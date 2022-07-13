Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Information Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISV   CA45676A1057

INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(ISV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:56 2022-07-13 pm EDT
19.51 CAD   +0.52%
05:41pISC to Release 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022
GL
05:41pISC to Release 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022
GL
07/04Information Services Corp Appoints Bowman as Head of its Enterprise Registry Solutions Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISC to Release 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022

07/13/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) advises that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after market close. ISC’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca.

An investor conference call will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Those joining the call on a listen-only basis are encouraged to join the live audio webcast which will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website or by registering through the following live call URL:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI93a8a0533bc5416fa73d2aa25f82cbf8

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.

While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link to our website above. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC®
Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor & Media Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
05:41pISC to Release 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022
GL
05:41pISC to Release 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2022
GL
07/04Information Services Corp Appoints Bowman as Head of its Enterprise Registry Solutions ..
MT
07/04ISC Announces Appointment of Head of ERS
GL
07/04ISC Announces Appointment of Head of ERS
GL
06/23INFORMATION SERVICES : Registry fee adjustments coming into effect July 18, 2022
PU
06/01INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION BRI : Says Purchase Price Consistent With the Co's Previo..
MT
06/01INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION BRI : Expands Its Registry Operations Segment With Acquis..
MT
06/01ISC Expands Its Registry Operations Segment With Acquisition of Reamined
GL
06/01Information Services Corporation acquired Reamined Systems Inc for CAD 45.9 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 177 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 27,1 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net Debt 2022 5,10 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 340 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,41 CAD
Average target price 27,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shawn B. Peters President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Antochow Chief Financial Officer
Joel Douglas Teal Chairman
Loren Cisyk Executive Vice President-Technology Solutions
Thomas Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION0.00%261
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.20%24 500
KE HOLDINGS INC.-25.15%19 042
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.02%13 959
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.60%8 676
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-44.71%8 453