  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Information Services Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ISV   CA45676A1057

INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(ISV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:37 2023-04-12 pm EDT
22.60 CAD   -0.18%
ISC Announces Filing of 2023 Management Information Circular

04/12/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed its notice of meeting and management information circular for ISC’s May 10, 2023 annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders. The materials for the Meeting will also be mailed to shareholders. A copy of the materials along with ISC’s Annual Report for 2022 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports.

The management information circular contains information for shareholders regarding the Meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of ISC’s Board of Directors, the appointment of ISC’s auditor for the ensuing year and approval of unallocated options under the Company’s stock option plan. ISC encourages shareholders to access the information and vote by no later than 11:00 a.m. MDT on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm EDT (11:00 am MDT) at Innovation Place, 6 Research Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan. A live audio webcast of the Meeting will also be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website, or by registering at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf601fd65bd5a4093a79fa39dfb032b59

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.

While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the event on ISC’s website at www.company.isc.ca. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

At the date of the filing of this management information circular, it is the intention of the Company to hold the Meeting in person at the location stated above. We are, however, monitoring developments relating to COVID-19 and will follow the guidance and orders of provincial and federal public health authorities, including any guidance or orders restricting the size of public gatherings. We will announce any changes to the Meeting, which may include changing the date, time, or format of the Meeting, by way of news release which will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca or from ISC’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca

Media Contact
Jodi Bosnjak
External Communications Specialist
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
corp.communications@isc.ca

 


Financials
Sales 2023 203 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2023 30,3 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net Debt 2023 19,0 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 401 M 298 M 298 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,64 CAD
Average target price 28,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn B. Peters President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Antochow Chief Financial Officer
Joel Douglas Teal Chairman
Loren Cisyk Executive Vice President-Technology Solutions
Thomas Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-6.33%297
KE HOLDINGS INC.29.30%22 529
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.45%21 376
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED1.35%14 414
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.40.37%10 432
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.98%6 526
