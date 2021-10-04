Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Information Analysis Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAIC   US4566961037

INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED

(IAIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information Analysis Incorporated : Appoints Tim Hannon Interim Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information Analysis Appoints Tim Hannon Interim Chief Financial Officer

FAIRFAX, VA, October 4, 2021 - Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) ("IAI") today announced the appointment of Tim Hannon as its Interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 29, 2021. Matt Sands will become Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller.

Mr. Hannon comes to IAI with over 30 years of executive financial management and advisory services experience including an extensive background in M&A, capital structure design, turnaround management, strategic planning, integration of finance organizations, ERP systems implementation, treasury management and functions of the CFO office.

Mr. Hannon served as corporate controller for a $1 billion national food company and then as Chief Financial Officer for several private equity portfolio companies in the retail, manufacturing, and consumer industries. In these roles, Mr. Hannon conducted due diligence on multiple target companies and managed the integration of acquisitions. As a CFO, Mr. Hannon has managed all aspects of Finance as well as the Information Technology, Legal, Risk Management and Human Resources functions.

He is a Certified Public Accountant and has also earned the designations of Certified Management Accountant and Certified Insolvency and Reorganization Advisor. Mr. Hannon received his B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Albany.

"I am extremely excited to join IAI at this critical time in its transformation into a technology leader. The company has the potential for significant growth for many years to come and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company's strategic vision, accelerate growth and enhance value for our shareholders," said Mr. Hannon.

"IAI is going through a major transformation and we needed a CFO who has led organizations through major change," said Chairman and CEO Jamie Benoit. "Tim's success and experience in a number of challenging leadership positions and his financial expertise will be an invaluable addition to the team during this early phase of executing our strategy"

Mr. Hannon will help lead IAI through the first phase of its organizational transformation, capital raising and internal reorganization and will culminate his service to the Company helping lead the search and selection of a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

Board and Management Commentary

Matt Sands, who will become the Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, noted, "Tim is the right person at the right time to help take IAI to the next level, and I look forward to working together. I will continue to focus on accounting policy and public financial reporting, to include regulatory compliance related to our anticipated future listing on a national exchange. I am excited for IAI's future."

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology products and services company. The Company specializes in software conversions, systems modernization and security.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

Vice President

The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9626

Matt Sands, Sr. Vice President

msands@infoa.com

(703) 293-7925

Disclaimer

Information Analysis Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:16:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED
11:18aINFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Appoints Tim Hannon Interim Chief Financial Officer (F..
PU
11:11aINFORMATION ANALYSIS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aINFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Appoints Tim Hannon Interim Chief Financial Officer
GL
09/01INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Plays Critical Role in Modernization and Enhancement o..
AQ
08/30INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
08/30INFORMATION ANALYSIS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale o..
AQ
08/30Information Analysis Incorporated Announces Resignation of Stanley A. Reese as Chief Ex..
CI
08/30INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Announces $2,800,000 Equity Financing
AQ
08/30Information Analysis Incorporated announced that it has received $2.8 million in fundin..
CI
08/26INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED : Appoints Technology Industry Leader Jamie Benoit Chair..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,9 M - -
Net income 2020 0,41 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 48,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 39,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Information Analysis Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
G. James Benoit Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stanley Arthur Reese President & Director
Matthew T. Sands Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. May Independent Director
Bonnie K. Wachtel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION ANALYSIS INCORPORATED106.90%40
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389