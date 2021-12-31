Informatics Education : 1Q Financial Statement

Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries

Condensed statements of changes in equity for quarter ended 30 September 2021

(In Singapore Dollars)

Attributable to equity holders of the

Company

Share Translation Accumulated Total reserves Total

capital reserve losses equity

Group $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000

At 1 July 2021 34,667 (3) (36,315) (36,318) (1,651)

Profit for the financial period - - 13 13 13

Other comprehensive income for the

financial period - 25 - 25 25

Total comprehensive income for the

financial period - 25 13 38 38

At 30 September 2021 34,667 22 (36,302) (36,280) (1,613)

At 1 July 2020 34,667 153 (34,776) (34,623) 44

Profit for the financial period - - 34 34 34

Other comprehensive income for the

financial period - (26) - (26) (26)

Total comprehensive income for the

financial period - (26) 34 8 8