2,295

-18%

Other operating income

6

4

67

-94%

Staff costs

(934)

(1,102)

-15%

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

10

(40)

(86)

-53%

Allowance for expected credit loss on receivables

(40)

(14)

N/M

Other operating expenses

(858)

(1,126)

-24%

Profit before taxation

6

13

34

-62%

Taxation

-

-

N/M

Profit for the financial period

13

34

-62%

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

13

34

-62%

Profit per share attributable to equity holders of the Company (cents)

Basic

0.01

0.02

-50%

Diluted

0.01

0.02

-50%

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for quarter ended 30 September 2021 (In Singapore Dollars)

Q1 ended

Q1 ended

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Change

$'000

$'000

%

Profit for the financial period

13

34

-62%

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation

25

(26)

N/M

Other comprehensive income for the financial period

25

(26)

N/M

Total comprehensive income for the financial period

38

8

N/M

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

38

8

N/M

38

8

N/M

N/M: Not meaningful

Page 2 of 16

Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries

Condensed statements of financial position as at 30 September 2021 (In Singapore Dollars)

Group

Company

Note

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

Change

30.09.2021

30.06.2021

Change

$'000

$'000

%

$'000

$'000

%

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10

39

70

-44%

-

-

N/M

Intangible assets

11

269

285

-6%

-

-

N/M

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

N/M

557

557

N/M

Trade and other receivables

-

-

N/M

841

859

-2%

308

355

1,398

1,416

Current assets

Prepayments

256

250

2%

30

6

N/M

Trade and other receivables

1,281

1,003

28%

387

138

N/M

Cash and bank balances

1,858

2,039

-9%

1,046

1,055

-1%

3,395

3,292

1,463

1,199

Total assets

3,703

3,647

2,861

2,615

Current liabilities

Deferred income and fees

1,684

1,808

-7%

200

120

67%

Trade and other payables

2,384

2,161

10%

3,733

3,693

1%

Interest-bearing borrowings

12

1,019

1,019

N/M

1,000

1,000

N/M

Lease liabilities

134

210

-36%

-

-

N/M

Provision for reinstatement cost

27

26

4%

-

-

N/M

5,248

5,224

4,933

4,813

Net current liabilities

(1,853)

(1,932)

(3,470)

(3,614)

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other payables

-

-

N/M

749

749

N/M

Interest-bearing borrowings

12

68

74

-8%

-

-

N/M

68

74

749

749

Total net liabilities

(1,613)

(1,651)

(2,821)

(2,947)

Equity attributable to equity

holders of the Company

Share capital

13

34,667

34,667

N/M

34,667

34,667

N/M

Reserves

(36,280)

(36,318)

N/M

(37,488)

(37,614)

N/M

Total equity

(1,613)

(1,651)

(2,821)

(2,947)

N/M: Not meaningful

Page 3 of 16

Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated cash flow statement for quarter ended 30 September 2021

(In Singapore Dollars)

Q1 ended

Q1 ended

Note

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

$'000

$'000

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit before taxation

13

34

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

10

40

86

Amortisation of intangible assets

11

4

Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(3)

-

Allowance for expected credit loss on receivables

40

14

Interest expense on lease liabilities

1

4

Finance costs

3

4

Interest income

(1)

(1)

Government grants and subsidies

-

(53)

Unrealised exchange loss/(gain)

25

(35)

Operating profit before working capital changes

129

57

Increase in prepayments, trade and other receivables

(323)

(2)

Decrease in deferred income and fees

(124)

(262)

Increase in trade and other payables

224

272

Cash (used in)/generated from operations

(94)

65

Interest received

-

1

Interest paid

(3)

(4)

Net cash flows (used in)/generated from operating activities

(97)

62

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

10

(9)

(7)

Expenditure on intangible assets

11

-

(46)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

3

-

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(6)

(53)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of lease liabilities (net of government grants and subsidies)

(77)

(131)

Repayment of interest-bearing borrowings

(5)

-

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(82)

(131)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(185)

(122)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period

1,031

2,692

Effects of exchange rate changes on opening cash and cash equivalents

4

10

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period

850

2,580

Note:

Cash and bank balances as at end of financial period are as follow:

Cash at bank and on hand

850

1,571

Short term deposits

1,008

2,009

1,858

3,580

For the purpose of the condensed consolidated cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprised:

Cash at bank and on hand

850

1,571

Short term deposits

1,008

2,009

(-) Fixed deposit pledged as security for borrowings

(1,008)

(1,000)

850

2,580

Page 4 of 16

Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries

Condensed statements of changes in equity for quarter ended 30 September 2021

(In Singapore Dollars)

Attributable to equity holders of the

Company

Share

Translation

Accumulated

Total reserves

Total

capital

reserve

losses

equity

Group

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

At 1 July 2021

34,667

(3)

(36,315)

(36,318)

(1,651)

Profit for the financial period

-

-

13

13

13

Other comprehensive income for the

financial period

-

25

-

25

25

Total comprehensive income for the

financial period

-

25

13

38

38

At 30 September 2021

34,667

22

(36,302)

(36,280)

(1,613)

At 1 July 2020

34,667

153

(34,776)

(34,623)

44

Profit for the financial period

-

-

34

34

34

Other comprehensive income for the

financial period

-

(26)

-

(26)

(26)

Total comprehensive income for the

financial period

-

(26)

34

8

8

At 30 September 2020

34,667

127

(34,742)

(34,615)

52

Share

Accumulated

Total

capital

losses

equity

Company

$'000

$'000

$'000

At 1 July 2021

34,667

(37,614)

(2,947)

Profit for the financial period, representing total comprehensive

-

126

126

income for the financial period

At 30 September 2021

34,667

(37,488)

(2,821)

At 1 July 2020

34,667

(37,502)

(2,835)

Loss for the financial period, representing total comprehensive

-

(144)

(144)

income for the financial period

At 30 September 2020

34,667

(37,646)

(2,979)

Page 5 of 16

Disclaimer

Informatics Education Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 15:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
