  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Information Services Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ISV   CA45676A1057

INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(ISV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:50:55 2023-03-24 pm EDT
22.34 CAD   -0.53%
02:01pISC Named to The Globe and Mail's 2023 Women Lead Here Benchmark for Executive Gender Diversity
GL
02:00pISC Named to The Globe and Mail's 2023 Women Lead Here Benchmark for Executive Gender Diversity
AQ
03/17ISC releases fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 financials seeing another strong year
AQ
ISC Named to The Globe and Mail's 2023 Women Lead Here Benchmark for Executive Gender Diversity

03/24/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been honoured in The Globe and Mail’s 2023 Report on Business Women Lead Here list for the fourth consecutive year.

ISC has been named on the Women Lead Here list since it was launched in 2020. The benchmark uses proprietary research methodology to determine which Canadian corporations make tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity in Canada. Currently, over 50 per cent of ISC executive leaders identify as women, including those in ISC’s wholly owned subsidiaries — ESC Corporate Services Ltd. (ESC) and Enterprise Registry Solutions Limited (ERS).

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, ISC and its subsidiaries featured women in leadership at the Company every Wednesday in March 2023, both internally and on LinkedIn, to open conversations about gender parity and the role of women in leadership at ISC and beyond.

“Women are powerful drivers for change and inspiration, and it is crucial that we as an organization recognize the benefits of diversity and gender equality in leadership and decision-making in all scenarios,” said Catherine McLean, Vice President of People and Culture. “ISC remains committed to motivating women to lead, supporting them to take chances and pursue their goals.”

“I'm fortunate to work for a company that has always fostered diversity,” said ESC’s Vice President of Product and Solutions, Vivianne Hartyoon. “How people experience life, including their gender experience, gives them different perspectives. Through my own experiences and learnings, including raising my children, my leadership style has evolved over time. Surround yourself with people you can learn from and value you. You can have it all!”

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of woman-identifying to man-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change. In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46 per cent of executive roles held by women-identifying individuals.

The 2023 Women Lead Here list can be found in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25, 2023, and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak
External Communications Specialist
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
corp.communications@isc.ca


