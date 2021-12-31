Informatics Education : 1Q Financial Statement
INFORMATICS EDUCATION LTD AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
COMPANY REGISTRATION NUMBER: 198303419G
UNAUDITED CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Pursuant to Rule 705(2C) of the SGX-ST Listing Rules (Mainboard), the Singapore Exchange Regulation requires the
Company to continue to announce its quarterly financial statements with effect from 7 February 2020.
Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated income statement for quarter ended 30 September 2021
(In Singapore Dollars)
Q1 ended
Q1 ended
Note
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Change
$'000
$'000
%
Revenue
5.2
1,881
2,295
-18%
Other operating income
6
4
67
-94%
Staff costs
(934)
(1,102)
-15%
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
10
(40)
(86)
-53%
Allowance for expected credit loss on receivables
(40)
(14)
N/M
Other operating expenses
(858)
(1,126)
-24%
Profit before taxation
6
13
34
-62%
Taxation
-
-
N/M
Profit for the financial period
13
34
-62%
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
13
34
-62%
Profit per share attributable to equity holders of the Company (cents)
Basic
0.01
0.02
-50%
Diluted
0.01
0.02
-50%
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for quarter ended 30 September 2021
(In Singapore Dollars)
Q1 ended
Q1 ended
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Change
$'000
$'000
%
Profit for the financial period
13
34
-62%
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation
25
(26)
N/M
Other comprehensive income for the financial period
25
(26)
N/M
Total comprehensive income for the financial period
38
8
N/M
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
38
8
N/M
38
8
N/M
N/M: Not meaningful
Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries
Condensed statements of financial position as at 30 September 2021
(In Singapore Dollars)
Group
Company
Note
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
Change
30.09.2021
30.06.2021
Change
$'000
$'000
%
$'000
$'000
%
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10
39
70
-44%
-
-
N/M
Intangible assets
11
269
285
-6%
-
-
N/M
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
N/M
557
557
N/M
Trade and other receivables
-
-
N/M
841
859
-2%
308
355
1,398
1,416
Current assets
Prepayments
256
250
2%
30
6
N/M
Trade and other receivables
1,281
1,003
28%
387
138
N/M
Cash and bank balances
1,858
2,039
-9%
1,046
1,055
-1%
3,395
3,292
1,463
1,199
Total assets
3,703
3,647
2,861
2,615
Current liabilities
Deferred income and fees
1,684
1,808
-7%
200
120
67%
Trade and other payables
2,384
2,161
10%
3,733
3,693
1%
Interest-bearing borrowings
12
1,019
1,019
N/M
1,000
1,000
N/M
Lease liabilities
134
210
-36%
-
-
N/M
Provision for reinstatement cost
27
26
4%
-
-
N/M
5,248
5,224
4,933
4,813
Net current liabilities
(1,853)
(1,932)
(3,470)
(3,614)
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
-
-
N/M
749
749
N/M
Interest-bearing borrowings
12
68
74
-8%
-
-
N/M
68
74
749
749
Total net liabilities
(1,613)
(1,651)
(2,821)
(2,947)
Equity attributable to equity
holders of the Company
Share capital
13
34,667
34,667
N/M
34,667
34,667
N/M
Reserves
(36,280)
(36,318)
N/M
(37,488)
(37,614)
N/M
Total equity
(1,613)
(1,651)
(2,821)
(2,947)
N/M: Not meaningful
Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated cash flow statement for quarter ended 30 September 2021
(In Singapore Dollars)
Q1 ended
Q1 ended
Note
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
$'000
$'000
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit before taxation
13
34
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
10
40
86
Amortisation of intangible assets
11
4
Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(3)
-
Allowance for expected credit loss on receivables
40
14
Interest expense on lease liabilities
1
4
Finance costs
3
4
Interest income
(1)
(1)
Government grants and subsidies
-
(53)
Unrealised exchange loss/(gain)
25
(35)
Operating profit before working capital changes
129
57
Increase in prepayments, trade and other receivables
(323)
(2)
Decrease in deferred income and fees
(124)
(262)
Increase in trade and other payables
224
272
Cash (used in)/generated from operations
(94)
65
Interest received
-
1
Interest paid
(3)
(4)
Net cash flows (used in)/generated from operating activities
(97)
62
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
10
(9)
(7)
Expenditure on intangible assets
11
-
(46)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
3
-
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(6)
(53)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of lease liabilities (net of government grants and subsidies)
(77)
(131)
Repayment of interest-bearing borrowings
(5)
-
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(82)
(131)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(185)
(122)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial period
1,031
2,692
Effects of exchange rate changes on opening cash and cash equivalents
4
10
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial period
850
2,580
Note:
Cash and bank balances as at end of financial period are as follow:
Cash at bank and on hand
850
1,571
Short term deposits
1,008
2,009
1,858
3,580
For the purpose of the condensed consolidated cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents comprised:
Cash at bank and on hand
850
1,571
Short term deposits
1,008
2,009
(-) Fixed deposit pledged as security for borrowings
(1,008)
(1,000)
850
2,580
Informatics Education Ltd and its subsidiaries
Condensed statements of changes in equity for quarter ended 30 September 2021
(In Singapore Dollars)
Attributable to equity holders of the
Company
Share
Translation
Accumulated
Total reserves
Total
capital
reserve
losses
equity
Group
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 July 2021
34,667
(3)
(36,315)
(36,318)
(1,651)
Profit for the financial period
-
-
13
13
13
Other comprehensive income for the
financial period
-
25
-
25
25
Total comprehensive income for the
financial period
-
25
13
38
38
At 30 September 2021
34,667
22
(36,302)
(36,280)
(1,613)
At 1 July 2020
34,667
153
(34,776)
(34,623)
44
Profit for the financial period
-
-
34
34
34
Other comprehensive income for the
financial period
-
(26)
-
(26)
(26)
Total comprehensive income for the
financial period
-
(26)
34
8
8
At 30 September 2020
34,667
127
(34,742)
(34,615)
52
Share
Accumulated
Total
capital
losses
equity
Company
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 July 2021
34,667
(37,614)
(2,947)
Profit for the financial period, representing total comprehensive
-
126
126
income for the financial period
At 30 September 2021
34,667
(37,488)
(2,821)
At 1 July 2020
34,667
(37,502)
(2,835)
Loss for the financial period, representing total comprehensive
-
(144)
(144)
income for the financial period
At 30 September 2020
34,667
(37,646)
(2,979)
