Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Information Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISV   CA45676A1057

INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(ISV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISC Announces Extension and Amendment to Credit Facility

09/20/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an amended and extended credit agreement in connection with the secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility") provided by its lenders.

The aggregate amount available under the Credit Facility remains $150.0 million and the term of the Credit Facility has been extended from the previous expiry date to September 17, 2026. In addition, the amended agreement simplifies the pricing structure.

As at June 30, 2021, $71.3 million was drawn under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility is available on a revolving basis to finance permitted acquisitions and capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

For further information about the Company’s Credit Facilities, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 which is available on SEDAR or the Company website, www.company.isc.ca.

Royal Bank of Canada is the Administrative Agent and RBC Capital Markets and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners. 

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares Limited Voting Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
05:21pINFORMATION SERVICES : Extends C$150-Million Revolving Credit Facility to 2026
MT
05:14pISC Announces Extension and Amendment to Credit Facility
GL
08/04INFORMATION SERVICES : ISC Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/04ISC Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
08/04Information Services Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on..
CI
08/04Information Services Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
07/14INFORMATION SERVICES : ISC to Release 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on A..
AQ
06/23INFORMATION SERVICES : Registry fee adjustments coming into effect July 12, 2021
PU
05/21INFORMATION SERVICES : Importance Notice regarding your OLS Packets
PU
05/12Information Services Corporation Approves the Appointment of Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2021 26,0 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2021 22,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 477 M 373 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,25 CAD
Average target price 35,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeff Stusek President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn B. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel Douglas Teal Chairman
Loren Cisyk Executive Vice President-Technology Solutions
Thomas Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION36.87%374
CBRE GROUP, INC.52.71%31 517
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-29.28%24 356
KE HOLDINGS INC.-72.25%20 341
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED61.17%12 124
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.47%8 361