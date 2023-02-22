Advanced search
    ISV   CA45676A1057

INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(ISV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:14:46 2023-02-22 am EST
22.32 CAD   +0.09%
02/21ISC to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on March 14, 2023
GL
02/10Information Services Corp Details Annual Guidance and Outlook for 2023
MT
02/09Information Services Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for 2023
CI
Information Services : Amendment to Remote Witnessing of Applications – The Land Titles Amendment Regulations, 2023.

02/22/2023 | 12:18pm EST
On February 16, 2023, The Land Titles Regulations were amended.

The amendments include changes to the remote witnessing provisions to expand the requirements to accommodate persons (lawyers and their clients) with hearing disabilities.

The Regulations repeal and replace:

  • Section 27.1(1) with a new definition of 'electronic means'. In this section, 'electronic means' means a real-time electronic means of communication that includes video and any other aspects by which a lawyer and the person signing the application is able to effectively communicate with each other at all times during the course of their meeting.
  • Section 27.1(3) to amend the requirement:
    • From: the lawyer being able at all times "to hear and see" the person signing the application;
    • To: the lawyer being able at all times to "see and effectively communicate" with the person signing the application.

The new provisions continue to require that the witnessing process occur in a single session in "real-time" via video that enables the lawyer to see the act of signing via wet-ink signature. The lawyer must be able to see and effectively communicate with their client at all times.

For more information, please view the following:

Financials
Sales 2022 191 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 32,7 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2022 51,6 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 395 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
Shawn B. Peters President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Antochow Chief Financial Officer
Joel Douglas Teal Chairman
Loren Cisyk Executive Vice President-Technology Solutions
Thomas Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION-7.74%292
CBRE GROUP, INC.15.33%26 518
KE HOLDINGS INC.33.24%23 704
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED3.24%14 596
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.85%10 152
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED7.02%8 095