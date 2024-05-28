REGINA, Saskatchewan , May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Enterprise Registry Solutions Ltd. (“ERS”), has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Tech™ for 2024 by Great Place to Work Ireland, which recognizes the innovative, flexible and forward-thinking practices and cultures developed by organizations within Ireland’s dynamic tech industry.



“Investment in our growth is only possible when we also invest in our people,” says ISC President and CEO, Shawn Peters. “ISC’s accomplishments as an enterprise is fundamentally driven by our people. I am fortunate to be part of such an exceptional organization, and am proud of our subsidiary, ERS, for their well-deserved recognition as an excellent employer to match their reputation as a market leader in registry technology around the world.”

This award comes off the heels of ISC’s announcement in March as a 2024 Saskatchewan Top Employer for the 16th consecutive year, furthering the enterprise’s reputation as a global market leader that continues to invest in its people and culture at home, and around the world.

The Great Place to Work™ Certification is a measurement of an organization's Trust Index score. A confidential Trust Index survey is carried out within organizations, broken down into three overarching themes: Achieving Objectives, Personal Best and Team. With a certification threshold of 65 per cent or higher, ERS’s overall achievement of 86 per cent pushed ERS above and beyond the Great Place to Work™ Certification into the Best Workplaces in Technology category, alongside companies like Cisco, WP Engine Ireland Ltd., Sun Life, Sales Force Ireland, and more.

In arriving at an 86 per cent overall score, ERS scored high in various measures, including Diversity and Inclusion, Work Environment and Process, Empowerment and Accountability, Wellbeing and Teamwork.

Using the global standard Best Workplaces™ methodology as its basis, this recognition serves as a key differentiator to highlight these organizations as employers of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market.

Learn more about ERS as a Best Workplace in Tech™ on the Great Places to Work Ireland website, and visit ersl.ie/careers to start your career at a certified Great Place to Work™.

For information about ISC career opportunities, visit company.isc.ca/careers.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca



