  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Information and Communication Networks Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICN   TH8190010000

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION NETWORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ICN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Information and Communication Public : Notification of New Project

03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 12:36:09
Headline
Notification of New Project
Symbol
ICN
Source
ICN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Information and Communication Networks pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 764 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
Net income 2021 157 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net Debt 2021 13,9 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 2 385 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION NETWORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Information and Communication Networks Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pornchai Krivichian Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patnarin Maliwal Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Segsan Roylapcharoenporn Chairman
Suwat Youcharoen Chief Operating Officer
Wilaiporn Thamvichai Vice President-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION NETWORKS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.85%73
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-17.94%30 273
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-10.54%8 877
OTSUKA CORPORATION-21.77%7 099
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.0.09%6 676
REPLY S.P.A.-22.38%5 653